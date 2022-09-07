The NFL never has a dull moment when it comes to hiring new coaches. Nine -- that's right nine -- teams hired new head coaches for the 2022 season, showcasing how important winning is in a league where a team can go from worst to first in just one year.

In total, half the league has hired new coaches within the last two years. So not many coaches are on the hot seat entering the 2022 season, right? Think again.

While the hot seat might not be as warm as previous seasons, there are a few coaches who have to win this year. Turnover around the NFL is common, especially when teams fail to meet expectations with strong rosters. Failing to win with franchise quarterbacks doesn't help their case.

The coaching carousel may not be as severe in 2022 as it was over the last two years, but there are plenty of coaches that need to have a big season in order to keep their jobs. As the 2022 season gets underway, these are the top coaches under fire.

Keep an eye on: Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

Carroll being around for a rebuild is surprising, especially since he's the oldest coach in the NFL (age 70) and will be 71 this month. He's the fifth oldest head coach in league history, yet will enter a season where his top two quarterbacks are Geno Smith and Drew Lock. That's not exactly an ideal situation for a coach nearing the end of an excellent career.

The Seahawks have been rumored to be up for sale, which won't happen anytime soon, according to chair Jody Allen. A sale would have impacted Carroll's future, but he's earned the right to determine when he wants to leave. This could change if Seattle has a brutal 2022 season, but the Seahawks will have $52 million in salary cap space with two first and two second round picks to accelerate the rebuild.

If there's any coach good enough to get Seattle back into contention, it's Carroll. Seattle didn't part ways with Carroll when the franchise traded Wilson, so it's hard to envision the Seahawks letting him go based on a dismal season in a rebuilding year.

The situation is still worth monitoring based on the Seahawks wanting to fulfill the rebuild with another coach. This all ties to general manager John Schneider, who has been in his position since 2010 -- the year he lured Carroll from USC. If Schneider is let go after the season, all bets are off with Carroll.

5. Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

Hard to actually put Rivera on a hot seat because he's the best option for the Commanders after what they trotted out over the last decade. Keep in mind Daniel Snyder is the owner and he's pulled off some crazy stunts before with prior coaches.

The Commanders do have a division title under Rivera, but that was a year which they were 7-9. Washington went 7-10 last season, bringing Rivera's record to 14-19 in his two seasons as head coach with the franchise. Since reaching the Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in 2015, Rivera's teams are 43-50 (.462 win percentage) with just one winning season since.

Washington has had six different starting quarterbacks since Rivera was hired in 2020 -- and took a chance at stability by acquiring Carson Wentz. If Wentz doesn't pan out with talented receivers, the Commanders go back to the drawing board in finding a franchise quarterback.

Will Rivera be around for the opportunity to find that player? With Snyder as the owner, it's hard to tell -- especially if the Commanders have three straight losing seasons. Making the playoffs will immensely benefit Rivera's chances of staying in Washington.

4. Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

Reich has proven he's a good head coach and has the backing of owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard. The Colts believe in Reich, but he is entering the year with his fifth different starting quarterback in five seasons -- the latest being Matt Ryan after the Carson Wentz disaster.

Indianapolis is the favorite to win the AFC South, so making the playoffs is vital with Ryan leading a talented roster. The Colts have been more than pleased with Ryan and his command of the offense, but must avoid another late season collapse in order to evade chaos. The Colts lost their final two games to miss the playoffs last year, an ordeal for which they placed the blame on Wentz and shipped him out to Washington.

If Indianapolis collapses again, who will Irsay and Ballard blame this time? Reich is next on the totem pole -- and Ballard could be on his way out with him. Reich is 37-28 (.569 win percentage) as a head coach with a playoff victory, but needs a playoff appearance with this Colts team to secure his future in Indianapolis.

It's highly unlikely the Colts would even consider moving on from Reich (as he could get another job easily), but a missed playoff appearance in 2022 will raise doubts on Reich's ability to get the Colts to the top of the AFC.

3. Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have improved in every season Kingsbury has been their head coach and Kyler Murray has been the starting quarterback, yet there's a big misnomer in that 24-24-1 record with a playoff appearance (which happened last season). The Cardinals are 9-20 in games Kingsbury coaches after Week 7 in his three years in Arizona, a paltry .310 winning percentage.

Arizona started 7-0 last season, but ended the year 4-7 to miss out on the NFC West title and get blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round of the playoffs. In his head coaching career with Arizona and Texas Tech, Kingsbury is 42-20-1 from Weeks 1 through 7 and just 17-45 after Week 7 (.274 win percentage).

Despite all this, the Cardinals have improved every season with Kingsbury as their head coach. Murray's passing yards per game have also improved in each season, which has resulted in the Cardinals offense averaging more points per game each year. Even the Cardinals defense has improved in points and yards allowed each year under Kingsbury, showcasing he can manage a football team and win games in the process.

With increased expectations comes increased pressure to win. The Cardinals have to avoid a late-season collapse and win a playoff game in order for Kingsbury to get off the hot seat. Based on the trajectory of Kingsbury since he arrived, a playoff win is the next step up the ladder.

2. Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Rhule is in the third year of a seven-year contract and the results in Carolina haven't been great. The Panthers are just 10-23 in Rhule's two seasons, as their .303 win percentage is tied for fifth-worst in the NFL in that stretch. To make matters worse, the Panthers are the first team in NFL history to lose 12-plus games after starting the season with a 3-0 record.

The pressure is on Rhule to win in Year 3, which is why the Panthers gave Rhule a fighting chance to keep his job with Baker Mayfield as his starting quarterback (his third Week 1 starting quarterback in three seasons). The Panthers are counting on Mayfield to improve an offense that was 29th in the NFL in points per game (16.8), 32nd in yards per play (4.3), 31st in turnovers (27th), and 32nd in third-down percentage (34%) -- a major reason Carolina finished the year 2-12.

Rhule didn't exactly get off to a great start this year by creating a quarterback competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold that wasn't really there. He fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady last season, blaming him for not sharing his vision -- yet the Panthers were worse on offense going forward. He's fired three of the coaches he hired since arriving in Carolina and has missed on evaluating offensive linemen, the most notable being Rashawn Slater because he wasn't the "ideal tackle size."

The Panthers did draft Jaycee Horn, who was very good in the games he played prior to a season-ending injury early in the year, but the offensive line struggled and Slater was a Pro Bowl left tackle in Year 1. Then there's the faith in Sam Darnold, who Rhule decided to ride with over selecting Justin Fields or Mac Jones in 2021. The Panthers gave the New York Jets a 2022 second round and 2022 fourth-round pick (along with a 2021 sixth-round pick) to acquire Darnold, who was arguably the worst quarterback in the league last season.

Carolina has a defense good enough to get the Panthers to the playoffs, while also having Christian McCaffrey back to full health (the Panthers are 4-3 in games he plays in the Rhule era). The Panthers have to contend for a playoff spot in order for Rhule to retain his job.

Owner David Tepper has proved he's not a patient man and has money to burn, making Rhule's seven year, $62 million contract not a reason to keep him past this year. The Panthers are dysfunctional until Rhule changes the culture -- which is what he was hired to do in the first place.

1. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones has put the pressure on McCarthy to make a deep playoff run his season, especially since the man he wants to coach the Cowboys -- Sean Payton -- is currently unavailable. Of course, Payton is still under contract with the New Orleans Saints and Jones would have to give New Orleans compensation if he wanted Payton to coach Dallas before the 2024 season.

As of now, Jones has McCarthy leading Dallas. The same Mike McCarthy who led Dallas to a 12-5 record and the NFC East title, but the Cowboys had significant blunders and double-digit penalties in their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

McCarthy is 18-15 in his two seasons in Dallas, but he's been haunted by clock management issues and late game decision making that has hurt the Cowboys. Dallas had one of the most talented rosters in the NFL last year, which included the No. 1 ranked offense in points scored and total yards along with a defense that forced the most turnovers in the league -- yet failed to make it past the wild card round. The Cowboys also led the NFL in penalties with 127, a problem McCarthy hasn't seemed to fix this preseason.

McCarthy has enough credibility as a head coach to stick around in the NFL. He is one of eight active head coaches with a Super Bowl title and has just four losing seasons in a 15-year career (three of them have come in his last four years). Sporting a 143-92-2 record (.608 win percentage), McCarthy has won seven division titles in his career and has a 10-9 playoff record, reaching the conference championship game four times (1-3 record). His 10 playoff wins are tied for 15th-most in NFL history. McCarthy also has nine 10-win seasons, including a last year's 12-win season with a division title and a playoff appearance.

Leading the Cowboys is a different animal, especially since the franchise hasn't been to a conference title game since the 1995 season. Jones is desperate to win a Super Bowl and will make sure he'll find the right guy to lead the franchise, even if he's been very patient with his head coaching hires over the past decade (see: Jason Garrett).

With Payton available, every move McCarthy makes will be micromanaged. The Cowboys will have to make a deep playoff run in order for McCarthy to keep his job, with a roster that has issues on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

McCarthy may be set up for a disastrous season in 2022, even if the Cowboys do make the playoffs.