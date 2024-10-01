We are just four weeks through the 2024 NFL regular season, but there are franchises already feeling the pressure. The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins envisioned better starts to their seasons, the Los Angeles Rams are struggling with injuries and the Cleveland Browns have a Deshaun Watson problem.

As we enter Week 5, who are the five NFL head coaches sitting on the hottest seats? Let's take a look.

Honorable mentions

Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals) : Second-year head coach I'm not ready to put on the list just yet.

: Second-year head coach I'm not ready to put on the list just yet. Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) : He will probably coach out his contract.

: He will probably coach out his contract. Kevin Stefanski (Browns) : But he's the reigning NFL Coach of the Year.

: But he's the reigning NFL Coach of the Year. Mike McDaniel (Dolphins): Just landed a contract extension, and has had past success, but he must coach better -- and soon.

5. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

Record with Bears: 12-26

The Bears' lead man ended the 2023 season on the hot seat after finishing 7-10, but he survived "Black Monday," and then the selection of Caleb Williams gave him some extra time as well. While Chicago did defeat the banged-up Rams this past week, that doesn't mean Eberflus is feeling incredibly comfortable.

The hiring of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was uninspiring to say the least, and three weeks into the season, he had to meet with the "team's leadership council" after his offense disappointed in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN. The play-calling overall has been questionable and the offensive line has struggled, leaving the defense to fend for itself at times.

The rookie quarterback has shown improvement over the past two weeks, and that's something that has to continue if Eberflus wants to keep his gig. Chicago entered 2024 with high expectations, which included a winning record. We'll see if the Bears can live up to the hype.

4. Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Record with Jets: 20-35

Jets fans have high hopes with Aaron Rodgers back healthy, but the young 2024 season has been a mixed bag. Saleh's squad was blown out by his former team in the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, the Jets came back to defeat the lowly Tennessee Titans in Week 2, blew out the rival New England Patriots in Week 3, but then fell to Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in a game that featured virtually no offense.

Things don't get easier for the Jets, as they play the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday, host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills the following week and travel to take on Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. Saleh has gone 20-35 during his 55 games coached for the Jets, and has yet to post a winning season. If the Jets can't start winning with Rodgers, we could be looking at a coaching change.

3. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Record with Eagles: 36-19

The Eagles are a proud franchise with high expectations, but this Philly team has been hard to watch through four weeks. Jalen Hurts and Co. did defeat the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, but a questionable play call paired with a defensive collapse led to an embarrassing Week 2 loss at home to the Atlanta Falcons. Then, the Eagles needed a 15-point fourth quarter to defeat the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, and were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday.

It's true that the Eagles are missing several key players due to injury, such as A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson, but that doesn't give them an excuse to be dominated in all facets of the game. This past Sunday against the Bucs, the offense didn't earn a first down until there was 6:28 remaining in the second quarter, while the offense allowed 445 yards of total offense from Tampa Bay. By the way, the Eagles defense ranks fourth worst in the league entering Week 5.

What's scary about the Eagles is that we've seen how fast things can unravel. A 10-1 start last year turned into an 11-6 finish and early postseason exit. Sirianni survived that collapse, but what if it happens again?

2. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Record with Giants: 16-21-1

Daboll started off his head-coaching career hot by winning NFL Coach of the Year following a 9-7-1 record in 2022. The Giants even upset the Vikings in the playoffs that year. It led to Daniel Jones scoring a multi-year extension, which may have been a mistake. Ever since putting pen to paper on that contract, Jones has gone 2-8 as the starter, and thrown six touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

In fact, Jones has not thrown a passing touchdown at MetLife Stadium in 639 days, his last passing score coming on New Year's Day 2023 against the Colts. Overall, the Giants have gone four straight home games started by Jones without scoring a touchdown, which is the longest streak by any quarterback since at least 1950.

Without Saquon Barkley, who is now playing for the rival Eagles, the Giants have the third-worst rushing offense in the NFL. What's incredible is that they averaged their fewest yards per rush in a game (1.08) with at least 20 carries since 1960 last week against the Cowboys, who statistically had the worst run defense in the league!

We need to see an offensive turnaround if Daboll wants to keep his job. Maybe it's possible with a player like Malik Nabers.

1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Record with Jaguars: 18-20

Pederson was asked a question pertaining to worrying about his "status" as head coach following a fourth straight loss, and he was completely caught off guard by it.

"My status? I mean, no," Pederson said. "That's kind of a strange question, but OK."

Well, if there's one head coach on the hot seat right now, I would imagine it's Pederson. The Jaguars are the lone winless team in the NFL, and are 1-9 over their past 10 games after starting the 2023 season 8-3. The only win in that span came against the lowly Carolina Panthers. The Jags have now lost six straight road games, and that includes the embarrassing 47-10 loss to the Bills last Monday night. According to the Florida Times-Union, someone close to Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he was "angrier than I have ever seen Shad" following the brutal Buffalo beatdown.

Trevor Lawrence has not been sharp, the offensive line has struggled and the defense is bad. Jacksonville exits Week 4 ranking seventh worst in total offense, and third worst in total defense.