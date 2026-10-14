As firing season inches closer in the volatile NFL, we ranked 10 head coaches facing job security questions and warming seats after the first five weeks. Several coaches saw their seats heat up this week after numerous multiple examples of coaching malpractice.

10. DeMeco Ryans

It doesn't appear that Ryans' job status is in jeopardy yet. But for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl expectations, a 1-4 start is less than ideal.

Momentum appears to be on Houston's side, however. Minutes after the Texans got their first win of the season (a decisive, 26-3 win over the Titans), Ryans confirmed that Houston had acquired former Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who enjoyed a successful partnership with CJ Stroud at Ohio State.

Ryans' team has a pivotal showdown this Sunday in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, who have a three-game lead over Houston in the AFC South standings.

9. Aaron Glenn

If we only went off team performance, Glenn would definitely be on the hot seat. The Jets are just 5-17 since the start of the 2025 season, Glenn's first in the Big Apple. New York is coming off a 17-12 win over the Browns that snapped a three-game losing skid.

It appears that the Jets are content to give Glenn more time to turn things around. He's signed through the 2029 season, and, based on previous comments made by Woody Johnson, it seems that the Jets' owner wants to exude more patience this time around. A horrible season, however, might compel Johnson to make yet another coaching change.

8. Robert Saleh

Saleh doesn't sound like a coach who is worried about his job. When recently asked about making changes amid the Titans' 0-5 start, Saleh said that Tennessee is "in game five of year one."

Either Saleh knows something we don't, or he is underestimating the situation in Nashville. While little was expected of them this season, the Titans are failing to even reach that extremely low bar, especially on offense. Tennessee's defense (Saleh's side of the ball) is 10th in the NFL in points allowed, but its offense is last in the NFL in scoring and 31st in passing.

Saleh might survive the season, but he will likely need changes to his offensive coaching staff if things don't improve during the season's final 12 games.

7. Brian Schottenheimer

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Immediately after last Thursday's embarrassing loss to the previously winless Buccaneers, Schottenheimer announced that changes were coming for the 2-3 Cowboys.

Among the changes were the hiring of Mike Pettine as senior defensive assistant and the move of defensive coordinator Christian Parker from the coach's booth to the sideline. Dallas' defense took matters into its own hands with a player-led meeting on Monday.

Schottenheimer and company enter a season-defining stretch of their schedule with consecutive prime-time road games against the Packers and Eagles. Rest assured that the outcomes of those games will shape Schottenheimer's job security.

6. Shane Steichen

After a 0-2 start, the Colts evened their record and had a chance to get to over .500 with a win this past Sunday in Pittsburgh. But instead of that happening, the Colts lost another winnable game, which has become a staple of Steichen's time in Indianapolis.

While they've had their moments (especially last year's 8-2 start), the Colts have yet to turn the corner under Steichen, whose record in Indianapolis is 27-29 and includes just one winning season and no playoff seasons. It's hard to imagine the Colts retaining him if this season mimics the previous three.

One of the biggest current enigmas in Indianapolis is the defense given Steichen's background as a defensive coordinator. While the Colts are fourth in the NFL in red zone efficiency, their defense is near the bottom in most other league categories.

Moore's seat warmed up considerably after Saints owner Gayle Benson publicly expressed her disappointment with the team's 1-4 start.

"I will not make excuses and I will not accept this level of performance as our standard," Benson said. "I am committed to making the decisions necessary to improving this team. Everyone on this organization understands the urgency. We must prepare better, execute consistently and correct mistakes that are costing us the games."

The Saints were considered a dark horse candidate to win the NFC South after Moore's team won four consecutive games late in the 2025 season. New Orleans played well during the season's first three weeks, but they were completely outplayed by the visiting Falcons in Week 4. This past Sunday, the Saints' offense gained just 142 yards and committed three turnovers during a 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Mounting injuries undoubtedly contributed to the Saints' recent plight. Benson, however, is hellbent on seeing results, not excuses.

"Words will not restore our fans' confidence," she said. "Our performance must do that."

4. Nick Sirianni

While it pales in comparison to what happened in Washington, Philadelphia's late-game gaffe against the Jaguars in London was brutal, nonetheless. Instead of booting the ball into the end zone with eight seconds left, Sirianni elected to kick it in play, which resulted in a 53-yard return that set up Jacksonville's game-winning field goal as time expired.

As all good leaders do, Sirianni took responsibility for the loss. But that hasn't spared him criticism from Philadelphia fans who were already on his case before Sunday's debacle.

It's not hyperbole to say that the Eagles -- now 2-3 -- are entering the most important stretch of the season. They'll host the Panthers on Sunday, then play three straight games against divisional foes before their Week 10 bye. All but one of those games will be at home.

3. Jim Harbaugh

Los Angeles hired Harbaugh to help Justin Herbert get to the next level. Instead, the Chargers have had two seasons without a playoff win and are 0-5.

Herbert shoulders a lot of the blame for the Chargers' current plight. Some of that criticism is warranted, but there's plenty of blame to go around. Herbert has had shaky pass protection, and his receiving corps is underwhelming. He also isn't meshing with Mike McDaniel.

For those who think that Harbaugh's previous success might buy him more time, Chargers owner Dean Spanos infamously fired Marty Schottenheimer after a 14-2 season.

2. Dan Quinn

Quinn's first season in Washington was magic, but the more the Commanders lose, the more distant that season feels.

If Quinn wasn't on the hot seat prior to Sunday, he is now following Washington's overtime disaster that prevented the Commanders from getting their second win of the season. Washington is now 6-15-1 under Quinn since the start of the 2025 season.

Instead of winning that game and evening their record at 2-2, the Commanders are now 1-3-1 with an upcoming road game against the 5-0 49ers. Barring an upset, Washington will go into its Week 7 bye at 1-4-1.

1. Todd Bowles

Bowels and his team showed serious resolve last Thursday night in Dallas while getting their first win of the season. The Buccaneers received big performances from undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels and Bucky Irving, who ran for a career-high 165 yards. The Buccaneers' defense also came up with a game-clinching stand.

The Buccaneers host a Steelers team on Sunday that is 0-2 on the road and is playing without three of its receivers, including Michael Pittman. It's a winnable game that the Buccaneers need to win if they want to turn their season around.