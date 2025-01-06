NFL coaches fired today: Black Monday 2025 live updates, latest news as Jaguars dismiss Doug Pederson
There are currently five head coach openings and many viable candidates
The NFL regular season wrapped up, but that just means plenty of teams are officially kicking off their offseason. And several of the struggling ones are beginning with massive changes up top, specifically at the head coach position. The New England Patriots got the ball rolling with their dismissal of first-year coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, not long after the Pats finished their 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record.
The Jaguars wasted little time on Monday morning by firing Doug Pederson, but retaining GM Trent Baalke.
Other clubs got a head start on rebuilds, with the Chicago Bears firing Matt Eberflus, the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen and the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh earlier this season. Each of those franchises has since been linked to notable candidates, including ex-head coaches like Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera.
Which big names could be next to go? Which teams are poised to consider sweeping overhauls of their own? We've got you covered here with all the latest rumors and reports regarding coaching changes:
One team Ben Johnson WON'T be interviewing with
Broncos DC garners interest
Bears wasting little time ...
Giants keeping Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll
Statement from Jags owner
Doug Pederson fired
Jets rumors
Cowboys' Jerry Jones unsure if he's even considering a coaching change; Mike McCarthy absolutely wants to say
Both Jones and McCarthy revealed they're both leaning toward keep their union intact. Here's what each had to say about the expiring head coach's contract, what a timeline for a decision could look like, Jones taking accountability for his 7-10 team's roster and more.
