NFL coaches fired today: Black Monday 2025 live updates, latest news, NFL hot seat rumors for firings

There are currently four head coach openings and many viable candidates

The NFL regular season is wrapping up, but that just means plenty of teams are officially kicking off their offseason. And several of the struggling ones are beginning with massive changes up top, specifically at the head coach position. The New England Patriots got the ball rolling with their dismissal of first-year coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, not long after the Pats finished their 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record.

Other clubs got a head start on rebuilds, with the Chicago Bears firing Matt Eberflus, the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen and the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh earlier this season. Each of those franchises has since been linked to notable candidates, including ex-head coaches like Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera.

Which big names could be next to go? Which teams are poised to consider sweeping overhauls of their own? We've got you covered here with all the latest rumors and reports regarding coaching changes:

Updating Live
(1)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys' Jerry Jones unsure if he's even considering a coaching change; Mike McCarthy absolutely wants to say

Both Jones and McCarthy revealed they're both leaning toward keep their union intact. Here's what each had to say about the expiring head coach's contract, what a timeline for a decision could look like, Jones taking accountability for his 7-10 team's roster and more. 

Cowboys' Jerry Jones unsure if he's considering a coaching change; Mike McCarthy 'absolutely' wants to stay
Garrett Podell
Cowboys' Jerry Jones unsure if he's considering a coaching change; Mike McCarthy 'absolutely' wants to stay

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    NFL Insider Jonathan Jones On Mayo Firing

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Who The Patriots Might Hire for Their Next HC?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    Week 18 Highlights: Saints at Buccaneers (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    Week 18 Highlights: Texans at Titans (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:32

    Week 18 Highlights: Bears at Packers (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Week 18 Highlights: Chiefs at Broncos (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Week 18 Highlights: Panthers at Falcons (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Week 18 Highlights: Jaguars at Colts (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Week 18 Highlights: Bills at Patriots (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Week 18 Highlights: Giants at Eagles (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Week 18 Highlights: Commanders at Cowboys (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    On-Site Recap: Chiefs at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Hear From Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans Following Their Win Over the Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Tanner McKee Reflects On First NFL Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Joe Milton III Sounds Off After Breakout Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    C.J. Stroud Talks Heading Into Playoffs On Back Of Win

  • Image thumbnail
    5:34

    Week 18 On-Site Recap: Panthers at Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    NFL Week 18 Booth Recap: Texans at Titans (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    NFL Week 18 Booth Recap: Giants at Eagles (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    NFL Week 18 Booth Recap: Bills at Patriots (1/5)

See All NFL Videos