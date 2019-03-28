NFL Coaches Meeting 2019: Breaking down the class photo featuring Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and more

The lads broke out their *other* Sunday Best and now it's time to examine the photo evidence

The NFL's Coaches Meeting was held this week in the Arizona sun, meaning only one thing: Pictures of hot, sweaty coaches in various styles of dress-up looking wildly uncomfortable as they're forced to take a class photo together. Hell yes. 

Twenty-six of the league's 32 coaches showed up for the meeting, with Bruce Arians, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, Adam Gase and Sean McVay deciding they had better things to do. I suppose it's just one less fire Instagram photo for those fellas. 

It's somewhat rare that we get to lay eyes on NFL coaches dress up in their other Sunday Best, so let's have a look at this year's photo and examine how it all came together.

Here's the masterpiece in all its glory:

coachesphoto.jpg
NFL

DISCLAIMER: It has come to my attention that some people around here don't think I'm qualified to talk about fashion. Well, I don't care what you think. This is happening and there's nothing you can do to stop it. Also, I look great.

Okay, let's get to it. 

belichick.jpg

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots: Look at Bill getting fancy with those cuffed pants! What a sly guy! Unfortunately, he has to seriously up his shoe game for this look to really pop. I'm not sure those white socks (which definitely came in a 12 pack he bought) and suburban dad sneakers are worth rolling up the pants to show off. 

gruden.jpg

Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders: Absolutely no chance Gruden didn't blast a couple sets of biceps before taking this picture. You thought he flexed with the Antonio Brown trade? Get a load of the ruthless beatdown he's putting on those polo sleeves.

kitchens.jpg

Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland Browns: He's here to talk coaching *and* talk you into buying a brand new Ford F-150 with zero APR financing. 

kingsbury.jpg

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals: Probably worried about his hair.

vrabel.jpg

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans: Definitely not a cop. No sir.

patricia.jpg

Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions: A black shirt under an oversized, ill-fitting dress shirt? You attending the Coaches Meeting or an eighth grade semi-formal, Matt?

rivera.jpg

Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers: Will assign you math homework even if it's a long weekend.

pederson.jpg

Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles: Looks like he's anxious to get out of there before rush hour so he can hit Home Depot to return some plywood. Also, he might be Jay Leno's more athletic brother.

gruden2.jpg

Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins: Looks pissed that his mom dressed him in the same outfit as his older, more jacked brother.

reid.jpg

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: Florida Stanley from "The Office" has absolutely nothing on Andy Reid. The centerpiece of all centerpieces. Big sexy, baby. Big sexy.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories