NFL Coaches Meeting 2019: Breaking down the class photo featuring Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and more

The NFL's Coaches Meeting was held this week in the Arizona sun, meaning only one thing: Pictures of hot, sweaty coaches in various styles of dress-up looking wildly uncomfortable as they're forced to take a class photo together. Hell yes.

Twenty-six of the league's 32 coaches showed up for the meeting, with Bruce Arians, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, Adam Gase and Sean McVay deciding they had better things to do. I suppose it's just one less fire Instagram photo for those fellas.

It's somewhat rare that we get to lay eyes on NFL coaches dress up in their other Sunday Best, so let's have a look at this year's photo and examine how it all came together.

Here's the masterpiece in all its glory:

NFL

DISCLAIMER: It has come to my attention that some people around here don't think I'm qualified to talk about fashion. Well, I don't care what you think. This is happening and there's nothing you can do to stop it. Also, I look great.

Watch @CBSSportsHQ because @PeteBlackburn dresses like an 8-year-old who was told to get dressed to go somewhere fancy. pic.twitter.com/Ce0owz5kXf — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) March 26, 2019

Okay, let's get to it.

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots: Look at Bill getting fancy with those cuffed pants! What a sly guy! Unfortunately, he has to seriously up his shoe game for this look to really pop. I'm not sure those white socks (which definitely came in a 12 pack he bought) and suburban dad sneakers are worth rolling up the pants to show off.

Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders: Absolutely no chance Gruden didn't blast a couple sets of biceps before taking this picture. You thought he flexed with the Antonio Brown trade? Get a load of the ruthless beatdown he's putting on those polo sleeves.

Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland Browns: He's here to talk coaching *and* talk you into buying a brand new Ford F-150 with zero APR financing.

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals: Probably worried about his hair.

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans: Definitely not a cop. No sir.

Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions: A black shirt under an oversized, ill-fitting dress shirt? You attending the Coaches Meeting or an eighth grade semi-formal, Matt?

Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers: Will assign you math homework even if it's a long weekend.

Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles: Looks like he's anxious to get out of there before rush hour so he can hit Home Depot to return some plywood. Also, he might be Jay Leno's more athletic brother.

Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins: Looks pissed that his mom dressed him in the same outfit as his older, more jacked brother.

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: Florida Stanley from "The Office" has absolutely nothing on Andy Reid. The centerpiece of all centerpieces. Big sexy, baby. Big sexy.