Marty Schottenheimer, who coached in the NFL for over two decades, died in North Carolina on Monday. He was 77 and had been battling Alzheimer's since 2014. The family recently gave an update on Schottenheimer, saying he had been moved to a hospice facility on Jan. 30 due to complications from Alzheimer's.
Schottenheimer spent time coaching the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington and the San Diego Chargers, compiling a 200-126-1 record in his 21 seasons in the league. He spent five seasons with the Browns, 10 with the Chiefs, one with Washington and five with the Chargers. He is the eighth-winningest coach in league history.
Schottenheimer left an impact with many. After the family's announcement of the coach's death, NFL players, coaches and teams took to Twitter to send condolences and reflect on what he meant to the league
The NFL posted a message and an old photo of the coach.
We mourn the loss of the legendary Marty Schottenheimer. pic.twitter.com/jlMCgw69WC— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2021
NFL Films posted a video of his iconic words.
"There's a gleam, men."— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 9, 2021
The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a video of HoF players discussing Schottenheimer influence on their careers.
Today, we remember former NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer who has passed away. He was influential on the careers of many Hall of Famers. They have shared their thoughts on Schottenheimer over their years in their Enshrinement speeches. pic.twitter.com/gPPc4KfXxh— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 9, 2021
The Chiefs released a statement discussing his legacy.
Statement From Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt on the Passing of Marty Schottenheimer— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2021
The Chargers posted, "keeping the Schottenheimer family in our thoughts and prayers."
keeping the Schottenheimer family in our thoughts and prayers 💙 https://t.co/nGdapNmAyh— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 3, 2021
The Browns posted a series of tweets.
"His impact on the game of football was not only felt in Northeast Ohio but across the entire NFL." pic.twitter.com/wrjOz6OEdW— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 9, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians noted that Schottenheimer was the first person in the NFL to give him a chance.
RIP Marty Schottenheimer. I will always appreciate Marty giving me my first shot in the NFL. Great Coach. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/VABRJDu4X1— Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) February 9, 2021
Pitt posted a message to their former player.
Marty Schottenheimer, 1943-2021.— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) February 9, 2021
Multiple teams released statements on the legendary coach.
Statement from Dan and Tanya Snyder on the passing of Marty Schottenheimer pic.twitter.com/RHfL79AreY— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) February 9, 2021
“I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Schottenheimer family.”— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 9, 2021
We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Bills linebacker and NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer who passed away at age 77. ❤️💙https://t.co/alaWehz7dB pic.twitter.com/Xn8G6Oj0HM— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 9, 2021
Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy wrote, "He impacted so many lives for the better, including mine."
So sorry to hear about the passing of Marty Schottenheimer. He was a great man and a great coach. He impacted so many lives for the better, including mine. My heart goes out to the Schottenheimer family.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Hsdj6kV071— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 9, 2021
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert started his press conference by wishing the Schottenheimer family well.
#Chargers QB Justin Herbert starts his press conference by wishing the best for former Bolts head coach Marty Schottenheimer. “I said prayers to his family.”— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 9, 2021
Many talked about his impact outside X's and O's.
I got into scouting/front office/personnel in 2001 when Coach Schottenheimer became HC in Washington. His leadership, poise, & vision were such that I have often wished that I could have played for him. May he Rest In Peace and my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/dwYrLoalWk— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 9, 2021