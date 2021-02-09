Marty Schottenheimer, who coached in the NFL for over two decades, died in North Carolina on Monday. He was 77 and had been battling Alzheimer's since 2014. The family recently gave an update on Schottenheimer, saying he had been moved to a hospice facility on Jan. 30 due to complications from Alzheimer's.

Schottenheimer spent time coaching the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington and the San Diego Chargers, compiling a 200-126-1 record in his 21 seasons in the league. He spent five seasons with the Browns, 10 with the Chiefs, one with Washington and five with the Chargers. He is the eighth-winningest coach in league history.

Schottenheimer left an impact with many. After the family's announcement of the coach's death, NFL players, coaches and teams took to Twitter to send condolences and reflect on what he meant to the league

The NFL posted a message and an old photo of the coach.

NFL Films posted a video of his iconic words.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a video of HoF players discussing Schottenheimer influence on their careers.

The Chiefs released a statement discussing his legacy.

The Chargers posted, "keeping the Schottenheimer family in our thoughts and prayers."

The Browns posted a series of tweets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians noted that Schottenheimer was the first person in the NFL to give him a chance.

Pitt posted a message to their former player.

Multiple teams released statements on the legendary coach.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy wrote, "He impacted so many lives for the better, including mine."

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert started his press conference by wishing the Schottenheimer family well.

Many talked about his impact outside X's and O's.