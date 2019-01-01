NFL coaching carousel 2019: Tracker with updates, latest news and rumors as coaches get fired and hired

With the end of the NFL season upon us, the league's annual coaching purge has kicked into high gear. We've already seen at least seven coaches fired this year, and there may be more pink slips handed out over the next 48 hours.

Heading into the 2019 offseason, there will be at least eight teams looking for a new coach and that number could jump even higher if we see any more surprise moves. To keep you up-to-date on the latest firings, rumors and hirings, here's our coaching tracker for the 2019 offseason.

AFC

Fired: Hue Jackson

Candidates to replace Jackson: Gregg Williams, Josh McDaniels

Dumping Hue Jackson might have been the smartest move the Browns made this season. Since firing him in October, the Browns have gone 5-3 under interim coach Gregg Williams after losing their finale to the Ravens. Williams has been so successful that the Browns plan to seriously consider him for the full-time job, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported. La Canfora also notes that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is "very high" on Josh McDaniels, which means we could see the Patriots offensive coordinator interview for the job. If Williams and McDaniels don't pan out, La Canfora reported that the Browns will look at several college coaches along with current NFL coordinators who lack previous head coaching experience. According to NFL.com, the team might also show some interest in former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. The Browns have also requested to interview Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell along with both Colts coordinators: Matt Eberflus (Defensive) and Nick Sirianni (Offensive).

Fired: Todd Bowles

The final week of the regular season couldn't have gone much worse for Todd Bowles. Just hours after watching his team get pounded 38-3 by the Patriots, Bowles was fired by the Jets in a move that didn't really come as a surprise. Although Bowles got off to a hot start in New York with a 10-6 record during his first year with the Jets in 2015, things fell apart after that with Bowles lead the Jets to three straight last place finishes in the AFC East, including an ugly 4-12 finish this year. The Jets job should be an attractive one, which might be why the team plans to aim high in their coaching search. According to Pro Football Talk, the team plans to make a run at Jim Harbaugh, although that report that has been denied by the Jets. La Canfora has also reported that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan, it likely wouldn't come until 2020 at the earliest. With Harbaugh after the picture, the Jets have already lined up an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The team is also expected to interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Fired: Vance Joseph

One year after almost firing Vance Joseph, the Broncos decided to actually pull the trigger this year by firing the second-year coach on Monday. Although you could partially blame Joseph's struggles on the fact that John Elway never provided him with a good quarterback, Elway wasn't going to fire himself, which is why Joseph was let go. In two years with the Broncos, Joseph failed to hit the .500 mark in either season, going 5-11 in 2017 before slightly improving to 6-10 this year. If you're looking for a possible replacement, the Broncos had their eye on John Harbaugh as a potential candidate for this job, according to La Canfora, but the Ravens threw a wrench into things last week when they announced that Harbaugh would be returning to Baltimore for the 2019 season. With Harbaugh out, the Broncos have already lined up multiple interviews with candidates like Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and New England's Brian Flores.

Stepping down: Marvin Lewis

After 16 years on the sideline, Marvin Lewis is finally done in Cincinnati. The Bengals announced on Monday that Lewis will not be returning as the team's head coach in 2019. Lewis had been with the Bengals since 2003, and compiled a record of 131-122-3 during his time with the team. At one point under Lewis, the Bengals made the playoffs in five straight season. However, Lewis will mostly be remembered for the fact that he didn't win a single playoff game during his time in Cincinnati, going 0-7. If you're looking for potential replacements, it's not crazy to think that the Bengals would give the job to a former assistant like Hue Jackson or Vance Joseph. The Bengals will likely interview multiple people on the staff, including offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coach Darrin Simmons.

Not getting fired: Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell

Despite an ugly 5-11 season, the Jaguars have decided not to cut ties with coach Doug Marrone. After the team's season finale, Jags owner Shad Khan announced that Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell will both be returning for the 2019 season, although it sounds both guys will be on a short leash. Keeping Marrone makes a lot of sense and that's mainly because he's just one year removed from leading the Jaguars to an AFC title game appearance. In 2018, Marrone had to deal with an ugly season where six different offensive linemen were placed on injured reserve -- Andrew Norwell, Cam Robinson, Will Richardson, Brandon Linder, and Josh Walker. The biggest thing Marrone needs to figure during the offseason is who his quarterback is going to be heading into 2019.

Fired: Adam Gase

Possible candidate: Rex Ryan

The 2018 season has been a struggle for the Dolphins, and on Monday, team owner Stephen Ross responded to that struggle by firing Adam Gase. One name to watch as Gase's replacement is Rex Ryan. According to the Miami Herald, Ryan has been contacting potential assistants to prepare for the event that he interviews for the Dolphins job at some point this week. The Dolphins are also expected to interview Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and New England's Brian Flores.

Ravens

Expected to stay: John Harbaugh

Although the Ravens have committed to Harbaugh for the 2019 season, he's being listed here because he's in an odd situation. For one, the two sides have yet to discuss a new contract. Harbaugh's current deal expires after the 2019 season and NFL coaches rarely go into a season as a "lame duck," which means the two sides will likely need to hash something out soon if Harbaugh's going to stay. Also, it's still possible that Harbaugh leaves. According to ESPN.com, there are multiple teams interested in Harbaugh and at least one team plans on calling Baltimore to make an offer for him if the Ravens end up missing the playoffs. According to La Canfora, there are multiple teams that would potentially be interested in Harbaugh, including the Broncos, Jets, Dolphins and Buccaneers.

NFC

Packers

Fired: Mike McCarthy

Candidates who have interviewed for the job: Jim Caldwell, Chuck Pagano

The Packers job is going to be a coveted one and the team seems to know that, which is why it could end up interviewing nearly a dozen candidates to replace Mike McCarthy, who was fired Dec. 3. According to NFL.com, the team will likely talk to between 10 and 12 candidates for the job. The Packers have already interviewed two candidates in Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano. According to La Canfora, another candidate who would likely get an interview in Green Bay is Pat Fitzgerald. The Northwestern coach has ties to Packers CEO Mark Murphy, who was actually the athletic director at Northwestern when Fitzgerald was originally hired to coach the Wildcats in 2006. The team is also expected to interview interim coach Joe Philbin, who seems to have the backing of several key players, including Aaron Rodgers. Besides Fitzgerald, the Packers are expected to show interest in Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak. The team has also scheduled an interview with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Packers clearly seem to be interested in an offensive coach, because they also plan to interview Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

Fired: Steve Wilks

The Cardinals had high expectations for Wilks when they hired him in January, but 2018 has basically been a disaster, which is why the team is planning to fire him after just one season, according to La Canfora. On Monday, the Cardinals made it official. Although Mike McCarthy's name has been connected to this job, don't look for him to take it. La Canfora has reported that McCarthy will likely take a pass on any offer from the Cardinals, even though the team is willing to give him full control. Like the Packers and Browns, the Cardinals have reached out to Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell about a possible interview. The Cards are also expected to interview Adam Gase, who was fired by the Dolphins Monday.

Buccaneers

Fired: Dirk Koetter

Koetter won't be getting a fourth year in Tampa Bay and that's because the Buccaneers decided to fire him after Sunday's loss to Atlanta. The move wasn't a total surprise and that's because the Bucs finished the season at 5-11 and last place in the NFC South for the second-straight year. Although Koetter won't be returning, the team apparently still plans to move forward with Jameis Winston as its quarterback, which means Winston will be playing for his third coach in five years when the 2019 season kicks off. One person who could be interested in the job is Bruce Arians, who said he would listen if general manager Jason Licht contacted him. One person who will almost certainly be interviewing for the job is Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards.