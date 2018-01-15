NFL coaching carousel: Matt Patricia near certain to be named Detroit Lions coach
The Patriots defensive coordinator will team up with a familiar face in the GM role in Detroit
Matt Patricia is a virtual lock to be the next coach of the Detroit Lions, according to sources.
Patricia, 43, has served as the Patriots defensive coordinator for the last six seasons, and in each New England finished in the top 10 in points allowed. That includes 2017, a season where the Patriots took a lot of heat for a defense that gave up plenty of yardage but still finished fifth in points allowed.
Patricia will join a Lions team with a familiar face on the personnel side in general manager Bob Quinn, who spent 16 years in the Patriots organization before being hired by the Lions two years ago. Patricia will be taking over for Jim Caldwell, who went 36-28 in four seasons with the Lions that included two trips to the playoffs and three years above .500.
