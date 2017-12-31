NFL coaching changes: Black Monday could extend to the middle of the week

There are several coaching situations for NFL teams that will likely require conversations and decisions to be made deeper into next week. While an initial wave of firings will take place by Sunday night and into Monday morning, some other decisions hinge on contract discussions, potential extensions and issues within some front offices, as well.

If the Houston Texans are not willing to extend head coach Bill O'Brien, who has just one year remaining on his salary, there are other teams that certainly would be. The idea of O'Brien coaching out 2018 without an extension is seen as untenable by many in the league, and teams like Detroit and Arizona have execs who think very highly of O'Brien, for starters. Assessing all of this could take well into next week, if not beyond.

The Cardinals have been preparing for a coaching search, believing head coach Bruce Arians is ready to retire. It remains to be seen if Arians merely steps aside or if there are some contractual gymnastics that end up going on there, given he has multiple years left on his deal, before Arizona begins a search for a new head coach. Several other general managers have heard rumblings of the Cardinals perhaps making wholesale changes as well, beyond just the coaching staff, and the process could become a little complicated there.

The Titans are in a position where their final game will have a significant impact on their future. Should they beat the Jags -- and sweep them on the season -- and secure a playoff berth, then ownership may well continue with Mike Mularkey despite the stalled development of quarterback Marcus Mariota. If they lose, and go from 8-4 and in position for a possible bye, to out of the playoffs in a year in which the AFC was poor and with Mariota struggling, change would be almost inevitable.

The Broncos have been mulling the need for a possible coaching change for weeks, with the season spiraling away and the blowout losses mounting. There is a sense among many GMs that John Elway will be moving on, but he also thinks very highly of Vance Joseph and has gone through a host of coaches in recent years. The prospect of blowing things up in a "one-and-done" scenario at least merits more conversation and debate, unlike several situations around the league where a coaching change is a foregone conclusion.

The Browns face the prospect of potentially losing to the Steelers backups to go 0-16, and, at best, Hue Jackson will conclude this season with a 2-30 record as head coach in Cleveland. General manager John Dorsey would endorse a coaching change, but owner Jimmy Haslam has given Jackson strong public support. Haslam is also known to change his mind, however, with his deeds contradicting his earlier words. It's impossible for many other coaches and executives to fathom someone surviving a two-year tenure that futile, but in Cleveland anything is possible, I guess.