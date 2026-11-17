From 2018 through 2025, October featured at least one coach firing each season. That streak ended in 2026. Even the most embattled coaches made it to the campaign's third month. Heading into Week 11, the only major firing of the year has come at the executive level, with the Indianapolis Colts moving on from general manager Chris Ballard earlier in the season. But it is only a matter of time.

The closer teams get to the end of the schedule, the more likely it is that someone will lose their job. A cursory look at the standings sheds light on which teams are most likely to see changes in leadership, but not all losing records are created equal. For instance, the Las Vegas Raiders ought to feel optimistic about their future under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, while the Dallas Cowboys are in a state of disarray with Brian Schottenheimer continually failing to field a competitive defense.

Schottenheimer's seat is hotter now than ever before. His team just squandered an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff berth in one of the worst defensive performances in a home game in franchise history.

Dallas' leader is far from alone on the hot seat. Here are the 10 coaches under the most pressure.

10. DeMeco Ryans, Texans

A team that opened the year at 0-4 and is in an absolute fight to stay alive in the playoff race cannot afford to squander a 17-0 lead. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns was about as disappointing of a defeat as any for the Houston Texans this season, and there have been some heartbreakers along the way, so that is saying something.

Ryans took over the defensive play-calling duties after the first month of the year, and while the Texans are 3-2 with him orchestrating the unit again, the operation is far from fixed. Over the last three weeks, the defense gave up 27 points to a Deshaun Watson-led Browns team, 22 points to the Los Angeles Chargers and the worst offense in football and 27 points in a loss to J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants. These are not exactly the most well-oiled operations that are moving the ball against Houston.

9. Kellen Moore, Saints

In the month since New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson voiced her frustration with the team and called out coach Kellen Moore by name, the squad is 2-2 with a divisional loss to the Carolina Panthers. Going .500 over four games might be enough to win the NFC South in another down year for the division, but is it really a strong enough product to justify running things back in 2026? It probably will be if the Saints clinch a postseason berth.

The final five weeks of the regular season feature all NFC South games and an extremely winnable home date with the Arizona Cardinals, so there is the potential for a strong finish to the year and a run to the division title. But things will probably get worse before they get better. Back-to-back road games against the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals, and the matchup against the Green Bay Packers that follows, could be disasters for a defense that ranks tied for 24th in points allowed.

If Benson were to make an in-season move, a three-game losing streak to those opponents might prompt it. But if not, how the Saints fare against their rivals in the final month will likely determine Moore's fate.

8. Robert Saleh, Titans

Cam Ward just turned in two of the best performances of his career, so at least the Tennessee Titans have that going for them. Sustained improvement from the former No. 1 pick quarterback is the main goal for the Titans at this stage of the season now that they are locked into the NFL's basement at 1-8 and have traded away their top defensive assets. Getting the absolute most out of Ward the rest of the way has to be Robert Saleh's top priority, because he probably will not have much else to show for himself.

One-and-done coaches used to be a relative rarity in this league, but there has been one in each of the last five hiring cycles, and Saleh is the most likely candidate to add to that streak. If he can continue to squeeze promising games out of Ward and the other young weapons, including Carnell Tate (once he returns to the lineup), Saleh will have something to sell to the front office. If not, the Titans might be back in the market for another quarterback come draft time, and they will have to decide whether Saleh is the right person to oversee his development.

7. Todd Bowles, Buccaneers

Either the bye week came at an ideal time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to recharge their defense and ground game for the stretch run, or it will halt their momentum. Todd Bowles had better hope the former rings true, because he will continue to lean on those elements to save his job. There is a chance Baker Mayfield will be unavailable in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, but it might not even matter at this point for the league's least productive passing offense. The Buccaneers will go as far as their rushing attack takes them.

Bowles has the benefit of playing in the worst division in football. An 0-4 start and a 3-6 record at the bye would be crushing for most teams' playoff hopes, yet here are the Bucs -- just one game out of first place in the NFC South and with a win over the leaders under their belt.

It is hard to trust a team that relies so heavily on forcing turnovers to string together wins, because takeaways are so unpredictable. The minute their fortunes turn and they stop turning teams over four times a game, this could go back downhill for the Buccaneers.

6. Dan Quinn, Commanders

There were no end-of-game snafus from Dan Quinn in Week 10, and what do you know; the Washington Commanders won a one-possession game. If he can stay out of his own way, he has the talent on his side with Jayden Daniels and a still-productive Stefon Diggs to win games like the 24-21 battle with the New York Giants. Instead of clock management gaffes and head-scratching play calls, the Commanders dialed up a game-winning touchdown pass with 57 seconds left in a contest that put them right back in the NFC East conversation.

Success has been fleeting for the Commanders this year, though. They have yet to win consecutive games and remain a game and a half under .500. As soon as they lose again -- an that could happen on "Monday Night Football" against the scalding-hot Bengals -- Quinn will be back under the microscope.

And as far as contending for the division and a playoff spot goes, Quinn has already used all but one of his opportunities against NFC East foes. He has to take care of business and hope for some help in the way of Giants and Cowboys losses in order to get into first place. And if he cannot do it this year when the division is wide open, will he ever?

5. Nick Sirianni, Eagles

The first look at the post-trade-deadline Philadelphia Eagles comes in Week 11, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers for an in-state rivalry game. A lost season could go even further down the drain in that spot, and the Eagles will likely be considerable underdogs the following week when they hit the road to face a Dallas Cowboys team that already beat them by 17. The next best opportunity for a win does not come until December, and the Eagles could be 2-9 by then. Now that they have committed to a rebuild, the question is less about whether this year is salvageable and more about how bad it will look when it is all said and done.

Nick Sirianni earned all kinds of goodwill with his championship season in 2024, two trips to the Super Bowl and five consecutive playoff berths, but he also fell short of expectations last year and is at the helm for what may go down as the franchise's worst season of the century. In a "what have you done for me lately" league, the recent downturn may outweigh the heights of the Sirianni era when it comes time to decide whether he deserves to come back in 2026.

4. Jim Harbaugh, Chargers

He finally did it. Jim Harbaugh won a game in 2026. The threat of becoming the first 0-17 coach in NFL history is gone, but the stain of a brutal year will stick around on his otherwise prolific resume unless he is able to capture lightning in a bottle and rattle off a handful more wins between Week 11 and Week 18. Judging by the fact that it took a matchup against a Baltimore Ravens team that started its fourth different quarterback of the year -- one who had only been in town for less than a week -- to get victory No. 1 on the books, a sustained win streak is probably not in the cards for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even though the run game got out of the mud and Omarion Hampton reemerged as a productive lead back in the win, the offense remains a massive problem and one that will probably continue to plague the franchise so long as Mike McDaniel is calling plays. Harbaugh retained him through the bye week and got a win out of that decision, so the offensive coordinator seems unlikely to go anywhere in the immediate future. A bigger question is whether the front office would give Harbaugh the chance to make an assistant change or if management would prefer to move on from Harbaugh himself.

3. Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys

Offense will never be a problem for Brian Schottenheimer, but the defensive woes that plagued his first season and a half with the Cowboys just keep getting worse. At some point, Jerry Jones has to decide he cannot put up with the inexplicable lapses on that side of the ball, right? Some of that is his own doing and the result of his personnel moves, but a great deal of it falls on Schottenheimer and his assistants. It reached a new low in Week 10 -- one that might expedite the process of moving on from Schottenheimer and staff.

The porous unit wasted yet another gem from Dak Prescott, George Pickens and the offense by surrendering 46 points in the 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The scoring total marked the fourth-worst performance by the Cowboys defense in a home game in franchise history, and the 584 yards they gave up were the most ever at home. Christian McCaffrey gashed the defense for receiving touchdowns of 74 and 66 yards. Deebo Samuel made the Cowboys look foolish on a 70-yard scoring run on a reverse.

The defense is undisciplined and uninspired and the main reason why Dallas is not in line to reach the playoffs. Sunday was a prime opportunity to capitalize on the New York Giants' latest loss and move within a game and a half of first place in the NFC East. Instead, the gap between the Cowboys and the top of the division looks insurmountable with the way this team keeps playing. That is an utter disappointment.

2. Shane Steichen, Colts

How poetic was it that mere days after the Indianapolis Colts completed their trade deadline fire sale, the remaining players in the locker room banded together for their first win since Oct. 4? Credit to Shane Steichen for motivating them enough to defeat the Miami Dolphins, because everything the front office did in firing general manager Chris Ballard and shipping many of the team's best players out of town indicated that they are punting on this season and looking ahead to the future.

There is little reason to think this is more than just a one-week boost, though. Steichen is still a lame-duck coach now that his GM is gone, and he has fewer tools to work with than he did during the 2-7 start to the year. A difficult road ahead spells trouble. Do not forget, too, that the win they just pulled off came at home by a mere two points against a lowly Dolphins team that was without its starting quarterback. Two months from now, the Colts might look back at that win as their last of the season.

1. Aaron Glenn, Jets

Defensive play-calling is Aaron Glenn's self-proclaimed superpower. He touted the New York Jets' potential on that side of the ball when he took over the duties at the start of the year. But after just half the season, his powers ran out. Glenn said on Monday that he ceded the play-calling role to defensive coordinator Brian Duker in last week's 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In essence, Glenn benched himself. It was a deserved move considering the Jets have the ninth-worst defense in EPA per play allowed and entered Week 10 having surrendered at least 26 points in each of their previous four games -- all of them losses. But if a coach with a so-called superpower cannot fix the defense, then why would a change in play-callers get the job done? It is a desperation move for a coach running out of answers and, frankly, running out of time.