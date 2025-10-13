Six weeks into the NFL season have come and gone, which means a third of the year is completed. The league is really starting to figure out who the bad teams are, and which head coaches are on the hot seat going forward.

One coach has already been fired, as the Tennessee Titans relieved Brian Callahan of his duties Monday. Callahan was 4-19 in 23 games as the Titans coach, a paltry .174 win percentage as he didn't get to finish his second season in the NFL. This shows how tough of a business this is.

In the wake of Callahan's firing, the other hot seat candidates are obvious and the storylines are growing every single week. Look at what the New York Jets are dealing with as the only winless team in the NFL and how the Miami Dolphins locker room is collapsing before our very eyes. Those franchises appear to be in disarray as their seasons are going off the rails.

The teams that are off to poor starts are pondering whether to retain their head coach or let him go, like what Tennessee did with Callahan. Some head coaches have been with their team a long time while others have barely got started (here's looking at you Aaron Glenn). The hot seat is getting hotter around the NFL, as quite a few head coaching jobs could be opening -- perhaps even more this month.

Which coaches are on the proverbial hot seat through six weeks in 2025? Who may be joining Callahan on the unemployment line? Is there anything they can do to save their job at this rate?

1. Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins)

2025 record: 1-5

1-5 Career record: 29-28 (.509 win percentage)

29-28 (.509 win percentage) Previous ranking: 2

Surprising McDaniel wasn't the first head coach to be relieved of his duties in 2025, but that demonstrates how bad Callahan was. The Dolphins lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers on Sunday to fall to 1-5, with the lone victory this seaosn being against the Jets. The Dolphins fought hard, which was a tip in McDaniel's cap.

Then Tua Tagovailoa stood at the podium saying Dolphins players were late for players-only meeting, calling them out in a public press conference. That's a very bad look for the quarterback of the Dolphins and his head coach, who is fighting for his job every week.

Miami has winnable games against Cleveland and Atlanta coming up, but does it matter? McDaniel seems to be a loss away from a change in leadership.

2. Aaron Glenn (New York Jets)

2025 record: 0-6

0-6 Career record: 0-6 (.000 win percentage)

0-6 (.000 win percentage) Previous ranking: 5

Can things get any worse for Glenn and the Jets? New York is the only winless team in the NFL at 0-6 and had chances to steal victories this season. The Jets aren't a talented roster, but are they this bad?

This is where Glenn's mismanagement and feel for the game comes in. The halftime debacle on Sunday was laughable, as Glenn calls for a fake punt, converts it, then lets the time run out before halftime a few plays later. Garrett Wilson was visibly upset, while Glenn appeared to show no trust in Justin Fields as his quarterback -- then decides to chide the media asking him about a potential change.

Glenn just doesn't appear to be a head coach in the league, and it's fair to wonder if he's the Jets head coach by December at this rate. The Jets are a bad football team, and they are worse with Glenn as head coach.

3. Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns)

2025 record: 1-5

1-5 Career record: 41-49 (.456 win percentage)

41-49 (.456 win percentage) Previous ranking: 7

The beginning of the end appears to be happening for Stefanski, as the Browns' failures in the front office with Deshaun Watson had led to a good head coach fighting for his job. The Browns did trade Joe Flacco to a division rival after starting Dillon Gabriel, but it's fair to wonder how long the leash is for him. Could there be enough public outcry to force the Browns to start Shedeur Sanders?

The Browns have done an excellent job with their 2025 draft class, and they have one of the best defenses in football under Jim Schwartz (23.9 yards per possession allowed is first in NFL). The Browns team is a quarterback away from being competitive, but will Stefenski be around long enought o gte that chance?

If the Browns move on, Stefanski will get another head coaching job somewhere. This mess isn't on him.

4. John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens)

2025 record: 1-5

1-5 Career record: 173-109 (.613 win percentage)

173-109 (.613 win percentage) Previous ranking: 9

Has Harbaugh's shelf life really run its course in Baltimore? The Ravens are 1-5 and have their season off the rails with a defense that has allowed 37+ points per game in four of their six games and Lamar Jackson missing multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. The offense was abysmal with Cooper Rush, enough to make a quarterback change to Tyler Huntley in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Can Jackson save the season, especially with the defense showing an encouraging performance last week? The Ravens aren't out of it yet, especially with the schedule much easier coming out of the bye week (Bears, Dolphins, Vikings, Browns, Jets). The pressure is on Harbaugh and the Ravens to go at least 4-1 in those games with a healthy Jackson, or there will be discussion if he'll get a year 19 in Baltimore.

5. Brian Daboll (New York Giants)

2025 record: 2-4

2-4 Career record: 20-36-1 (.360 win percentage)

20-36-1 (.360 win percentage) Previous ranking: 4

Did benching Russell Wilson and going to Jaxson Dart save Daboll's job? The Giants are 2-1 since making the switch to Dart, upsetting the previously unbeaten Chargers and the defensing Super Bowl champion Eagles at home. That's a huge positive for Daboll, especially since he has his quarterback running the offense.

The Giants are on the upswing with Dart, who looks to be the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class after six weeks. Dart has the confidence to succeed, which is crucial toward success in the NFL. Keep in mind Dart is playing well without Malik Nabers and beat the Eagles without Nabers and Darius Slayton.

Daboll's future is tied to Dart and how he performs, not fully how the Giants perform in the win-loss column. The Giants play a gauntlet of a schedule, so Daboll's future will seesaw all year -- unless they are competitive and find ways to steal games like they have over the last three weeks.