The Washington Commanders' most recent training camp practice included a blast from the past. Following practice, the team was spoken to by Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs and Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green, whose No. 28 will be retired by the Commanders during this upcoming season.

In an unexpected twist, the 83-year-old Gibbs playfully yelled at the team as he began his post-practice pep talk.

"Hey, shut up!" a smiling Gibbs yelled while immediately drawing laughter from the Commanders players and coaching staff. "I reverted back for a minute to my coaching days.

"We appreciate just getting the chance to be here," Gibbs continued. "I just wanted to say real quick that, you guys, I hope you realize how fortunate you are. I think this is the greatest sports franchise in the world. It's got the greatest fans. All we need to do is get them back."

Gibbs' message to the Commanders has some weight to it. During Washington's heyday, the franchise enjoyed one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, largely due to their fan base. Washington's fans certainly played a role in Gibbs' teams compiling a 9-1 home playoff record from 1982-91. Washington established itself as a football power during those years by winning three Super Bowls and four NFC titles.

Now, after just one playoff appearance during the previous eight years, Washington's new regime is hoping to usher in a new era of winning. They'll try to do so with the support of their Hall of Fame coach.

"Appreciate you guys," Gibbs told the team on Tuesday. "We're pulling for you."