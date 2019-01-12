NFL Coaching Rumors: Cowboys planning 'long-term' Jason Garrett extension amid playoff run

The Cowboys march to the Divisional Round has been surprising, if only because around midway through the season, there was chatter about Dallas collapsing and potentially firing Jason Garrett midseason. Now, amid a playoff run, there's significant chatter about Garrett getting a "long-term" deal from the Cowboys instead.

It's no surprise to hear Jerry Jones wants to reward his coach, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cowboys are "positive" Garrett's their guy moving forward and are already having discussions about taking care of Garrett this offseason.

"I'm told the Cowboys are positive that Garrett is going to be their coach going forward," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "And after the season when this all ends, they do intend to begin negotiating a long-term extension with Garrett."

Again: this isn't a huge shock. There's nothing more in the world that Jerry Jones wants than to win a Super Bowl with HIS coach. And his coach is Jason Garrett, the former Cowboys backup quarterback he groomed for this position. Garrett now has two division titles in the last three years and secured a playoff win over the Seahawks last week to boost his resume. Is he a great coach? Probably not. He's extremely conservative and it's cost the Cowboys plenty of times over the years. He has a great fourth down offense and usually elects to punt (or kick a 58-yard field goal in a playoff game against a good defense ...).

Up next is a matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles. The Cowboys are seven-point underdogs to the No. 2 seed Rams, so they could conceivably be blown out in this game. But there are a lot of people who believe Dallas could potentially win this matchup.

Beat the Rams, get to the NFC Championship Game -- which would be HOSTED IN DALLAS if the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday -- and Garrett can name his price when it comes to negotiations with Jerry.

Even if the Cowboys lose, Garrett will still be able to hang his hat on an impressive second-half performance in 2018 that saw the Cowboys explode on offense and improve on defense. They were a great team after acquiring Amari Cooper.

What's wild about Garrett's tenure is he now the fifth-longest tenured head coach in the entire NFL, behind only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh. Garrett was hired the same season as Pete Carroll! Again, Jerry loves Garrett and he's sticking by him and the further Garrett progresses in the playoffs the more money he makes on his forthcoming extension.

The deal for Garrett won't be the only one either. Dak Prescott is due for a contract extension -- or eligible for one anyway -- after this season. Cooper has just his fifth-year option remaining on his deal. Ezekiel Elliott is eligible for an extension and has led the league in rushing two out of his three years in the NFL. Demarcus Lawrence just put up a monster season while playing on the franchise tag and will be expecting north of $20 million a year from the Cowboys (or someone).

Jerry better be ready to open up his wallet this offseason. He won't flinch as long as the Cowboys keep winning.