NFL Coaching Rumors: Latest Black Monday firings, hirings, interviews, rumors, news after 2018 NFL season
Every bit of news and every rumor item of note you could possibly need from 2018 Black Monday
Things are about to get fast and furious around the NFL when it comes to head coaches being hired and fired. The 2018 NFL season has ended, we're prepping for the playoff matchups next weekend and the repercussions from the wins and losses are about to become very real. No one wants to see anyone fired, but the reality of the NFL is we'll see tons of change in terms of coaches from year to year.
The intense competition between clubs means coaches will be scrambling to get new jobs as well, making Monday one of the wildest days of the year. We know there will be at least five openings -- the Browns, Packers, Jets, Cardinals and Buccaneers fired their coaches before 10 a.m. ET on Monday morning -- but there could be plenty more action before 2019 rolls around.
You can keep up with the latest final updates on our 2019 NFL Coaching Tracker here, but we'll spend the day keeping you updated below with all the latests news, notes, rumors and buzz around the league.
-
