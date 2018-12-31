NFL Coaching Rumors: Peyton Manning has interest in Browns getting Adam Gase and is in owner's ear

Even though he was fired on Monday morning by the Dolphins, Adam Gase is going to be a hot coaching candidate in a year where there are lots of openings and not a ton of really high-profile, viable candidates for those jobs. To wit: he's already getting buzz in both Denver and Cleveland as the next head coach in those spots.

Denver is an easy connection, with the Broncos having fired Vance Joseph on Monday morning as well. Gase worked in Denver under multiple coaches, serving as the wide receivers coach for Josh McDaniels and then the quarterbacks coach and eventually offensive coordinator for John Fox. Gase coordinated Peyton Manning's record-breaking season in 2013.

Which brings us to Cleveland: Manning is apparently doing some behind-the-scenes work when it comes to owner Jimmy Haslam and a possible connection with Gase and the Browns.

Before we get there, though, let's point out that there is one very awkward situation here involving former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The wideout was traded from Miami to Cleveland this offseason and apparently didn't have a very friendly relationship with Gase, because almost immediately after Gase was fired by the Dolphins, Landry tweeted out a bunch of laughing emojis.

😂😂😂😂 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 31, 2018

The intent there should be obvious: Landry is laughing at the idea of his old coach being fired. Right?? That seems to be the consensus.

But it might not be smart, because according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the idea of Gase going to Cleveland is "a very real possibility."

And it's realistic because, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Manning is pushing Gase in the direction of Haslam.

He who laughs last laughs loudest, or so I’ve heard. Peyton Manning, friend of Jimmy Haslam, is a big fan of Adam Gase. So watch this one. https://t.co/m1UZKFwCYP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 31, 2018

Haslam bought the Browns several years back, but he's a Tennessee guy and a big Volunteers fan. If you're a Vols fan, you're a HUGE Peyton Manning fan. And if you're a billionaire Vols fan, you get to spend plenty of time with Peyton Manning. So there is absolutely a connection here; there's been chatter around the NFL in years past about the Browns trying to lure Manning into Cleveland as part of the front office.

Additionally, the Browns tried to hire Gase before. Cleveland's flirted with multiple young offensive coaches in the past, including Gase and Josh McDaniels. Ultimately Gase decided not to leave the OC role in Denver for the Browns gig and it was probably a smart move.

Now things are much different. Gase is an unemployed free agent. He's only 40 years old and he had more success in Miami than people want to give him credit for based on the personnel there.

Maybe things could be awkward with the Landry situation there -- the wide receiver signed a big contract when he was traded and took a prominent leadership position with the Browns this year -- but ultimately Cleveland is going to do what's best for Baker Mayfield.

Gase would be a good fit with Mayfield. Both dudes are fiery and Gase's system would work well with the way Mayfield operates. He's shown a willingness to incorporate plenty of modern offensive concepts in his game plan.

It will all fall on John Dorsey to figure out, but if Dorsey's boss has an influential guy like Peyton in his ear, it might not matter what the GM wants.