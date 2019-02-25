NFL Combine 2019: Podcast preview of QBs and RBs, plus a debate on whether Kyler Murray should be QB1
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Jon Ledyard break down the 2019 NFL combine
The NFL combine is upon us, with events kicking off this week in Indianapolis. And we're doing a mega preview on the Pick Six Podcast (our DAILY NFL pod that will be seven days the week of the combine because football, woo, subscribe to it right here) all week long to get ready for the on-field workouts.
Coming up first is the quarterbacks and the running backs. To break those groups down, I was joined by CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson and Jon Ledyard of the newly redesigned TheDraftNetwork.com.
Where will Kyler Murray go? Is he the top quarterback? How would Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins rank compared to the quarterbacks of the 2017 and 2018 draft class?
We also look for sleeper QBs to watch at the combine and debate who can help themselves the most with a big performance in Indy before diving into what is a very curious running back class to see which guys can provide value later in the draft and who can turn some heads at the combine.
Listen to the full show below and make sure to subscribe!
