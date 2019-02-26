NFL Combine 2019: Podcast preview of the top WR, TE and OL prospects ahead of April's draft

It's combine week in the NFL, which means it's time for some serious evaluation of 2019 draft prospects.

After breaking down this year's top quarterbacks and running backs and debating whether Kyler Murray deserves QB1 recognition atop the incoming rookie class, CBS Sports' Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson are back with another edition of the Pick Six Podcast alongside Jon Ledyard of TheDraftNetwork.com.

This time, the crew is talking wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen.

Among the hot topics: Besides Ole Miss star D.K. Metcalf, who "has everything you want to bank on" at the WR position, according to Ledyard, which pass-catching prospect deserves the most attention?

Brinson, Wilson and Ledyard all agreed on one name: Kelvin Harmon.

The 6-foot-3 NC State target is a top-15 player in the 2019 class, per Chris Trapasso's big board, but the Pick Six team likes him even more. Brinson thinks the Wolfpack wideout will end up as a first-round pick and makes for an ideal plug-and-play starter opposite a speedster like DeSean Jackson or Tyreek Hill. And Ledyard believes only Metcalf outweighs Harmon as an all-around WR.

"You don't have to be fast to be a good wide receiver," Ledyard said. "You just have to know how to use the speed you have. He does ... If you asked me which receiver is going to be most impactful (in) year one, it'd probably be Kelvin Harmon."

Catch the full breakdown of WR, TE and OL prospects right here on the podcast: