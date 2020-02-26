NFL Combine 2020: Tua Tagovailoa receives 'overwhelmingly positive reports' on hip from teams who examined him
Tagovailoa's hip is one of the biggest storylines of the NFL combine
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered one of the top signal callers in the 2020 NFL Draft class, and the excitement surrounding him will just continue to build as positive news on his dislocated hip made its rounds at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tagovailoa received overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip from teams who examined him over the past two days. The MRIs were as clean as one could hope for, the fracture is healed and there is no loss of blood flow. One source told Rapoport that it "looked great."
Earlier this month, Rapoport reported that the CT scan for Tagovailoa three months after he sustained the injury was "as positive as possible." The quarterback's fracture had healed and his hip as well as its range of motion was good. He should be cleared for football activities very soon.
Tagovailoa finished his junior season as the Crimson Tide's career touchdown responsibility leader with 96. His 87 touchdown passes moved him past AJ McCarron for the most thrown in program history, and he finished third in Alabama history with 7,442 passing yards. He entered college football as a winner, as he replaced Jalen Hurts at halftime as a true freshman during the 2018 College Football National Championship game and helped the Tide rally from a 13-0 deficit to win 26-23 in overtime.
This past season ended prematurely, however, as Tagovailoa went down with a serious hip injury against Mississippi State on Nov. 16. It's already been a long road to recovery, but with each positive update like this one, it's likely Tagovailoa's stock is going to continue to climb.
One team that has been linked to Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins, who currently hold the No. 5 overall pick. Last year's starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, is expected to return, but general manager Chris Grier recently praised Tagovailoa and said he was really looking forward to evaluating him.
"The way people talk, he's been a winner," Grier said. "The fact that he won the Elite 11 and goes to Alabama, has the kind of storybook coming off the bench winning the national championship. Everyone always talks about his accuracy, etc., and they talk about the person as well, the intangibles that we talked about. Looking forward to get to meet him just like a lot of players. There's a lot of good players in this draft and even some other quarterbacks he's competing with. I'm looking forward to the next couple of months."
We've seen how a dynamic quarterback can take a franchise to the Super Bowl quickly, and Tagovailoa is someone who has that kind of potential. His health and recovery, however, will continue to be closely monitored.
