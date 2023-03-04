With quarterbacks passing for more yards now than ever before, NFL teams are hoping to find pass-catchers who can make an immediate impact for their offense. There are several promising prospects at both wide receiver and tight end who are taking part in the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

There could be as many as five or more such players taken in the first round of the draft alone, with prospects like TCU wideout Quentin Johnston, USC wideout Jordan Addison, Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and more among those projected as potential Day 1 selections.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the wide receivers and tight ends at the combine.

Wide receiver measurements

Player Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Quentin Johnston (TCU) 6-2 208 9 5/8" 33 5/8" 81 5/8"

Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh) 5-11 173 8 3/4" 30 7/8" 74 1/2" Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) 6-0 1/2 196 9" 30 1/2" 75 1/2"

Zay Flowers (Boston College) 5-9 182 9 1/4" 29 1/2" 72 1/4"

Kayshon Boutte (LSU) 5-11 195 9 1/2" 31 3/8"

Josh Downs (North Carolina) 5-9 171 9 1/4" 30 3/8"

Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) 6-0 176 9" 32 1/2" 77 5/8"

Nathaniel Dell (Houston) 5-8 165 8 5/8" 30 1/2"

Tyler Scott (Cincinnati) 5-10 177 9" 30 7/8"

Rashee Rice (SMU) 6-1 204 9 1/2" 32 3/4"

Jayden Reed (Michigan State) 5-11 187 9 1/8" 30 1/2"

Marvin Mims (Oklahoma) 5-11 183 9" 31 5/8"

Parker Washington (Penn State) 5-10 204 10 1/8" 29"

Cedric Tillman (Tennessee) 6-3 213 10" 32 3/4"

Trey Palmer (Nebraska) 6-0 192 9 5/8" 31 7/8"

A.T. Perry (Wake Forest) 6-3.5" 198 9 1/4" 33 1/4"

Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia) 6-1 206 10" 32 3/8"

Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State) 6-2 203 9 3/8" 31 3/8"

Michael Wilson (Stanford) 6-2 213 9 3/4" 31"

Rakim Jarrett (Maryland) 6-0 192 9 3/8" 31 3/8"

Antoine Green (North Carolina) 6-2 199 9" 32 1/8"

Elijah Higgins (Stanford) 6-3 235 8 3/4" 32"

Mitchell Tinsley (Penn State) 6-0 199 10" 32 3/8"

Jalen Cropper (Fresno State) 5-11 172 8 7/8" 30 1/8"

Tre Tucker (Cincinnati) 5-9 182 8 5/8" 29 7/8"

Derius Davis (TCU) 5-8 165 8" 29 1/4"

Demario Douglas (Liberty) 5-8 179 8 3/4" 30 1/4"

Puka Nacua (BYU) 6-2 201 9 1/2" 31 1/2"

Andrei Iosivas (Princeton) 6-3 205 8 3/4' 32"

Jake Bobo (UCLA) 6-4 206 10" 32 1/4"

Charlie Jones (Purdue) 5-11 175 9" 31 5/8"

Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss) 6-2 220 10 3/8" 32 1/8"

Joseph Ngata (Clemson) 6-3 217 10 1/4" 33 1/8"

Bryce Ford-Wheaton (West Virginia) 6-4 221 9 3/8" 33 1/2"

Jalen Wayne (South Alabama) 6-2 210 9 3/8" 32 1/8"

Ronnie Bell (Michigan) 6-0 191 9 1/2" 31"

Dontay Demus Jr. (Maryland) 6-3 212 9 3/4" 34 1/4"

Jacob Copeland (Maryland) 5-11 201 8 5/8" 31 5/8"

Malik Knowles (Kansas State) 6-2 196 8 3/4" 32 1/4"

Kearis Jackson (Georgia) 5-11 196 9 3/8" 31 1/4"

Michael Jefferson (Louisiana) 6-4 199 9 5/8" 32 1/2"

Justin Shorter (Florida) 6-4 229 10" 33 3/4"

Jason Brownlee (Southern Mississippi)

6-2 198 9 3/4" 33 3/4"

CJ Johnson (East Carolina) 6-1.5" 224 10 1/4" 32"

Grant DuBose (Charlotte) 6-2 201 9 1/2" 31 7/8"

Matt Landers (Arkansas) 6-4 200 9 1/4" 32 1/2"

Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas) 6-2 215 10" 31 1/4"

Jalen Brooks (South Carolina) 6-1 201 9 1/2" 34 1/8"

Malik Heath (Mississippi) 6-2 213 9 1/8" 32 1/2"

Jaray Jenkins (LSU) 6-2 204 10" 31 3/4"



Tight end measurements

Player Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) 6-4.5 249 9 1/2" 31 5/8" 76 1/4" Luke Musgrave (Oregon State) 6-6 253 10 3/8" 32 5/8" 79 1/2" Dalton Kincaid (Utah) 6-3.5 246 10 1/4" 32 5/8" 78 3/8" Darnell Washington (Georgia) 6-6.5 264 11" 34 3/8" 79 1/2" Davis Allen (Clemson) 6-6 245 10" 32 1/4" Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State) 6-5 254 10" 32 3/4" Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan) 6-5 251 9" 32 7/8" Brenton Strange (Penn State) 6-4 253 9 5/8" 31 1/8" Josh Whyle (Cincinnati) 6-6.5 248 9 1/2" 31 1/2" Cameron Latu (Alabama) 6-4 242 9 1/2" 32 3/8" Sam LaPorta (Iowa) 6-3 245 10 1/4" 32 1/8" Blake Whiteheart (Wake Forest) 6-4 247 8 3/4" 32 1/8" Payne Durham (Purdue) 6-6 253 9 3/4" 33 3/8" Zack Kuntz (Old Dominion) 6-7 255 10 1/4" 34" Noah Gindorff (North Dakota State) 6-6 263 10" 33 1/8" Brayden Willis (Oklahoma) 6-3.5 241 9 3/4" 33 1/4" Leonard Taylor (Cincinnati) 6-5 250 10 1/8" 32 3/4" Travis Vokolek (Nebraska) 6-6 259 9 1/2" 32 7/8" Kyle Patterson (Air Force) 6-5 260 9 1/4" 32 1/2" Will Mallory (Miami) 6-4.5 239 9 3/8" 32 1/4"

Wide receiver testing results

Player 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical jump Broad jump Quentin Johnston (TCU) 40.5" 11'2" Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh) 4.49 1.56 34" 10'2" Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) 35" 10'5" Zay Flowers (Boston College) 4.42 1.52 35.5" 10'7" Kayshon Boutte (LSU) 4.50 1.58 29" 9'10" Josh Downs (North Carolina) 4.48 1.49 38.5" 10'11" Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) 4.41 1.50 40" 11'3" Nathaniel Dell (Houston) 4.49 1.49 10'1" Tyler Scott (Cincinnati) 39.5" 11'1" Rashee Rice (SMU) 41" 10'8" Jayden Reed (Michigan State) 33.5" 10'1" Marvin Mims (Oklahoma) 39.5" 10'9" Parker Washington (Penn State) Cedric Tillman (Tennessee) 37" 10'8" Trey Palmer (Nebraska) A.T. Perry (Wake Forest) 35" 10'10" Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia) 39" Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State) 4.53 1.55 36" 9'8" Michael Wilson (Stanford) 37.5" Rakim Jarrett (Maryland) 4.45 1.51 35.5" 10'3" Antoine Green (North Carolina) 4.48 1.54 33.5" 10'3" Elijah Higgins (Stanford) 4.54 1.56 35" 10'6" Mitchell Tinsley (Penn State) 35.5" 10'0" Jalen Cropper (Fresno State) Tre Tucker (Cincinnati) 37.5" 10'4" Derius Davis (TCU) 4.36 1.46 Demario Douglas (Liberty) 4.44 1.54 39.5" 11'2" Puka Nacua (BYU) Andrei Iosivas (Princeton) 4.43 1.52 39" 10'8" Jake Bobo (UCLA) Charlie Jones (Purdue) 36.5" 10'4" Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss) 39.5" Joseph Ngata (Clemson) 34.5" 10'4" Bryce Ford-Wheaton (West Virginia) 4.38 1.54 41" 10'9" Jalen Wayne (South Alabama) 34.5" 10'4" Ronnie Bell (Michigan) 4.54 1.52 38.5" 10'0" Dontay Demus Jr. (Maryland) 4.57 1.55 35.5" 10'3" Jacob Copeland (Maryland) 4.42 1.51 33" 10'7" Malik Knowles (Kansas State) Kearis Jackson (Georgia) 4.55 1.52 10'6" Michael Jefferson (Louisiana) 4.56 1.52 37" 11'1" Justin Shorter (Florida) 35.5" 10'6" Jason Brownlee (Southern Mississippi)

4.59 1.52 39.5" 10'11" CJ Johnson (East Carolina) Grant DuBose (Charlotte) 4.57 1.52 35" 10'5" Matt Landers (Arkansas) 37" 10'10" Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas) 4.66 1.56 37" 10'3" Jalen Brooks (South Carolina) 4.69 1.56 35" 10'10" Malik Heath (Mississippi) 4.64 1.53 34" 10'4" Jaray Jenkins (LSU) Jalen Moreno-Cooper (Fresno State) 4.40 1.55

10'1"

Tight end testing results