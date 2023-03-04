This week, more than 300 prospects are in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Each of these players are looking to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.

On Thursday, we compiled the top results from the defensive linemen, edge rushers, and linebackers, who took part in on-field drills. On Friday, we did the same for cornerbacks and safeties. Below are each of the top individual performances from Indianapolis, as several players surely improved their draft stocks by virtue of their performances.

Cornerbacks

Notable 40-yard dash times

DJ Turner (Michigan): 4.26

Jakorian Bennett (Maryland): 4.30

Deonte Banks (Maryland): 4.35

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State): 4.35

Kelee Ringo (Georgia): 4.36

Darius Rush (South Carolina): 4.36

Christian Gonzalez (Oregon): 4.38

Notable broad jumps

Julius Brents (Kansas State): 11'6"

Deonte Banks (Maryland): 11'4"

Cam Smith (South Carolina): 11'2"

Jakorian Bennett (Maryland): 11'1"

Christian Gonzalez (Oregon): 11'1"

Jay Ward (LSU): 11'0"

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU): 11'0"

Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue): 11'0"

Notable 10-yard split

DJ Turner II (Michigan): 1.47

Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M): 1.48

Jakorian Bennett (Maryland): 1.48

Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern): 1.48

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State): 1.48

Riley Moss (Iowa): 1.48

Deonte Banks (Maryland): 1.49

Kei'Trel Clark (Louisville): 1.49

Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford): 1.49

Cam Smith (South Carolina): 1.49

Notable vertical jumps

Deonte Banks (Maryland): 42"

Julius Brents (Kansas State): 41.50"

Christian Gonzalez (Oregon): 41.50"

Jakorian Bennett (Maryland): 40.50"

Darrell Luter Jr. (South Alabama): 40.50"

DJ Turner runs fastest defensive 40 time

Michigan's DJ Turner may have seen his draft stock climb Friday afternoon. The two-time All-Big Ten selection is CBS Sports' No. 11-ranked cornerback, and he ran an official 4.26 40-yard dash. Check out his run, here:

Turner's time is tied for the fifth-fastest at the combine ever and was the fastest of any defensive player at this year's NFL combine.

Fast turtles

One of the biggest takeaways from Friday came thanks to the University of Maryland. Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks apparently became the fastest cornerback teammates in NFL combine history with 4.30 and 4.35 40-yard dash times. They came in at No. 2 and No. 3 behind Turner.

Banks also led all cornerbacks with a 42" vert, while Bennett was tied for fourth with a 40.50". Banks came in second with an 11'4" broad jump, while Bennett was just behind him at 11'1". If you love looking at the athletic testing numbers, these are the two players for you. Next Gen Stats had Banks and Bennett atop the NGS athleticism score rankings for cornerbacks at the combine.

LaDainian Tomlinson's nephew impresses

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a small player, but you know what they say: You can't run away from the DNA. The nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson finished tied for eighth among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash with a 4.41, tied for sixth in the vertical with a 39" and tied for sixth in the broad jump with a 11'0".

Hodges-Tomlinson is CBS Sports' No. 18 cornerback in this class, but he's quick, athletic and could make an impact as a nickel back.

A family affair

We didn't just have the nephew of an NFL great working out at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night; we had the son of one, too. Joey Porter Jr. did not compete in on-field drills, but he did the jumps and the 40-yard dash after posting some great measurements for one of the top cornerbacks in the class. Here he is running the 40, with his dad, five-time All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter, looking on.

Safeties



Notable 40-yard dash times

Brandon Hill (Pittsburgh): 4.43

Daniel Scott (Cal): 4.45

Jartavius Martin (Illinois): 4.46

Sydney Brown (Illinois): 4.47

Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M): 4.52

Jordan Battle (Alabama): 4.55

Notable vertical jumps

Jartavius Martin (Illinois): 44"



Jason Taylor II (Oklahoma State): 43"

Sydney Brown (Illinois): 40.5"

Chamarri Conner (Virginia Tech): 40.5"

Daniel Scott (Cal): 39.50"

Notable broad jumps

Jartavius Martin (Illinois): 11'1"

Sydney Brown (Illinois): 10'10"



Jason Taylor II (Oklahoma State): 10'9"

Daniel Scott (Cal): 10'8"

Fighting Illini dominate



If not for the dazzling cornerback duo of Maryland's Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett, we'd be talking about Illinois as having the best pair of teammates to work out Friday night. Jartavius Martin was the headliner, as his 44-inch vertical jump topped all defensive players, and he complemented that with an 11-foot-1 broad jump (first among safeties) and a 4.46 40-yard dash (third).

That said, don't sleep on teammate Sydney Brown, who finished right behind Martin in the broad jump (10-foot-10) while jumping 40.5 inches and running the 40 in 4.47 seconds.

Defensive linemen

Notable 40-yard dash times

Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh): 4.67



Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma): 4.81

Dante Stills (West Virginia): 4.85

Bryan Bresee (Clemson): 4.86



Gervon Dexter Sr. (Pittsburgh): 4.88

Zacch Pickens (South Carolina): 4.89

Moro Ojomo (Texas): 5.04

Keanu Benton (Wisconsin): 5.08

Notable three cone drill times

Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma): 7.30

Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin): 7.34

Dante Stills (West Virginia): 7.38

Zacch Pickens (South Carolina: 7.45

Grevon Dexter Sr. (Florida): 7.50

Jerrod Clark (Costal Carolina): 7.60

Byron Young (Alabama): 7.68

D.J. Dale (Alabama): 7.69

Siaki Ika (Baylor): 7.80

Notable broad jumps

Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma): 9'8"

Zacch Pickens (South Carolina): 9'8"

Dante Stills (West Virginia): 9'5"

Moro Ojomo (Texas): 9'4"

Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin): 9'3"

Nesta Jade Silvera (Arizona State): 9'2"

Gervon Dexter Sr. (Florida): 9'2"

Byron Young (Alabama): 9'0"

Notable bench presses

Mazi Smith (Michigan): 34



Jaquelin Roy (LSU): 30



Tyler Lacy (Oklahoma State): 30

Moro Ojomo (Texas): 29

Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma): 27

Bryan Bresee (Clemson): 22

Kancey's eye-popping speed

Calijah Kancey showed off his speed in a major way on Day 1, logging a 4.67-second 40-yard dash. That is the fastest time recorded by a defensive tackle at the NFL combine since 2003. Kancey -- CBS Sports' fourth-ranked defensive tackle and the No. 40 prospect overall -- has similar measurables to fellow Pitt product and Rams superstar Aaron Donald, who ran 0.01 seconds slower than Kancey in the 40. Donald possessed a 98 athleticism score to Kancey's 94, according to Next Gen Stats.

Linebacker

Notable 40-yard dash times

Owen Pappoe (Auburn): 4.39

Trenton Simpson (Clemson): 4.43

Yasir Abdullah (Louisville): 4.47

Dorian Williams (Tulane): 4.49

Dee Winters (TCU): 4.49

Charlie Thomas (Georgia Tech): 4.52

Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt): 4.53

Shaka Heyward (Duke): 4.53

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee): 4.53

Dalyan Henley (Washington State): 4.54

DeMarvion Overshown (Texas): 4.56

Notable vertical jumps

Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt): 38.50"

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee): 37.50"

Jack Campbell (Iowa): 37.50"

Yasir Abdullah (Louisville): 36.50"

Owen Pappoe (Auburn): 35.50"

Dalyan Henley (Washington State): 35.00"

Notable broad jumps

Yasir Abdullah (Louisville): 10'9"

Jack Campbell (Iowa): 10'8"

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee): 10'7"

Owen Pappoe (Auburn): 10'6"

Notable bench presses

Lonnie Phelps (Kansas): 31



Owen Pappoe (Auburn): 29

Noah Sewell (Oregon): 27



Trenton Simpson (Clemson): 25

Edge rushers

Notable 40-yard dash times

Nolan Smith (Georgia): 4.39

Byron Young (Tennessee): 4.43

Robert Beal Jr. (Georgia): 4.48

D.J. Johnson (Oregon): 4.49

Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern): 4.49



YaYa Diaby (Louisville): 4.51

Derick Hall (Auburn): 4.55

Lonnie Phelps (Kansas): 4.55

Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame): 4.58

Lukas Van Ness (Iowa): 4.58

Nick Hampton (Appalachian State): 4.58

Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama): 4.60

Notable three cone drill times

Jose Ramirez (Eastern Michigan): 6.95

Lukas Van Ness (Iowa): 7.02

Habakkuk Baldonado (Pittsburgh: 7.11

Byron Young (Tennessee): 7.19

Isaiah Land (Florida A&M): 7.20

Notable broad jumps

Byron Young (Tennessee): 11'0"

Will McDonald IV (Iowa State): 11'0"

Nolan Smith (Georgia): 10'8"

Derick Hall (Auburn): 10'7"

Isaiah Land (Florida A&M): 10'6"



B.J. Ojulari (LSU): 10'6"

Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame): 10'5"

Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern): 10'5"

Robert Beal Jr. (Georgia): 10'3"

Isaiah McGuire (Missouri): 10'2"

Notable bench presses

Keion White (Georgia Tech): 30



Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern): 27



Myles Murphy (Clemson): 25

Zach Harrison (Ohio State): 25



Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech): 23



Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame): 22

Lukas Van Ness (Iowa): 17



Andre Carter II (Army): 11

Adetomiwa Adebawore is off the charts

Despite being 6-foot-2 and 282-pounds, Adebawore worked out with the edge rusher group and put on a show. The Northwestern product had a 4.54 40-yard dash, a 1.61 10-yard split, a 37.50' vertical, and a 10'5" on the broad jump. Adebawore's 40 time was faster than fellow Big Ten alums Aidan Hutchinson and Nick Bosa. Before today, the fastest 40 time at the combine since 2000 by a player 280-plus pounds was 4.68 seconds by Aaron Donald. Adebawore is currently CBS Sports' 89th-ranked prospect, but he could be moving up the board with the performance he just rolled out.

Nolan Smith has speed and hops

Georgia's Nolan Smith showed the NFL that he can leap up with the best of them, boasting a 41.5" vertical. Smith, who has drawn comparisons to Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick, is CBS Sports' sixth-ranked edge rusher and the No. 36 overall prospect in this class. He also officially ran a blazing 4.30-second 40-yard dash, which is faster than both DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs when they were coming out. Oh, and it's also faster than Giants running back Saquon Barkley (4.40).

Will McDonald's 'flu game'

Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV came down with a fever close to 104 degrees on Tuesday evening, according to NFL Media. Despite being sick and losing weight over the last 48 hours, he insisted on working out on Thursday. McDonald, who is CBS Sports' 11th-ranked edge rushing prospect, had an 11-foot broad jump -- which ranked second among all defensive linemen and linebackers.