This week, more than 300 prospects are in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Each of these players are looking to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.

On Thursday, we compiled the top results from the defensive linemen, edge rushers, and linebackers, who took part in on-field drills. Below are each of the top individual performances from Indianapolis, as several players surely improved their draft stocks by virtue of their performances.

Fans should also check out our complete NFL Draft coverage throughout the next several weeks ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive linemen

For official measurements, click here

Notable 40-yard dash times

Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh): 4.67



Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma): 4.81

Dante Stills (West Virginia): 4.85

Bryan Bresee (Clemson): 4.86



Gervon Dexter Sr. (Pittsburgh): 4.88

Zacch Pickens (South Carolina): 4.89

Moro Ojomo (Texas): 5.04

Keanu Benton (Wisconsin): 5.08

Notable three cone drill times

Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma): 7.30

Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin): 7.34

Dante Stills (West Virginia): 7.38

Zacch Pickens (South Carolina: 7.45

Grevon Dexter Sr. (Florida): 7.50

Jerrod Clark (Costal Carolina): 7.60

Byron Young (Alabama): 7.68

D.J. Dale (Alabama): 7.69

Siaki Ika (Baylor): 7.80

Notable broad jumps

Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma): 9'8"

Zacch Pickens (South Carolina): 9'8"

Dante Stills (West Virginia): 9'5"

Moro Ojomo (Texas): 9'4"

Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin): 9'3"

Nesta Jade Silvera (Arizona State): 9'2"

Gervon Dexter Sr. (Florida): 9'2"

Byron Young (Alabama): 9'0"

Kancey's eye-popping speed

Calijah Kancey showed off his speed in a major way on Day 1, logging a 4.67-second 40-yard dash. That is the fastest time recorded by a defensive tackle at the NFL combine since 2003. Kancey -- CBS Sports' fourth-ranked defensive tackle and the No. 40 prospect overall -- has similar measurables to fellow Pitt product and Rams superstar Aaron Donald, who ran 0.01 seconds slower than Kancey in the 40. Donald possessed a 98 athleticism score to Kancey's 94, according to Next Gen Stats.

Linebacker

Notable 40-yard dash times

Owen Pappoe (Auburn): 4.39

Trenton Simpson (Clemson): 4.43

Yasir Abdullah (Louisville): 4.47

Dorian Williams (Tulane): 4.49

Dee Winters (TCU): 4.49

Charlie Thomas (Georgia Tech): 4.52

Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt): 4.53

Shaka Heyward (Duke): 4.53

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee): 4.53

Dalyan Henley (Washington State): 4.54

DeMarvion Overshown (Texas): 4.56

Notable vertical jumps

Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt): 38.50"

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee): 37.50"

Jack Campbell (Iowa): 37.50"

Yasir Abdullah (Louisville): 36.50"

Owen Pappoe (Auburn): 35.50"

Dalyan Henley (Washington State): 35.00"

Notable broad jumps

Yasir Abdullah (Louisville): 10'9"

Jack Campbell (Iowa): 10'8"

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee): 10'7"

Owen Pappoe (Auburn): 10'6"

Edge rushers

Notable 40-yard dash times

Nolan Smith (Georgia): 4.39

Byron Young (Tennessee): 4.43

Robert Beal Jr. (Georgia): 4.48

D.J. Johnson (Oregon): 4.49

Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern): 4.49



YaYa Diaby (Louisville): 4.51

Derick Hall (Auburn): 4.55

Lonnie Phelps (Kansas): 4.55

Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame): 4.58

Lukas Van Ness (Iowa): 4.58

Nick Hampton (Appalachian State): 4.58

Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama): 4.60

Notable three cone drill times

Jose Ramirez (Eastern Michigan): 6.95

Lukas Van Ness (Iowa): 7.02

Habakkuk Baldonado (Pittsburgh: 7.11

Byron Young (Tennessee): 7.19

Isaiah Land (Florida A&M): 7.20

Notable broad jumps

Byron Young (Tennessee): 11'0"

Will McDonald IV (Iowa State): 11'0"

Nolan Smith (Georgia): 10'8"

Derick Hall (Auburn): 10'7"

Isaiah Land (Florida A&M): 10'6"



B.J. Ojulari (LSU): 10'6"

Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame): 10'5"

Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern): 10'5"

Robert Beal Jr. (Georgia): 10'3"

Isaiah McGuire (Missouri): 10'2"

Adetomiwa Adebawore is off the charts

Despite being 6-foot-2 and 282-pounds, Adebawore worked out with the edge rusher group and put on a show. The Northwestern product had a 4.54 40-yard dash, a 1.61 10-yard split, a 37.50' vertical, and a 10'5" on the broad jump. Adebawore's 40 time was faster than fellow Big Ten alums Aidan Hutchinson and Nick Bosa. Before today, the fastest 40 time at the combine since 2000 by a player 280-plus pounds was 4.68 seconds by Aaron Donald. Adebawore is currently CBS Sports' 89th-ranked prospect, but he could be moving up the board with the performance he just rolled out.

Nolan Smith has speed and hops

Georgia's Nolan Smith showed the NFL that he can leap up with the best of them, boasting a 41.5" vertical. Smith, who has drawn comparisons to Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick, is CBS Sports' sixth-ranked edge rusher and the No. 36 overall prospect in this class. He also officially ran a blazing 4.30-second 40-yard dash, which is faster than both DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs when they were coming out. Oh, and it's also faster than Giants running back Saquon Barkley (4.40).

Will McDonald's 'flu game'

Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV came down with a fever close to 104 degrees on Tuesday evening, according to NFL Media. Despite being sick and losing weight over the last 48 hours, he insisted on working out on Thursday. McDonald, who is CBS Sports' 11th-ranked edge rushing prospect, had an 11-foot broad jump -- which ranked second among all defensive linemen and linebackers.