There may be no quarterback prospect as captivating as Florida's Anthony Richardson. While he's been billed as a raw signal-caller, he oozes the type of talent and potential that comes off the board early in the first round. This week, Richardson can state his case to be among the top quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it sounds like he's making the most of the opportunity.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, while we all watch these quarterbacks run the 40-yard dash and occasionally throw wearing compression shorts, arguably the most important piece of the week happens behind closed doors during the interview process. It's there where Richardson is apparently shining. According to ESPN, there are scouts who have been in the room for all of the top four quarterback prospects back-to-back-to-back-to-back and came away most impressed by Richardson. Some scouts reportedly noted Richardson is the best quarterback interview they had comparing last year's as well.

That cannot be overlooked when we consider Richardson's chances of possibly ascending to the point where he's the first quarterback taken off the board. Already, we've seen his odds recently take a dramatic turn. He's now 6-1 at Caesars Sportsbook to be the No. 1 overall pick, which is tied with Will Levis for the fourth-highest odds. Originally, Richardson was 80-1.

But it's not just the oddsmakers who are buying into the hype. In a mock draft that came out earlier this week, CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso had the Indianapolis Colts trading up to the No. 1 overall pick that is currently owned by the Chicago Bears to select Richardson. Trapasso noted that Richardson has All-Pro upside and similarities to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While Richardson -- who led all FBS quarterbacks in yards per rush (6.3) -- has reportedly opened eyes during the interview process, he'll get to show evaluators what he can do on the field, as he is expected to throw when the quarterbacks take the field Saturday.

At the moment, Richard is the fourth-ranked quarterback and the 19th prospect overall in CBS Sports' prospect rankings.