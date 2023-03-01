Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. -- 2022's consensus defensive player of the year after winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Vince Lombardi Award -- has battled some of the NCAA's toughest linemen across his three-year collegiate career. However, when the projected top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was asked Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis who the toughest player he faced in college was, the All-American said it was a running back and not an offensive lineman. Specifically, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, the 2022 Doak Walker Award winner as the nation's top rusher.

"Bijan Robinson," Anderson said Wednesday, via The Athletic, when asked about the toughest individual player he faced in school. "Big back, had to gang tackle him."



Robinson's Longhorns gave Anderson's Crimson Tide all they could handle back on Sept. 10 as Alabama narrowly escaped Austin with a 20-19 victory. Robinson totaled 130 scrimmage yards on 24 touches, including a 1-yard rushing score while Anderson recorded five tackles including two for a loss and one sack.

While the running back position has been devalued in the NFL over the last decade or so, Robinson will likely be the first, if not the only, running back chosen in the first round. Anderson's had an incredibly valid point about needing to "gang tackle him" since Robinson led the nation with 113 tackles avoided in 2022, the most by any FBS player in the last five seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. After the upcoming NFL Draft in April, these two blue-chip prospects will likely see each other again on Sundays.