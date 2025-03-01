It appears quarterback Jalen Milroe out of Alabama had a growth spurt. At the Senior Bowl, Milroe's hand size measured in at 8 3/4 inches. One month later at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, his hand measured more half an inch bigger, at 9 3/8 inches.

His hands have somehow grown by 5/8ths of an inch in 28 days. That's significant because the consensus for the smallest acceptable hand size for an NFL QB is 9 inches, and Milroe's hands were initially measured as smaller than that. Now, he's got bigger hands than both Miami's Cam Ward and Ohio State's Will Howard.

The likely explanation is that Milroe wasn't spreading his hand properly when it was measured at Mobile, where those types of measurements don't mean as much for prospects also attending the combine in Indianapolis. Or perhaps the measurement at one of the two locations was simply incorrect for another reason.

Milroe's height remained the same at 6-foot-1 1/2, while his weight dropped three pounds, from 220 pounds to 217.

The dual threat quarterback used his arms and his legs in college, finishing with 71 total touchdowns (38 passing and 32 rushing). He had the most touchdowns in the SEC, but also had the most turnovers with 23.

Last season, he had 20 rushing touchdowns and 16 passing touchdowns, which ranked 11th most in the nation and was No. 1 in the SEC. He finished with 15 turnovers in 2023, fourth most in the nation and most in the SEC.

Due to his running ability, some have wondered if he would switch positions when he got to the NFL. When asked about a potential move, he responded with, "You never ask a zebra to be a dog."

Milroe is the No. 6 QB in CBSSports.com's consensus prospect rankings and the 116th prospect overall.