NFL combine 2025 live updates, results tracker: Start times, TV schedule, top performances, where to watch

The first day of on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine has arrived. The defensive line and linebacker groups take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The defensive line group is loaded this year, and potential first-round picks will step to the line one after another.

Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch, Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshall edge rusher Mike Green and Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson are among the names expected to test well among the defensive line group. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell has the potential to test off the charts in Indianapolis.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will not test following the report of his feet injury. He is CBSSports.com's top prospect among the defensive line. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, meanwhile, is only taking part in the bench press.

Stay tuned below for live updates from the NFL combine:

2025 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27 | Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2025 NFL combine workout schedule