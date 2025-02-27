Skip to Main Content

NFL combine 2025 live updates, results tracker: Start times, TV schedule, top performances, where to watch

Stay up to date with everything that happens during on-field workouts in Indianapolis

The first day of on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine has arrived. The defensive line and linebacker groups take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The defensive line group is loaded this year, and potential first-round picks will step to the line one after another.

Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch, Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshall edge rusher Mike Green and Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson are among the names expected to test well among the defensive line group. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell has the potential to test off the charts in Indianapolis. 

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will not test following the report of his feet injury. He is CBSSports.com's top prospect among the defensive line. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, meanwhile, is only taking part in the bench press.

Stay tuned below for live updates from the NFL combine: 

2025 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27 | Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2025 NFL combine workout schedule

  • Thursday at 3 p.m. -- Defensive linemen, linebackers
  • Friday at 3 p.m. -- Defensive backs, tight ends
  • Saturday at 1 p.m. -- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • Sunday at 1 p.m. -- Offensive linemen
Early standouts from on-field drills

Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and Clemson defensive tackle Payton Page were some of the standouts in the first group of on-field drills during which their change of direction and posture were tested. 

Josh Edwards
February 27, 2025, 9:21 PM
Feb. 27, 2025, 4:21 pm EST
 
Impressive 10-yard split for Toledo star 

At nearly 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds -- which is somewhat sleek for the defensive tackle spot -- Darius Alexander's 10-yard split of 1.72 seconds is currently the fourth-fastest among all defensive tackles and the fastest among those over 300 pounds. He was an incredibly versatile defender for the Rockets and is demonstrating in Indianapolis the explosiveness that's clear on film. 

 
Unusual depth at defensive tackle in this draft

Defensive tackle has not been a strength in recent drafts, but that will not be the case in 2025. There are 20 interior defenders among CBSSports.com's top 100 overall. The top 100 overall roughly translates to potential long-term starter capabilities. 

Josh Edwards
Josh Edwards
February 27, 2025, 9:04 PM
Feb. 27, 2025, 4:04 pm EST
 
Nebraska prospect pacing interior defenders in 40-yard dash

Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds unofficially, which is currently pacing all interior defenders in the first group. Less than half of the first group has opted to run the 40-yard dash. 

Josh Edwards
February 27, 2025, 8:51 PM
Feb. 27, 2025, 3:51 pm EST
 
Derrick Harmon validating his presence in first-round projections

At 6-foot-4.5, 317 pounds, Harmon ran an unofficial 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds. His arm length was a shade under 35 inches and he has reportedly interviewed well with teams this week. CBSSports.com has him ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman and the No. 29 prospect overall. 

Josh Edwards
February 27, 2025, 8:40 PM
Feb. 27, 2025, 3:40 pm EST
 
Ranking top DL/EDGE prospects

It's a really strong defensive line class, and expect a lot of these prospects to show out during on-field combine drills today. Former first-round offensive tackle Blake Brockermeyer decided to rank the top defensive linemen and edge rushers, which you can check out below.

Blake Brockermeyer
40-yard dashes about to begin

Some of the prospects expected to test well include Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch, Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson. Jackson is aiming for 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds.

Josh Edwards
February 27, 2025, 8:10 PM
Feb. 27, 2025, 3:10 pm EST
 
MAC pass rusher opting to skip on-field drills

According to reports, Marshall edge rusher Mike Green will not take part in on-field drills. He is the latest to opt out of the opportunity. Green is CBSSports.com fifth ranked edge rusher and the No. 18 prospect overall. Green was a stand out at the Senior Bowl a month ago. 

Tyler Sullivan
Josh Edwards
February 27, 2025, 7:33 PM
Feb. 27, 2025, 2:33 pm EST
