Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver and Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21-second 40-yard dash a year ago, breaking the NFL Scouting Combine record that John Ross (4.22) set in 2017.

Just a year later, another Texas wideout was certain he could snatch the combine's 40-yard dash crown from Worthy.

"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Isaiah Bond said Friday. "I anticipate running a 4.20 or possibly if I'm feeling great I might run a 4.1."

He wasn't the only Longhorn to announce he will break Worthy's record, either. Texas running back Jaydon Blue felt the same way as Bond, citing workouts with Worthy prior to his record-breaking sprint last offseason.

"I think I'll break the 40 record … 4.1 or 4.20," Blue said Friday, via The Athletic.

"Workouts all last year, that was the person [Worthy] I ran next to," Blue continued, via Landry Locker. "Me and him used to go at it. He won a few, I won a few. He's fast, don't get me wrong. I don't think people really know how fast I am because I don't really run in games unless I have to. I think y'all will see that"

Neither Blue (4.38 seconds) nor Bond (4.39) failed to threaten Worthy's record when they ran Saturday. That led to Worthy clapping back at both players on his Instagram story: "Respect those who come before you."

Funny enough, they weren't even the fastest Texas Longhorn to run Saturday. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden's 4.29-second 40 was the best among all wide receivers on Saturday. Sometimes it's better to undersell and overdeliver because both Bond and Blue ran strong times; they're just not historic.