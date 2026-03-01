NFL combine 2026: Biggest moments, fastest 40s and standout performances from OL workouts

Some standouts from the Mirror drill
|Name
|School
|Vega Ioane
|Penn State
|Logan Jones
|Iowa
|Blake Miller
|Clemson
|Emmanuel Pregnon
|Oregon
|Kadyn Proctor
|Alabama
|Keylan Rutledge
|Georgia Tech
|Logan Taylor
|Boston College
|Carver Willis
|Washington
The NFL Scouting Combine concluded Sunday with the offensive linemen. Top prospects underwent athletic testing and on-field drills. The offensive line is the lifeblood of any competitive NFL team, and several prospects stated their case to join the fraternity in April's draft.
CBS Sports currently has seven prospects ranked among the top 25 overall: Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Penn State's Vega Ioane, Utah's Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano, Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Arizona State's Max Iheanachor and Clemson's Blake Miller. A year ago, eight heard their names called on the opening night of the draft.
For a recap of Sunday's action, check out the live blog below for testing results, highlights, analysis and more.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
|Name
|School
|Vega Ioane
|Penn State
|Logan Jones
|Iowa
|Blake Miller
|Clemson
|Emmanuel Pregnon
|Oregon
|Kadyn Proctor
|Alabama
|Keylan Rutledge
|Georgia Tech
|Logan Taylor
|Boston College
|Carver Willis
|Washington
|Name
|School
|40-Yard Dash Time
|Logan Jones
|Iowa
|4.90
|Caleb Lomu
|Utah
|4.99
|Aamil Wagner
|Notre Dame
|5.01
|Dillon Wade
|Auburn
|5.02
|Blake Miller
|Clemson
|5.04
|Keylan Rutledge
|Georgia Tech
|5.05
|Micah Morris
|Georgia
|5.09
|Jake Slaughter
|Florida
|5.10
|Carver Willis
|Washington
|5.11
|Brian Parker II
|Duke
|5.14
Will do my own personal standouts after the full workout, but I agree with my colleague on these.
Via ChatGPT
Safe to say someone is going to draft the Georgia offensive tackle in Round 1.
CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner dove into why Alabama's Kadyn Proctor has the highest ceiling of any offensive tackle in the 2026 class.
|Name
|School
|Chase Bisontis
|Texas A&M
|Parker Brailsford
|Alabama
|JC Davis
|Illinois
|Garrett DiGiorgio
|UCLA
|Spencer Fano
|Utah
|Name
|School
|40-Yard Dash Time
|Spencer Fano
|Utah
|4.91
|Max Iheanachor
|Arizona State
|4.91
|Jalen Farmer
|Kentucky
|4.93
|Monroe Freeling
|Georgia
|4.93
|Enrique Cruz Jr.
|Kansas
|4.94
|Jager Burton
|Kentucky
|4.94
|Parker Brailsford
|Alabama
|4.95
|DJ Campbell
|Texas
|5.01
|Chase Bisontis
|Texas A&M
|5.02
|Jude Bowry
|Boston College
|5.08
|Name
|School
|Markel Bell
|Miami
|Chase Bisontis
|Texas A&M
|Parker Brailsford
|Alabama
|Travis Burke
|Memphis
|Fernando Carmona
|Arkansas
|Monroe Freeling
|Georgia
|Spencer Fano
|Utah
|Max Iheanachor
|Arizona State
Utah's Spencer Fano may be forced to move inside given his lack of ideal length. Georgia's Monroe Freeling surged towards the end of the season and continued that momentum into the pre-draft process. He is making a case to be the first offensive tackle selected in April.
Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor is a prospect I have supported as a potential first round pick dating back to the summer. He is putting together a profile that is difficult to ignore.
Utah's Spencer Fano, the No. 5 prospect on the CBS Sports big board, just ran an unofficial 4.91-second 40-yard dash. That's a 95th percentile weight-adjusted forty time, per Underdog Fantasy.
Offensive linemen are on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis! Here are the top offensive tackles and interior offensive linemen in CBS Sports' prospect rankings:
4. Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)
5. Spencer Fano (Utah)
14. Caleb Lomu (Utah)
20. Francis Mauigoa (Miami)
22. Blake Miller (Clemson)
15. Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)
42. Connor Lew (Auburn)
46. Trey Zuhn III (Texas A&M)
50. Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M)
51. Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon)