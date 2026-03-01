NFL combine 2026: Biggest moments, fastest 40s and standout performances from OL workouts

The NFL Scouting Combine concluded Sunday with the offensive linemen. Top prospects underwent athletic testing and on-field drills. The offensive line is the lifeblood of any competitive NFL team, and several prospects stated their case to join the fraternity in April's draft.

CBS Sports currently has seven prospects ranked among the top 25 overall: Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Penn State's Vega Ioane, Utah's Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano, Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Arizona State's Max Iheanachor and Clemson's Blake Miller. A year ago, eight heard their names called on the opening night of the draft.

For a recap of Sunday's action, check out the live blog below for testing results, highlights, analysis and more.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.