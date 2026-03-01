Skip to Main Content
NFL combine 2026: Biggest moments, fastest 40s and standout performances from OL workouts

Relive everything that happened during on-field workouts in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon

The NFL Scouting Combine concluded Sunday with the offensive linemen. Top prospects underwent athletic testing and on-field drills. The offensive line is the lifeblood of any competitive NFL team, and several prospects stated their case to join the fraternity in April's draft. 

CBS Sports currently has seven prospects ranked among the top 25 overall: Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Penn State's Vega Ioane, Utah's Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano, Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Arizona State's Max Iheanachor and Clemson's Blake Miller. A year ago, eight heard their names called on the opening night of the draft.

For a recap of Sunday's action, check out the live blog below for testing results, highlights, analysis and more.  

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

Some standouts from the Mirror drill

NameSchool
Vega IoanePenn State
Logan JonesIowa
Blake MillerClemson
Emmanuel PregnonOregon
Kadyn ProctorAlabama
Keylan RutledgeGeorgia Tech
Logan TaylorBoston College
Carver WillisWashington
 
Top 40-yard dash times from the second OL group

NameSchool40-Yard Dash Time
Logan JonesIowa4.90
Caleb LomuUtah4.99
Aamil WagnerNotre Dame5.01
Dillon WadeAuburn5.02
Blake MillerClemson5.04
Keylan RutledgeGeorgia Tech5.05
Micah MorrisGeorgia5.09
Jake SlaughterFlorida5.10
Carver WillisWashington5.11
Brian Parker IIDuke5.14
 
Standouts from the first OL group

Will do my own personal standouts after the full workout, but I agree with my colleague on these. 

 
Marketing opportunity for the Iowa OL

Via ChatGPT

 
Monroe Freeling one of the most athletic OT prospects of all-time

Safe to say someone is going to draft the Georgia offensive tackle in Round 1.

 
Some standouts from the Long Pull drill

NameSchool
Chase BisontisTexas A&M
Parker BrailsfordAlabama
JC DavisIllinois
Garrett DiGiorgioUCLA
Spencer FanoUtah
 
Official 40-yard times from first OL group

NameSchool40-Yard Dash Time
Spencer FanoUtah4.91
Max IheanachorArizona State4.91
Jalen FarmerKentucky4.93
Monroe FreelingGeorgia4.93
Enrique Cruz Jr.Kansas4.94
Jager BurtonKentucky4.94
Parker BrailsfordAlabama4.95
DJ CampbellTexas5.01
Chase BisontisTexas A&M5.02
Jude BowryBoston College5.08
 
Some standouts from the Wave drill

NameSchool
Markel BellMiami
Chase BisontisTexas A&M
Parker BrailsfordAlabama
Travis BurkeMemphis
Fernando CarmonaArkansas
Monroe FreelingGeorgia
Spencer FanoUtah
Max IheanachorArizona State
 
Gennings Dunker replaces Sam Hartman for best hair

 
Georgia's Monroe Freeling trending towards OT1?

Utah's Spencer Fano may be forced to move inside given his lack of ideal length. Georgia's Monroe Freeling surged towards the end of the season and continued that momentum into the pre-draft process. He is making a case to be the first offensive tackle selected in April. 

 
Arizona State OT surging into Round 1?

Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor is a prospect I have supported as a potential first round pick dating back to the summer. He is putting together a profile that is difficult to ignore.

 
Pinned
Utah's Spencer Fano, the No. 5 prospect on the CBS Sports big board, just ran an unofficial 4.91-second 40-yard dash. That's a 95th percentile weight-adjusted forty time, per Underdog Fantasy.

 
Welcome to Day 4 of the NFL combine workouts!

Offensive linemen are on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis! Here are the top offensive tackles and interior offensive linemen in CBS Sports' prospect rankings:

Offensive tackle

4. Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)
5. Spencer Fano (Utah)
14. Caleb Lomu (Utah)
20. Francis Mauigoa (Miami)
22. Blake Miller (Clemson)

Interior offensive line

15. Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)
42. Connor Lew (Auburn)
46. Trey Zuhn III (Texas A&M)
50. Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M)
51. Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon)
