NFL combine 2026 live updates, results tracker: DL, EDGE, LB workouts take center stage

Grades for top DL/EDGE prospects, plus other standouts
Spoiler: Arvell Reese and David Bailey are as athletic as they were productive this past season.
Defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers were the first to arrive this week in Indianapolis. After being poked and prodded through medical evaluations and standing trial against a horde of assembled media over the past few days, those prospects take the field Thursday for the on-field portion of this week's festivities.
As is custom, some of the top prospects will sit out and watch on as their peers perform in front of media and fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Some of the top prospects among these position groups include Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and Texas Tech's David Bailey.
Follow along in the live blog below for testing results, highlights, analysis and more.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh Panthers. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
1. Sonny Styles (Ohio State) -- 4.46
2. Kaleb Elarms-Orr (TCU) -- 4.47
3. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) -- 4.51
T-4. Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh) -- 4.53
T-4. Namdi Obiazor (TCU) -- 4.53
6. Karson Sharar (Iowa) -- 4.56
T-7. Justin Jefferson (Alabama) -- 4.57
T-8. Jack Kelly (BYU) -- 4.57
T-9. Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) -- 4.57
10. Jake Golday (Cincinnati) -- 4.62
1. Sonny Styles (Ohio State): 43.50"
2. Kaleb Elarms-Orr (TCU): 40"
3. Karson Sharar (Iowa): 40"
4. Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh): 39.50"
5. Jake Golday (Cincinnati): 39.50"
6. Justin Jefferson (Alabama): 38.50"
7. Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech): 38.50"
8. Keyshaun Elliott (Arizona State): 38.00"
9. Xavian Sorey Jr. (Arkansas): 37.50"
10. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas): 37.00"
Styles produced a 4.49 40-yard dash on his first run after jumping out of the gym in the broad and vertical jumps. He's made himself a lock to be a top 10 pick, and his testing production now measures up to that of the Hall of Famer known as Megatron.
There may not have been anyone who tested off the charts -- although a case could be made for Texas Tech's David Bailey -- but it was a strong effort from the group as a whole from start to finish, which speaks to the depth of the position in this year's draft class. I thought the "Run the Hoop" drill was the best example, with several cleanly dipping around the figure eight.
Ohio State first-team All-Big Ten linebacker Sonny Styles entered the combine as a projected top-10 pick, and with jump-out-of-the-gym explosion illustrated with a 43.5-inch vertical jump, he could be pushing to be a top-five pick in April.
His 11-foot-2 broad jump only hammered this point home: Styles produced the highest vertical jump by a player 6-foot-4 or taller since at least 2003 when NFL Network began tracking combine data.
Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey backed up his Unanimous All-American campaign with an eye-opening combine performance. His testing numbers were similar to those of future Hall of Famer Von Miller -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Could Bailey go second overall 15 years later? It's possible, especially with the pass-rusher-needy Jets sitting in that spot.
1. David Bailey (Texas Tech): 4.50
2. Malachi Lawrence (UCF): 4.52
3. Trey Moore (Texas): 4.54
4. Cashius Howell (Texas A&M): 4.59
5. Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State): 4.63
6t. Jaishawn Barham (Michigan): 4.64
6t. Romello Height (Texas Tech): 4.64
8. George Gumbs Jr. (Florida): 4.66
9. R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma): 4.67
10. TJ Parker (Clemson): 4.68
To be fair to Glenn, the Jets had a busy day hammering out the first trade of the NFL offseason.
Texas Tech's David Bailey is expected to be one of the first, if not the first, edge rushers drafted in April. He ran a 4.51 seconds unofficial 40-yard dash on his first run, but he could absolutely better that with a faster start.
Rueben Bain Jr. made headlines Thursday not for his production, personality or athletic testing -- but for his arm length. His official measurement came in at 30⅞ inches, the fourth-shortest among edge rushers at the combine since 1999, per MockDraftable.
Then came this report from ESPN's Adam Schefter:
There was plenty of noise throughout the day, but how much do Bain's historically short arms actually matter? Not much, according to NFL writer Jared Dubin:
Bain will indeed have to be a physical outlier to find great success in the pros, but that was something we already knew before he checked in with these measurements. Teams shouldn't double-count it now just because the measurements are official. They should of course take it into account, just like any other factor in their evaluation, but they shouldn't let it overshadow the tremendous traits and production that made him such a success in college.
The defensive line group is done in Indianapolis, and now the edge rushers take center stage.
Baylor's Jackie Marshall is a really fluid player who is more deserving of attention in the pre-draft process. He measured at 6-foot-2 1/2 and a little south of 300 pounds, but he's having a nice day during the on-field portion of today's workout.
NFL Network's Stacy Dales reporting that Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks is done competing at the NFL Scouting Combine because his cleats were bothering him. Still, Banks figures to be one of the first defensive linemen taken in April's draft.
Get to know the Oklahoma defensive tackle, who posted a 90th percentile weight-adjusted 40-yard dash (4.83 seconds) and a 99th percentile vertical jump (36.5 inches), per Underdog's Hayden Winks.
Penn State has historically tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine. Defensive lineman Zane Durant continues that tradition, pacing the field with an unofficial 4.76 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Clemson's Demonte Capehart is one who has been labeled a potential first-round pick at points in the pre-draft process. His final season with the Tigers did not meet expectations, but he was the first defensive lineman to run sub-five seconds this year (4.86 unofficially). A few others have since done the same.
South Carolina's Nick Barrett is a personal favorite among those late Day 2/Day 3 prospects at the DL position. He is not twitchy or explosive as evidenced by his 5.11 seconds unofficial 40-yard dash, but he holds up well at the point of attack and can push the pocket.
What's up from Indianapolis! We're about 30 minutes away from workouts kicking off at Lucas Oil Stadium. Defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers are up first, starting with the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps and other tests before closing things out with position drills.
While you're waiting, check out the measurements for all of these prospects.