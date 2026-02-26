NFL combine 2026 live updates, results tracker: DL, EDGE, LB workouts take center stage

Defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers were the first to arrive this week in Indianapolis. After being poked and prodded through medical evaluations and standing trial against a horde of assembled media over the past few days, those prospects take the field Thursday for the on-field portion of this week's festivities.

As is custom, some of the top prospects will sit out and watch on as their peers perform in front of media and fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Some of the top prospects among these position groups include Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and Texas Tech's David Bailey.

Follow along in the live blog below for testing results, highlights, analysis and more.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh Panthers. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

2026 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 | Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2026 NFL combine workout schedule