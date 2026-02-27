This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Friday! Just like that, the shortest month of the year is almost done. Carter Bahns with you to close out February and look ahead to the start of March in the world of sports. If one thing comes to mind when I think of March, it's the NCAA Tournament. We have an absolutely massive weekend of college basketball ahead of us to help set the stage for the Big Dance, which is right around the corner.

The NFL combine is also highly deserving of our attention over the next few days, and the push to the NBA playoffs is really heating up.

Let's talk about it.

🏋️ Five things to know Friday

😬 Do not miss this: Clippers break the NBA Concern Meter

Getty Images

The final full month of the NBA season arrives on Sunday, so opportunities to shore up playoff positioning are dwindling. For those in full tank mode, that's not so much of a problem as it is a relief. But for teams actively trying to win, all have at least some sense of desperation as they seek to attain their respective goals. John Gonzalez placed a handful of teams on the Concern Meter and measured the amount of panic warranted for each situation.

For the 10th-place Clippers in particular, the Concern Meter doesn't go high enough to measure how dire things are in Los Angeles.

Gonzalez: "They're 13-18 away from the Ballmer Bowl™️, their point differential is minus-0.5, and they're 14-22 against teams .500 or better. They're also 19-29 when opponents score 100 or more. Reader, this is the NBA. Good chance that any given team goes for more than 100 on any given night."

In the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are in third place and five games clear of the play-in, but a few eyebrow-raising losses of late are not so easy on the nerves. That's why John assigned them a 6.5 out of 10 on the Concern Meter.

🏀 Buckle up for six top 25 men's college basketball showdowns

Imagn Images

We've reached the penultimate weekend of the men's college basketball regular season, and it is a doozy. There are a whopping six top 25 battles on the slate, and they begin tonight with a top-10 Big Ten clash between No. 3 Michigan and No. 10 Illinois, wherein the Wolverines can clinch sole possession of the conference title.

If you only have the bandwidth to watch six games this weekend, these better top your list:

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Illinois

No. 11 Virginia at No. 1 Duke

No. 14 Kansas at No. 2 Arizona

No. 16 Texas Tech at No. 4 Iowa State

No. 17 Alabama at No. 22 Tennessee

No. 20 Arkansas at No. 7 Florida

Other storylines to note include the fallout of this week's UConn-over-St. John's demolition. Are the No. 6 Huskies poised to roll their way to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? How will The No. 15 Red Storm respond when they host Villanova on Saturday? And in the Big 12, No. 5 Houston has some soul-searching to do amid a three-game losing streak.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ Spring training: Marlins at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⛳ Cognizant Classic, second round, 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏈 NFL Scouting Combine (DBs, TEs), 3 p.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Aston Villa at Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Spring training: Dodgers at Giants, 3:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Cavaliers at Pistons, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Illinois (M), 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Nuggets at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

⚽ Lecce at Como, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ West Ham United at Liverpool, 10 a.m. on USA Network

🏀 Colorado at No. 5 Houston (M), Noon on ESPN2

🏀 No. 11 Virginia at No. 1 Duke (M), Noon on ESPN

🏀 Seton Hall at No. 6 UConn (M), Noon on FS1

🏒 Penguins at Rangers, 12:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Manchester City at Leeds United, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 NFL Scouting Combine (QBs, WRs, RBs), 1 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Spring training: Twins at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 No. 14 Maryland at No. 8 Michigan (W), 2:30 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Chicago Fire FC at CF Montreal, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Genoa at Inter Milan, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏒 Bruins at Flyers, 3 p.m. on ABC

⛳ Cognizant Classic, third round, 3 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Rockets at Heat, 3:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 No. 14 Kansas at No. 2 Arizona (M), 4 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 16 Texas Tech at No. 4 Iowa State (M), 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Minnesota United FC at FC Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 No. 17 Alabama at No. 22 Tennessee (M), 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Flames at Kings, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Lakers at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 No. 20 Arkansas at No. 7 Florida (M), 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ FC Dallas at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 No. 9 Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (M), 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ AC Milan at Cremonese, 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 9 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ Chelsea at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 No. 12 Duke at No. 21 North Carolina (W), Noon on ESPN

🏀 No. 13 Ohio State at No. 15 Michigan State (W), Noon on Big Ten Network

🏀 No. 4 Texas at No. 24 Alabama (W), Noon on SEC Network

🏀 Spurs at Knicks, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏒 Golden Knights at Penguins, 1 p.m. on TNT

🏈 NFL Scouting Combine (OL), 1 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Spring training: Braves at Twins, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 No. 8 Purdue at Ohio State (M), 1:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 No. 3 South Carolina at No. 16 Kentucky (W), 2 p.m. on SEC Network+

🏀 No. 5 Vanderbilt at Tennessee (W), 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Austin FC at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Juventus at Roma, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin (W), 3 p.m. on B1G+

🏀 No. 7 Oklahoma at Missouri (W), 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

⛳ Cognizant Classic, final round, 3 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Timberwolves at Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏁 NASCAR: Texas Grand Prix, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏀 No. 13 Michigan State at Indiana (M), 3:45 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 No. 18 Baylor at No. 11 TCU (W), 4 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 6 LSU at Mississippi State (W), 4 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Notre Dame at No. 10 Louisville (W), 4 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Philadelphia Union at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. Argentina, 5 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏒 Panthers at Islanders, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Orlando City at Inter Miami CF, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 No. 1 UConn at St. John's (W), 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 76ers at Celtics, 8 p.m. on NBC

⛳ Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 9 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ San Diego FC at St. Louis City SC, 9:15 p.m. on FS1/Apple TV