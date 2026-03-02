NFL combine grades; UCL bracket; four conference titles clinched
Plus a look at how NFL players graded their coaches in 2025
🏋️ Five things to know Monday
- Top NFL Draft prospects displayed their talents at the combine. The final three days of the NFL Scouting Combine are complete. Tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers made combine history with the best vertical jump and broad jump, respectively, the event has ever seen. A host of wide receivers including Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston stood out. Taylen Green logged the best quarterback performance ever with record-setting jumps and a blazing 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash. And Kadyn Proctor showed why he has one of the highest ceilings of any offensive lineman in this highly touted class.
- The UEFA Champions League bracket is set. Here it is in all its glory. Friday's draw set the table for the knockout stage, which opens March 10 with the first batch of Round of 16 fixtures. The highlight of the draw was the reveal of a behemoth of a matchup between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who will square off yet again after the Spanish side knocked the Blues out of last year's tournament. Meanwhile, Arsenal are big winners with the most favorable road ahead.
- The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on George Pickens. The move was long expected, and now it's official. Pickens' future in Dallas remains uncertain -- the non-exclusive franchise tag allows the standout wide receiver to negotiate with other teams, and a potential trade remains on the table -- but the sides aim to ink a multiyear deal to keep him in town beyond 2026. If he plays on the tag next season, he will earn more than $27 million.
- Jim Hiller is out as Kings coach. Los Angeles made the second coaching change of the NHL season when they fired Hiller on Sunday. Offensive woes have plagued the Kings in Year 3 under Hiller -- they rank No. 29 in scoring -- largely negating their defensive prowess. Hiller led the Kings to the playoffs each of the past two years but never advanced beyond the first round, and he leaves the franchise three points back of the final wild card spot in 2026.
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg will headline UFC 327. Prochazka and Ulberg -- ranked second and third, respectively, in their weight class -- will fight for the light heavyweight title in the April 11 event with the latter seeking his second championship. The title is vacant due to Alex Pereira's anticipated move to the heavyweight division. But first, don't miss UFC 326 this Saturday on CBS and Paramount+.
🔠 Do not miss this: NFL combine grades
Not all of the top prospects in the 2026 draft class participated in the NFL Scouting Combine, but many of the projected first-rounders proved why they are held in such high regard. A number of players further down the draft board helped themselves out with strong showings, too, elevating their stock as potential prized targets at next month's draft.
We graded the top performers and most well-known prospects at each position.
- QB: While projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza watched from the sidelines, Ty Simpson potentially cemented himself as the second-best option in a weak quarterback class.
- RB: Notre Dame teammates Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price remain the top two running backs on the board.
- WR: Don't let Carnell Tate's modest 40-yard dash deceive you; he remains a premier prospect.
- TE: Few players, regardless of position, fared as well at the combine as Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers.
- OL: Monroe Freeling was incredibly close to delivering an A+ performance.
- EDGE/DL: Arvell Reese said he wants to play on the edge in the NFL, and he displayed the athleticism necessary to make the move from linebacker.
- LB: It's entirely possible that Sonny Styles is a top-five pick after his incredible showing in Indianapolis.
- DB: Avieon Terrell raised his stock even without running a 40-yard dash.
🏀 ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC award regular-season conference titles
Four high-major conference titles are already locked up. A loaded penultimate weekend of college basketball's regular season featured six top-25 battles and saw every power league but the Big East crown champions.
Here are the most notable results:
- No. 3 Michigan 84, No. 10 Illinois 70: The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten title outright in a convincing road win over a top-10 foe, but it came with a price. Key reserve L.J. Cason suffered a torn ACL in the victory, leaving the Wolverines without their top 3-point shooter for the postseason.
- No. 1 Duke 77, No. 11 Virginia 51: A 26-point drubbing of the Cavaliers solidified the Blue Devils' case to be the frontrunner for the NCAA Tournament's top seed. Jon Scheyer's team is also now guaranteed at least a share of the ACC crown.
- No. 7 Florida 111, No. 20 Arkansas 77: The Gators' offense continues to scorch the net. Florida clinched a share of the SEC title for the first time since 2014 with the most lopsided win over a ranked opponent in school history.
- No. 2 Arizona 84, No. 14 Kansas 61: The Wildcats smashed the Jayhawks to ensure that, for the third straight year, Big 12 supremacy will go to a team other than Kansas. It's Arizona's first title as a member of the league.
Oh, and Miami (Ohio) is still undefeated. The RedHawks, now 29-0, are two victories away from a perfect regular season after erasing numerous deficits and winning with a layup at the buzzer.
On a less desirable note, though, bubble team USC suffered a 15-point home loss to No. 14 Nebraska and will spend the rest of the season without Chad Baker-Mazara, who as of Sunday is no longer on the roster.
One-third of the nation's 31 leagues wrapped up regular-season play over the weekend and now turn their attention to conference tournaments. The Horizon League will get things started today with first-round action followed by the Patriot League and Sun Belt on Tuesday and seven other conferences on Wednesday. Here are 68 things you should know before conference tournaments and March Madness really get rolling.
Meanwhile, on the women's side, No. 21 North Carolina upset No. 12 Duke in a 74-69 classic. The Tar Heels were one of the biggest winners of the weekend, which also included Hannah Hidalgo (with a near triple-double against No. 10 Louisville) and Ohio State's Cambridge sisters (who dominated No. 15 Michigan State on both ends of the floor).
🏈 Ranking NFL coaches based on NFLPA report cards
Even though the NFL Players Association will no longer publicly release its annual report cards, the results of this year's survey were leaked late last week and outlined the franchises in which players hold the highest regard. The 1,759 players who responded to the survey anonymously graded their coaches as part of the study, and each coach received a letter grade as a result.
Only two coaches received A+ grades this year, down from six the previous season.
- A+: Sean McVay (Rams), Dan Quinn (Commanders)
And at the bottom of the scale …
- C-: Kevin Stefanski (Browns)
Four of the six coaches who received grades below a B were fired. The only ones to keep their jobs for 2026 were Packers coach Matt LaFleur (B-) and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (C+).
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The USWNT defeated Argentina to open the SheBelieves Cup, but there is concern for superstar forward Trinity Rodman, who left in stoppage time after suffering an apparent back injury on a challenge.
- The Spurs' 11-game winning streak came to an end in a loss to the Knicks.
- Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their first win of the MLS season with an incredible comeback effort.
- Countless prominent sports figures will join President Donald Trump for a roundtable on the future of college athletics.
- Barring a trade, the Vikings are reportedly set to release Aaron Jones and Javon Hargrave.
- The WNBPA reportedly sent a counteroffer to the WNBA after a contentious CBA negotiation meeting.
- The NFL salary cap is set to skyrocket again to over $300 million in 2026.
- Nikola Jokić was heated after Lu Dort tripped him and drew a flagrant 2 foul.
- Shane Lowry blew a three-stroke lead through 15 holes as Nico Echavarria jumped ahead to win the 2026 Cognizant Classic.
- Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Rico Verhoeven in front of the Pyramids of Giza.
- Former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini will serve a life sentence in prison for the shooting of his wife's parents.
- The Falcons fired assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis following sexual assault allegations.
- The Alabama Supreme Court denied Charles Bediako's latest request for eligibility.
- Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton are headed to WrestleMania thanks to their wins in the Elimination Chamber.
- The Cowboys are prepared to "bust the budget" in free agency.
- Unranked Lone'er Kavanagh upset Brandon Moreno in a UFC Fight Night stunner. UFC also announced Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates as the Fight Night main event for May 2 in Australia.
- The Hornets are still under .500, but when they win, they demolish their opponents. Check out the staggering numbers.
- The USGA renamed its top amateur prizes after Tiger Woods.
- Arsenal retained their Premier League lead with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.
📺 What we're watching Monday
⚽ Bologna at Pisa, 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+
⚾ Spring training: Braves at Tigers, 1 p.m. on ESPN
⚽ Fiorentina at Udinese, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⚾ Spring training: Athletics at Padres, 3:10 p.m. on MLB Network
🏀 No. 1 Duke at NC State (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN
⛳ Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 No. 4 Iowa State at No. 2 Arizona (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Clippers at Warriors, 10 p.m. on Peacock