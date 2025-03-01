Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo did not participate in the on-field portion of the NFL Scouting Combine and did not run the 40-yard dash due to a hamstring issue. He will opt to show NFL evaluators his full repertoire during his Pro Day in the coming weeks.

While he sat out those events, he did impress in various other jumping-related workouts. The first-team All-American logged a 10-foot-3 broad jump and an eye-popping 39.5-inch vertical jump on Saturday.

Skattebo enters the NFL Draft as CBS Sports' 153rd-ranked prospect overall in this class and the 15th-ranked running back. This comes after a collegiate career at Arizona State during which he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors this season along with the All-American nod. In his second season with the program after transferring from Sacramento State, Skattebo enjoyed a stellar season in 2024 where he rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also added 45 receptions for 605 yards and three more scores. Those rushing totals were second-most in the FBS and helped him finish fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The 23-year-old flashed his pro potential on the national stage with a sensational showing at the 2025 Peach Bowl. In that game, he tallied 271 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also recorded a two-point conversion and threw for a touchdown, which led to him earning Peach Bowl Offensive MVP honors.