deonte-banks.jpg
Getty Images

With quarterbacks passing for more yards now than ever before, NFL teams are hoping to find defensive backs who can make an immediate impact for their defense. There are several promising prospects at both safety and cornerback who are taking part in the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 

Four cornerbacks are currently slated to be selected in the first round of April's draft. Alabama's Brian Branch is slated to be the first safety whose name is called during the draft. 

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the cornerbacks and safeties at the combine.

Defensive back measurements

PlayerHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan

Cam Smith (South Carolina)

6-0

180

9 1/8"

31 5/8"

76 1/8"

Julius Brents (Kansas State)

6-2

198

9 5/8"

34"

82 5/8"

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)

6-0

166

8 1/2"

32 1/4"

79"

Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

6-1

207

8 1/2"

31 1/4"

74 1/8"

Brian Branch (Alabama)

5-11

190

9 1/2"

30 3/4"

75 1/4"

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

5-11

181

8 7/8"

31 1/4"

73 5/8"

Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

6-1

197

9 1/2"

32"

76 7/8"

Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

6-2

193

10"

34"

80 7/8"

DeMarco Hellams (Alabama)

6-1

203

9"

31"


Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame)

6-0

202

9"

30 7/8"


Jason Taylor II (Oklahoma State)

6-0

204

10"

32"


Brandon Hill (Pittsburgh)

5-10

193

9 1/2"

30 3/4"


Sydney Brown (Illinois)

5-10

211

10 1/4"

31 1/2"


Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)

6-0

205

9 1/4"

31 7/8"


Jartavius Martin (Illinois)

5-11

194

9 5/8"

31 1/8"


Anthony Johnson Jr. (Virginia)

6-0 

205

8 3/4"

31 1/4"


Christopher Smith II (Georgia)

5-11

192

9 5/8"

31 1/8"


Jammie Robinson (Florida State)

5-11

191

8 3/4"

29 5/8"


Jordan Battle (Alabama)

6-1

209

8 1/2"

32"


JL Skinner (Boise State)

6-4

209

8 1/4"

32"


Ji'Ayir Brown (Penn State)

5-11

203

10 1/8"

31 1/4"


Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

6-2

198

9 3/4"

32 1/8"


Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern)

5-11

191

9 3/4"

31 3/8"


Jakorian Bennett (Maryland)

5-11

188

9 1/8"

31 7/8"


Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ohio State)

6-0

203

9 3/8"

33"


Daniel Scott (Cal)

6-1

208

10"

30 1/4"


Gervarrius Owens (Houston)

6-0

195

9 1/2"

32"


Trey Dean III (Florida)

6-2

200

9 1/4"

31 3/4"


Chamarri Conner (Virginia Tech)

6-0

202

9"

31 3/8"


Rashad Torrence II (Florida)

6-0

193

10"

32"


Jordan Howden (Minnesota)

6-0

203

9 1/2"

32 1/4"


Tyreque Jones (Boise State)

6-2

195

9 5/8"

33 3/4"


Deonte Banks (Maryland)

6-0

197

9 3/8"

31 3/8"


Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU)

5-8

178

8 5/8"

29"


Tyrique Stevenson (Miami)

6-0

198

9 5/8"

32 5/8"


Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State)

6-2

193

9 5/8"

32 1/2"


Terell Smith (Minnesota)

6-0

204

9"

32 7/8"


DJ Turner (Michigan)

5-11

178

9 5/8"

30 3/4"


Clark Phillips (Utah)

5-9

184

9 1/8"

29 1/8"


Garrett Williams (Syracuse)

5-10

192

9 1/4"

31"


Eli Ricks (Alabama)

6-2

188

8 7/8"

32 3/8"


Jay Ward (LSU)

6-1

188

8 1/4"

32 1/2"


Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue)

6-3

206

9 3/4"

32 3/8"


Riley Moss (Iowa)

6-1

193

9 1/2"

30"


Arquon Bush (Cincinnati) 

6-0

187

9 1/4"

29 7/8"


Anthony Johnson (Iowa State)

6-2

205

8 5/8"

32 5/8"


Darius Rush (South Carolina)

6-2

198

9 1/2"

33 3/8"


Darrell Luter Jr. (South Alabama)

6-0

189

10 3/8"

32 3/8"


Cam Brown (Ohio State)

6-0

199

9"

31"


Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M)

6-2

200

9"

30 3/4"


Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford)

6-0

191

9 3/4"

32"


Nic Jones (Ball State)

6-0

189

10"

32 3/8"


Myles Brooks (Louisiana Tech)

6-1

201

9 1/2"

30 3/4"


Mekhi Blackmon (USC)

5-11

178

9 1/4"

31"


Alex Austin (Oregon State)

6-1

195 

8 1/2"

31 7/8"


Mekhi Garner (LSU)

6-2

212

10 1/8"

32 1/4"


Kei'Trel Clark (Louisville)

5-10

181

8 1/4"

29 5/8"


Carrington Valentine (Kentucky)

6-0

193

9 1/4"

32 1/4"


Lance Boykin (Coastal Carolina)

6-2

200

9 3/4"

32 3/8"


Defensive back combine results

Player40-yard dash10-yard splitVertical jumpBroad jump

Cam Smith

4.43

38"

11'2"

Julius Brents

4.53

41.5"

11'6"

Emmanuel Forbes

4.35

37.5"

10'4"

Kelee Ringo

4.36

33.5"

10'2"

Brian Branch

4.58

34.5"

10'5"

Devon Witherspoon*

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Christian Gonzalez

4.38

41.5"

11'1"

Joey Porter Jr. 

4.46

35"

10'9"

DeMarco Hellams

Brandon Joseph

30.5"

Jason Taylor II

43"

Brandon Hill

Sydney Brown 

Kaevon Merriweather

35.5"

Jartavius Martin 

44"

Anthony Johnson Jr. 

4.63

30.50"

9'8"

Christopher Smith II

33"

Jammie Robinson 

33.5"

Jordan Battle 

JL Skinner 

Ji'Ayir Brown 

Antonio Johnson 

32.5"

Cameron Mitchell 

4.47

35.00"

N/A

Jakorian Bennett

4.30

1.48

40.50"

11'1"

Ronnie Hickman Jr.

Daniel Scott 

39.5"

Gervarrius Owens

37.5"

Trey Dean III

36.5"

Chamarri Conner 

40.5"

Rashad Torrence II

33.5"

Jordan Howden

Tyreque Jones

Deonte Banks

4.35

42"

11'4"

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

4.41

39"

11'0"

Tyrique Stevenson

4.45

38.5"

10'5"

Rejzohn Wright

Terell Smith

4.41

34"

10'0"

DJ Turner 

4.26

1.47

38.5"

10'11"

Clark Phillips

4.51

33"

N/A

Garrett Williams

Eli Ricks**

N/A

N/A

Jay Ward

4.55

34.5"

11'0"

Cory Trice Jr. 

4.47

35.5"

11'0"

Riley Moss

4.45

39"

10'7"

Arquon Bush

4.54

33.5"

9'7"

Anthony Johnson 

Darius Rush 

4.36

35"

10'1"

Darrell Luter Jr. 

4.46

40"

N/A

Cameron Brown 

Jaylon Jones

4.57

38"

10'2"

Kyu Blu Kelly

4.52

36"

10'11"

Nic Jones

4.51

34"

10'2"

Myles Brooks

Mekhi Blackmon 

4.47

36"

10'5"

Alex Austin 

4.55

33"

10'2"

Mekhi Garner 

4.55

38"

10'8"

Kei'Trel Clark 

4.42

34.5"

10'2"

Carrington Valentine **

N/A

N/A

39"

10'8"

Lance Boykin 

N/A

10'4"

*Did not participate in any drills
**Did not run 40-yard dash