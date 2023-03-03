With quarterbacks passing for more yards now than ever before, NFL teams are hoping to find defensive backs who can make an immediate impact for their defense. There are several promising prospects at both safety and cornerback who are taking part in the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Four cornerbacks are currently slated to be selected in the first round of April's draft. Alabama's Brian Branch is slated to be the first safety whose name is called during the draft.
Below is a look at all the official measurements for the cornerbacks and safeties at the combine.
Defensive back measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Cam Smith (South Carolina)
6-0
180
9 1/8"
31 5/8"
|76 1/8"
Julius Brents (Kansas State)
6-2
198
9 5/8"
34"
|82 5/8"
Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
6-0
166
8 1/2"
32 1/4"
|79"
Kelee Ringo (Georgia)
6-1
207
8 1/2"
31 1/4"
|74 1/8"
Brian Branch (Alabama)
5-11
190
9 1/2"
30 3/4"
|75 1/4"
Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)
5-11
181
8 7/8"
31 1/4"
|73 5/8"
Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)
6-1
197
9 1/2"
32"
|76 7/8"
Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)
6-2
193
10"
34"
|80 7/8"
DeMarco Hellams (Alabama)
6-1
203
9"
31"
Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame)
6-0
202
9"
30 7/8"
Jason Taylor II (Oklahoma State)
6-0
204
10"
32"
Brandon Hill (Pittsburgh)
5-10
193
9 1/2"
30 3/4"
Sydney Brown (Illinois)
5-10
211
10 1/4"
31 1/2"
Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)
6-0
205
9 1/4"
31 7/8"
Jartavius Martin (Illinois)
5-11
194
9 5/8"
31 1/8"
Anthony Johnson Jr. (Virginia)
6-0
205
8 3/4"
31 1/4"
Christopher Smith II (Georgia)
5-11
192
9 5/8"
31 1/8"
Jammie Robinson (Florida State)
5-11
191
8 3/4"
29 5/8"
Jordan Battle (Alabama)
6-1
209
8 1/2"
32"
JL Skinner (Boise State)
6-4
209
8 1/4"
32"
Ji'Ayir Brown (Penn State)
5-11
203
10 1/8"
31 1/4"
Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)
6-2
198
9 3/4"
32 1/8"
Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern)
5-11
191
9 3/4"
31 3/8"
Jakorian Bennett (Maryland)
5-11
188
9 1/8"
31 7/8"
Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ohio State)
6-0
203
9 3/8"
33"
Daniel Scott (Cal)
6-1
208
10"
30 1/4"
Gervarrius Owens (Houston)
6-0
195
9 1/2"
32"
Trey Dean III (Florida)
6-2
200
9 1/4"
31 3/4"
Chamarri Conner (Virginia Tech)
6-0
202
9"
31 3/8"
Rashad Torrence II (Florida)
6-0
193
10"
32"
Jordan Howden (Minnesota)
6-0
203
9 1/2"
32 1/4"
Tyreque Jones (Boise State)
6-2
195
9 5/8"
33 3/4"
Deonte Banks (Maryland)
6-0
197
9 3/8"
31 3/8"
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU)
5-8
178
8 5/8"
29"
Tyrique Stevenson (Miami)
6-0
198
9 5/8"
32 5/8"
Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State)
6-2
193
9 5/8"
32 1/2"
Terell Smith (Minnesota)
6-0
204
9"
32 7/8"
DJ Turner (Michigan)
5-11
178
9 5/8"
30 3/4"
Clark Phillips (Utah)
5-9
184
9 1/8"
29 1/8"
Garrett Williams (Syracuse)
5-10
192
9 1/4"
31"
Eli Ricks (Alabama)
6-2
188
8 7/8"
32 3/8"
Jay Ward (LSU)
6-1
188
8 1/4"
32 1/2"
Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue)
6-3
206
9 3/4"
32 3/8"
Riley Moss (Iowa)
6-1
193
9 1/2"
30"
Arquon Bush (Cincinnati)
6-0
187
9 1/4"
29 7/8"
Anthony Johnson (Iowa State)
6-2
205
8 5/8"
32 5/8"
Darius Rush (South Carolina)
6-2
198
9 1/2"
33 3/8"
Darrell Luter Jr. (South Alabama)
6-0
189
10 3/8"
32 3/8"
Cam Brown (Ohio State)
6-0
199
9"
31"
Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M)
6-2
200
9"
30 3/4"
Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford)
6-0
191
9 3/4"
32"
Nic Jones (Ball State)
6-0
189
10"
32 3/8"
Myles Brooks (Louisiana Tech)
6-1
201
9 1/2"
30 3/4"
Mekhi Blackmon (USC)
5-11
178
9 1/4"
31"
Alex Austin (Oregon State)
6-1
195
8 1/2"
31 7/8"
Mekhi Garner (LSU)
6-2
212
10 1/8"
32 1/4"
Kei'Trel Clark (Louisville)
5-10
181
8 1/4"
29 5/8"
Carrington Valentine (Kentucky)
6-0
193
9 1/4"
32 1/4"
Lance Boykin (Coastal Carolina)
6-2
200
9 3/4"
32 3/8"
Defensive back combine results
|Player
|40-yard dash
|10-yard split
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
Cam Smith
4.43
38"
11'2"
Julius Brents
4.53
41.5"
11'6"
Emmanuel Forbes
4.35
37.5"
10'4"
Kelee Ringo
4.36
33.5"
10'2"
Brian Branch
4.58
34.5"
10'5"
Devon Witherspoon*
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Christian Gonzalez
4.38
41.5"
11'1"
Joey Porter Jr.
4.46
35"
10'9"
DeMarco Hellams
Brandon Joseph
30.5"
Jason Taylor II
43"
Brandon Hill
Sydney Brown
Kaevon Merriweather
35.5"
Jartavius Martin
44"
Anthony Johnson Jr.
4.63
30.50"
9'8"
Christopher Smith II
33"
Jammie Robinson
33.5"
Jordan Battle
JL Skinner
Ji'Ayir Brown
Antonio Johnson
32.5"
Cameron Mitchell
4.47
35.00"
N/A
Jakorian Bennett
4.30
1.48
40.50"
11'1"
Ronnie Hickman Jr.
Daniel Scott
39.5"
Gervarrius Owens
37.5"
Trey Dean III
36.5"
Chamarri Conner
40.5"
Rashad Torrence II
33.5"
Jordan Howden
Tyreque Jones
Deonte Banks
4.35
42"
11'4"
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
4.41
39"
11'0"
Tyrique Stevenson
4.45
38.5"
10'5"
Rejzohn Wright
Terell Smith
4.41
34"
10'0"
DJ Turner
4.26
1.47
38.5"
10'11"
Clark Phillips
4.51
33"
N/A
Garrett Williams
Eli Ricks**
N/A
N/A
Jay Ward
4.55
34.5"
11'0"
Cory Trice Jr.
4.47
35.5"
11'0"
Riley Moss
4.45
39"
10'7"
Arquon Bush
4.54
33.5"
9'7"
Anthony Johnson
Darius Rush
4.36
35"
10'1"
Darrell Luter Jr.
4.46
40"
N/A
Cameron Brown
Jaylon Jones
4.57
38"
10'2"
Kyu Blu Kelly
4.52
36"
10'11"
Nic Jones
4.51
34"
10'2"
Myles Brooks
Mekhi Blackmon
4.47
36"
10'5"
Alex Austin
4.55
33"
10'2"
Mekhi Garner
4.55
38"
10'8"
Kei'Trel Clark
4.42
34.5"
10'2"
Carrington Valentine **
N/A
N/A
39"
10'8"
Lance Boykin
N/A
10'4"
*Did not participate in any drills
**Did not run 40-yard dash