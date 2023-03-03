With quarterbacks passing for more yards now than ever before, NFL teams are hoping to find defensive backs who can make an immediate impact for their defense. There are several promising prospects at both safety and cornerback who are taking part in the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Four cornerbacks are currently slated to be selected in the first round of April's draft. Alabama's Brian Branch is slated to be the first safety whose name is called during the draft.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the cornerbacks and safeties at the combine.

Defensive back measurements

Player Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Cam Smith (South Carolina) 6-0 180 9 1/8" 31 5/8" 76 1/8"

Julius Brents (Kansas State) 6-2 198 9 5/8" 34" 82 5/8"

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) 6-0 166 8 1/2" 32 1/4" 79"

Kelee Ringo (Georgia) 6-1 207 8 1/2" 31 1/4" 74 1/8"

Brian Branch (Alabama) 5-11 190 9 1/2" 30 3/4" 75 1/4"

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) 5-11 181 8 7/8" 31 1/4" 73 5/8"

Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) 6-1 197 9 1/2" 32" 76 7/8"

Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) 6-2 193 10" 34" 80 7/8"

DeMarco Hellams (Alabama) 6-1 203 9" 31"

Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame) 6-0 202 9" 30 7/8"

Jason Taylor II (Oklahoma State) 6-0 204 10" 32"

Brandon Hill (Pittsburgh) 5-10 193 9 1/2" 30 3/4"

Sydney Brown (Illinois) 5-10 211 10 1/4" 31 1/2"

Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa) 6-0 205 9 1/4" 31 7/8"

Jartavius Martin (Illinois) 5-11 194 9 5/8" 31 1/8"

Anthony Johnson Jr. (Virginia) 6-0 205 8 3/4" 31 1/4"

Christopher Smith II (Georgia) 5-11 192 9 5/8" 31 1/8"

Jammie Robinson (Florida State) 5-11 191 8 3/4" 29 5/8"

Jordan Battle (Alabama) 6-1 209 8 1/2" 32"

JL Skinner (Boise State) 6-4 209 8 1/4" 32"

Ji'Ayir Brown (Penn State) 5-11 203 10 1/8" 31 1/4"

Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M) 6-2 198 9 3/4" 32 1/8"

Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern) 5-11 191 9 3/4" 31 3/8"

Jakorian Bennett (Maryland) 5-11 188 9 1/8" 31 7/8"

Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ohio State) 6-0 203 9 3/8" 33"

Daniel Scott (Cal) 6-1 208 10" 30 1/4"

Gervarrius Owens (Houston) 6-0 195 9 1/2" 32"

Trey Dean III (Florida) 6-2 200 9 1/4" 31 3/4"

Chamarri Conner (Virginia Tech) 6-0 202 9" 31 3/8"

Rashad Torrence II (Florida) 6-0 193 10" 32"

Jordan Howden (Minnesota) 6-0 203 9 1/2" 32 1/4"

Tyreque Jones (Boise State) 6-2 195 9 5/8" 33 3/4"

Deonte Banks (Maryland) 6-0 197 9 3/8" 31 3/8"

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU) 5-8 178 8 5/8" 29"

Tyrique Stevenson (Miami) 6-0 198 9 5/8" 32 5/8"

Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State) 6-2 193 9 5/8" 32 1/2"

Terell Smith (Minnesota) 6-0 204 9" 32 7/8"

DJ Turner (Michigan) 5-11 178 9 5/8" 30 3/4"

Clark Phillips (Utah) 5-9 184 9 1/8" 29 1/8"

Garrett Williams (Syracuse) 5-10 192 9 1/4" 31"

Eli Ricks (Alabama) 6-2 188 8 7/8" 32 3/8"

Jay Ward (LSU) 6-1 188 8 1/4" 32 1/2"

Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue) 6-3 206 9 3/4" 32 3/8"

Riley Moss (Iowa) 6-1 193 9 1/2" 30"

Arquon Bush (Cincinnati) 6-0 187 9 1/4" 29 7/8"

Anthony Johnson (Iowa State) 6-2 205 8 5/8" 32 5/8"

Darius Rush (South Carolina) 6-2 198 9 1/2" 33 3/8"

Darrell Luter Jr. (South Alabama) 6-0 189 10 3/8" 32 3/8"

Cam Brown (Ohio State) 6-0 199 9" 31"

Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M) 6-2 200 9" 30 3/4"

Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford) 6-0 191 9 3/4" 32"

Nic Jones (Ball State) 6-0 189 10" 32 3/8"

Myles Brooks (Louisiana Tech) 6-1 201 9 1/2" 30 3/4"

Mekhi Blackmon (USC) 5-11 178 9 1/4" 31"

Alex Austin (Oregon State) 6-1 195 8 1/2" 31 7/8"

Mekhi Garner (LSU) 6-2 212 10 1/8" 32 1/4"

Kei'Trel Clark (Louisville) 5-10 181 8 1/4" 29 5/8"

Carrington Valentine (Kentucky) 6-0 193 9 1/4" 32 1/4"

Lance Boykin (Coastal Carolina) 6-2 200 9 3/4" 32 3/8"



Defensive back combine results

Player 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical jump Broad jump Cam Smith 4.43 38" 11'2" Julius Brents 4.53 41.5" 11'6" Emmanuel Forbes 4.35 37.5" 10'4" Kelee Ringo 4.36 33.5" 10'2" Brian Branch 4.58 34.5" 10'5" Devon Witherspoon* N/A N/A N/A N/A Christian Gonzalez 4.38 41.5" 11'1" Joey Porter Jr. 4.46 35" 10'9" DeMarco Hellams Brandon Joseph 30.5" Jason Taylor II 43" Brandon Hill Sydney Brown Kaevon Merriweather 35.5" Jartavius Martin 44" Anthony Johnson Jr. 4.63 30.50" 9'8" Christopher Smith II 33" Jammie Robinson 33.5" Jordan Battle JL Skinner Ji'Ayir Brown Antonio Johnson 32.5" Cameron Mitchell 4.47 35.00" N/A Jakorian Bennett 4.30 1.48 40.50" 11'1" Ronnie Hickman Jr. Daniel Scott 39.5" Gervarrius Owens 37.5" Trey Dean III 36.5" Chamarri Conner 40.5" Rashad Torrence II 33.5" Jordan Howden Tyreque Jones Deonte Banks 4.35 42" 11'4" Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 4.41 39" 11'0" Tyrique Stevenson 4.45 38.5" 10'5" Rejzohn Wright Terell Smith 4.41 34" 10'0" DJ Turner 4.26 1.47 38.5" 10'11" Clark Phillips 4.51 33" N/A Garrett Williams Eli Ricks** N/A N/A Jay Ward 4.55 34.5" 11'0" Cory Trice Jr. 4.47 35.5" 11'0" Riley Moss 4.45 39" 10'7" Arquon Bush 4.54 33.5" 9'7" Anthony Johnson Darius Rush 4.36 35" 10'1" Darrell Luter Jr. 4.46 40" N/A Cameron Brown Jaylon Jones 4.57 38" 10'2" Kyu Blu Kelly 4.52 36" 10'11" Nic Jones 4.51 34" 10'2" Myles Brooks Mekhi Blackmon 4.47 36" 10'5" Alex Austin 4.55 33" 10'2" Mekhi Garner 4.55 38" 10'8" Kei'Trel Clark 4.42 34.5" 10'2" Carrington Valentine ** N/A N/A 39" 10'8" Lance Boykin N/A 10'4"

*Did not participate in any drills

**Did not run 40-yard dash