With quarterbacks passing for more yards now than ever before, NFL teams are hoping to find defensive backs who can make an immediate impact for their defense. There are several promising prospects at both safety and cornerback who are taking part in the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Four cornerbacks are currently slated to be selected in the first round of April's draft. Alabama's Brian Branch is slated to be the first safety whose name is called during the draft.
Below is a look at all the official measurements for the cornerbacks and safeties at the combine.
Defensive back measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Cam Smith (South Carolina)
6-0
180
9 1/8"
31 5/8"
|76 1/8"
Julius Brents (Kansas State)
6-3
198
9 5/8"
34"
|82 5/8"
Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
6-0
166
8 1/2"
32 1/4"
|79"
Kelee Ringo (Georgia)
6-1
207
8 1/2"
31 1/4"
|74 1/8"
Brian Branch (Alabama)
5-11
190
9 1/2"
30 3/4"
|75 1/4"
Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)
5-11
181
8 7/8"
31 1/4"
|73 5/8"
Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)
6-1
197
9 1/2"
32"
|76 7/8"
Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)
6-2
193
10"
34"
|80 7/8"
DeMarco Hellams (Alabama)
6-1
203
9"
31"
Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame)
6-0
202
9"
30 7/8"
Jason Taylor II (Oklahoma State)
6-0
204
10"
32"
Brandon Hill (Pittsburgh)
5-10
193
9 1/2"
30 3/4"
Sydney Brown (Illinois)
5-10
211
10 1/4"
31 1/2"
Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)
6-0
205
9 1/4"
31 7/8"
Jartavius Martin (Illinois)
5-11
194
9 5/8"
31 1/8"
Anthony Johnson Jr. (Virginia)
6-0
205
8 3/4"
31 1/4"
Christopher Smith II (Georgia)
5-11
192
9 5/8"
31 1/8"
Jammie Robinson (Florida State)
5-11
191
8 3/4"
29 5/8"
Jordan Battle (Alabama)
6-1
209
8 1/2"
32"
JL Skinner (Boise State)
6-4
209
8 1/4"
32"
Ji'Ayir Brown (Penn State)
5-11
203
10 1/8"
31 1/4"
Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)
6-2
198
9 3/4"
32 1/8"
Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern)
5-11
191
9 3/4"
31 3/8"
Jakorian Bennett (Maryland)
5-11
188
9 1/8"
31 7/8"
Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ohio State)
6-0
203
9 3/8"
33"
Daniel Scott (Cal)
6-1
208
10"
30 1/4"
Gervarrius Owens (Houston)
6-0
195
9 1/2"
32"
Trey Dean III (Florida)
6-2
200
9 1/4"
31 3/4"
Chamarri Conner (Virginia Tech)
6-0
202
9"
31 3/8"
Rashad Torrence II (Florida)
6-0
193
10"
32"
Jordan Howden (Minnesota)
6-0
203
9 1/2"
32 1/4"
Tyreque Jones (Boise State)
6-2
195
9 5/8"
33 3/4"
Deonte Banks (Maryland)
6-0
197
9 3/8"
31 3/8"
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU)
5-8
178
8 5/8"
29"
Tyrique Stevenson (Miami)
6-0
198
9 5/8"
32 5/8"
Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State)
6-2
193
9 5/8"
32 1/2"
Terell Smith (Minnesota)
6-0
204
9"
32 7/8"
DJ Turner (Michigan)
5-11
178
9 5/8"
30 3/4"
Clark Phillips (Utah)
5-9
184
9 1/8"
29 1/8"
Garrett Williams (Syracuse)
5-10
192
9 1/4"
31"
Eli Ricks (Alabama)
6-2
188
8 7/8"
32 3/8"
Jay Ward (LSU)
6-1
188
8 1/4"
32 1/2"
Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue)
6-3
206
9 3/4"
32 3/8"
Riley Moss (Iowa)
6-1
193
9 1/2"
30"
Arquon Bush (Cincinnati)
6-0
187
9 1/4"
29 7/8"
Anthony Johnson (Iowa State)
6-2
205
8 5/8"
32 5/8"
Darius Rush (South Carolina)
6-2
198
9 1/2"
33 3/8"
Darrell Luter Jr. (South Alabama)
6-0
189
10 3/8"
32 3/8"
Cam Brown (Ohio State)
6-0
199
9"
31"
Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M)
6-2
200
9"
30 3/4"
Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford)
6-0
191
9 3/4"
32"
Nic Jones (Ball State)
6-0
189
10"
32 3/8"
Myles Brooks (Louisiana Tech)
6-1
201
9 1/2"
30 3/4"
Mekhi Blackmon (USC)
5-11
178
9 1/4"
31"
Alex Austin (Oregon State)
6-1
195
8 1/2"
31 7/8"
Mekhi Garner (LSU)
6-2
212
10 1/8"
32 1/4"
Kei'Trel Clark (Louisville)
5-10
181
8 1/4"
29 5/8"
Carrington Valentine (Kentucky)
6-0
193
9 1/4"
32 1/4"
Lance Boykin (Coastal Carolina)
6-2
200
9 3/4"
32 3/8"
Defensive back combine results
|Player
|40-yard dash
|10-yard split
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
Cam Smith
4.43
1.49
38"
11'2"
Julius Brents
4.53
1.57
41.5"
11'6"
Emmanuel Forbes
4.35
1.48
37.5"
10'4"
Kelee Ringo
4.36
1.54
33.5"
10'2"
Brian Branch
4.58
1.56
34.5"
10'5"
Devon Witherspoon*
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Christian Gonzalez
4.38
1.54
41.5"
11'1"
Joey Porter Jr.
4.46
1.50
35"
10'9"
DeMarco Hellams
Brandon Joseph
30.5"
Jason Taylor II
43"
Brandon Hill
Sydney Brown
Kaevon Merriweather
35.5"
Jartavius Martin
44"
Anthony Johnson Jr.
4.63
1.59
30.50"
9'8"
Christopher Smith II
33"
Jammie Robinson
33.5"
Jordan Battle
JL Skinner*
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Ji'Ayir Brown
Antonio Johnson
32.5"
Cameron Mitchell
4.47
1.48
35.00"
N/A
Jakorian Bennett
4.30
1.48
40.50"
11'1"
Ronnie Hickman Jr.**
N/A
N/A
Daniel Scott
39.5"
Gervarrius Owens
37.5"
Trey Dean III
36.5"
Chamarri Conner
40.5"
Rashad Torrence II
33.5"
Jordan Howden
Tyreque Jones
Deonte Banks
4.35
1.49
42"
11'4"
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
4.41
1.50
39"
11'0"
Tyrique Stevenson
4.45
1.51
38.5"
10'5"
Rejzohn Wright
Terell Smith
4.41
1.50
34"
10'0"
DJ Turner
4.26
1.47
38.5"
10'11"
Clark Phillips
4.51
1.51
33"
N/A
Garrett Williams
Eli Ricks**
N/A
N/A
Jay Ward
4.55
1.53
34.5"
11'0"
Cory Trice Jr.
4.47
1.56
35.5"
11'0"
Riley Moss
4.45
1.48
39"
10'7"
Arquon Bush
4.54
1.55
33.5"
9'7"
Anthony Johnson
Darius Rush
4.36
1.51
35"
10'1"
Darrell Luter Jr.
4.46
1.57
40"
N/A
Cameron Brown
Jaylon Jones
4.57
1.48
38"
10'2"
Kyu Blu Kelly
4.52
1.49
36"
10'11"
Nic Jones
4.51
1.57
34"
10'2"
Myles Brooks
Mekhi Blackmon
4.47
1.54
36"
10'5"
Alex Austin
4.55
1.54
33"
10'2"
Mekhi Garner
4.55
1.54
38"
10'8"
Kei'Trel Clark
4.42
1.49
34.5"
10'2"
Carrington Valentine **
N/A
N/A
39"
10'8"
Lance Boykin
N/A
10'4"
*Did not participate in any drills
**Did not run 40-yard dash
Defensive back winners
- Maryland CB Deonte Banks: Banks has been a riser throughout the draft process, and his stock will only continue to improve after he had arguably the best testing numbers of any defensive back. He led the position with a 42-inch vertical jump and finished second with an 11-foot, 4-inch broad jump — the latter of which ranks third all-time among combine cornerbacks, per Underdog Fantasy. And if that wasn't impressive enough, he ran a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash, tied for third among cornerbacks. CBS Sports' 33rd-ranked prospect has a solid chance to hear his name called in the first round on draft night.
- Maryland CB Jakorian Bennett: Bennett isn't quite as heralded of a prospect as Banks, but he'll definitely receive some early-round consideration after ranking fourth among cornerbacks in the vertical jump (40.5") and broad jump (11'1") and second in the 40. And while Banks had the highest athleticism score, per NFL Next Gen Stats, Bennett was right behind him.
2023 CB Athleticism Score Leaderboard 📋— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 3, 2023
The official 40 times are in. Pending shuttle numbers, @TerpsFootball teammates Deonte Banks (98) and Jakorian Bennett (97) currently sit atop the NGS athleticism score rankings.
Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/MYafLCNOzs
- Michigan CB DJ Turner: Banks and Bennett were fast, but not Turner fast. Turner paced the cornerbacks by running a 4.26 40 -- tied for the fourth-fastest time at the combine since 2003. He'll be rising up some draft boards after his blazing performances.
- Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez: Gonzalez is currently CBS Sports' No. 4 cornerback prospect, but he may end up rising to No. 1 and being the first player taken at his position by draft night. His measurements and combine results were impressive as expected, and he has a relative athletic score of 9.95 out of 10. Combine those with his ballhawking abilities this past season at Oregon, and he could go in the top 10.
- Kansas State CB Julius Brents: Brents measured as the tallest cornerback at 6-3, and he also separated himself in the jumps, ranking first among all defensive prospects in the broad (11'6") and fourth in the vertical (41.5"). Ranked 137th by CBS Sports, don't be surprised if Brents sneaks into Day 2.