With quarterbacks passing for more yards now than ever before, NFL teams are hoping to find defensive backs who can make an immediate impact for their defense. There are several promising prospects at both safety and cornerback who are taking part in the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 

Four cornerbacks are currently slated to be selected in the first round of April's draft. Alabama's Brian Branch is slated to be the first safety whose name is called during the draft. 

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the cornerbacks and safeties at the combine.

Defensive back measurements

PlayerHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan

Cam Smith (South Carolina)

6-0

180

9 1/8"

31 5/8"

76 1/8"

Julius Brents (Kansas State)

6-3

198

9 5/8"

34"

82 5/8"

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)

6-0

166

8 1/2"

32 1/4"

79"

Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

6-1

207

8 1/2"

31 1/4"

74 1/8"

Brian Branch (Alabama)

5-11

190

9 1/2"

30 3/4"

75 1/4"

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

5-11

181

8 7/8"

31 1/4"

73 5/8"

Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

6-1

197

9 1/2"

32"

76 7/8"

Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

6-2

193

10"

34"

80 7/8"

DeMarco Hellams (Alabama)

6-1

203

9"

31"


Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame)

6-0

202

9"

30 7/8"


Jason Taylor II (Oklahoma State)

6-0

204

10"

32"


Brandon Hill (Pittsburgh)

5-10

193

9 1/2"

30 3/4"


Sydney Brown (Illinois)

5-10

211

10 1/4"

31 1/2"


Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)

6-0

205

9 1/4"

31 7/8"


Jartavius Martin (Illinois)

5-11

194

9 5/8"

31 1/8"


Anthony Johnson Jr. (Virginia)

6-0 

205

8 3/4"

31 1/4"


Christopher Smith II (Georgia)

5-11

192

9 5/8"

31 1/8"


Jammie Robinson (Florida State)

5-11

191

8 3/4"

29 5/8"


Jordan Battle (Alabama)

6-1

209

8 1/2"

32"


JL Skinner (Boise State)

6-4

209

8 1/4"

32"


Ji'Ayir Brown (Penn State)

5-11

203

10 1/8"

31 1/4"


Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

6-2

198

9 3/4"

32 1/8"


Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern)

5-11

191

9 3/4"

31 3/8"


Jakorian Bennett (Maryland)

5-11

188

9 1/8"

31 7/8"


Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ohio State)

6-0

203

9 3/8"

33"


Daniel Scott (Cal)

6-1

208

10"

30 1/4"


Gervarrius Owens (Houston)

6-0

195

9 1/2"

32"


Trey Dean III (Florida)

6-2

200

9 1/4"

31 3/4"


Chamarri Conner (Virginia Tech)

6-0

202

9"

31 3/8"


Rashad Torrence II (Florida)

6-0

193

10"

32"


Jordan Howden (Minnesota)

6-0

203

9 1/2"

32 1/4"


Tyreque Jones (Boise State)

6-2

195

9 5/8"

33 3/4"


Deonte Banks (Maryland)

6-0

197

9 3/8"

31 3/8"


Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU)

5-8

178

8 5/8"

29"


Tyrique Stevenson (Miami)

6-0

198

9 5/8"

32 5/8"


Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State)

6-2

193

9 5/8"

32 1/2"


Terell Smith (Minnesota)

6-0

204

9"

32 7/8"


DJ Turner (Michigan)

5-11

178

9 5/8"

30 3/4"


Clark Phillips (Utah)

5-9

184

9 1/8"

29 1/8"


Garrett Williams (Syracuse)

5-10

192

9 1/4"

31"


Eli Ricks (Alabama)

6-2

188

8 7/8"

32 3/8"


Jay Ward (LSU)

6-1

188

8 1/4"

32 1/2"


Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue)

6-3

206

9 3/4"

32 3/8"


Riley Moss (Iowa)

6-1

193

9 1/2"

30"


Arquon Bush (Cincinnati) 

6-0

187

9 1/4"

29 7/8"


Anthony Johnson (Iowa State)

6-2

205

8 5/8"

32 5/8"


Darius Rush (South Carolina)

6-2

198

9 1/2"

33 3/8"


Darrell Luter Jr. (South Alabama)

6-0

189

10 3/8"

32 3/8"


Cam Brown (Ohio State)

6-0

199

9"

31"


Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M)

6-2

200

9"

30 3/4"


Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford)

6-0

191

9 3/4"

32"


Nic Jones (Ball State)

6-0

189

10"

32 3/8"


Myles Brooks (Louisiana Tech)

6-1

201

9 1/2"

30 3/4"


Mekhi Blackmon (USC)

5-11

178

9 1/4"

31"


Alex Austin (Oregon State)

6-1

195 

8 1/2"

31 7/8"


Mekhi Garner (LSU)

6-2

212

10 1/8"

32 1/4"


Kei'Trel Clark (Louisville)

5-10

181

8 1/4"

29 5/8"


Carrington Valentine (Kentucky)

6-0

193

9 1/4"

32 1/4"


Lance Boykin (Coastal Carolina)

6-2

200

9 3/4"

32 3/8"


Defensive back combine results

Player40-yard dash10-yard splitVertical jumpBroad jump

Cam Smith

4.43

1.49

38"

11'2"

Julius Brents

4.53

1.57

41.5"

11'6"

Emmanuel Forbes

4.35

1.48

37.5"

10'4"

Kelee Ringo

4.36

1.54

33.5"

10'2"

Brian Branch

4.58

1.56

34.5"

10'5"

Devon Witherspoon*

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Christian Gonzalez

4.38

1.54

41.5"

11'1"

Joey Porter Jr. 

4.46

1.50

35"

10'9"

DeMarco Hellams

Brandon Joseph

30.5"

Jason Taylor II

43"

Brandon Hill

Sydney Brown 

Kaevon Merriweather

35.5"

Jartavius Martin 

44"

Anthony Johnson Jr. 

4.63

1.59

30.50"

9'8"

Christopher Smith II

33"

Jammie Robinson 

33.5"

Jordan Battle 

JL Skinner*

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Ji'Ayir Brown 

Antonio Johnson 

32.5"

Cameron Mitchell 

4.47

1.48

35.00"

N/A

Jakorian Bennett

4.30

1.48

40.50"

11'1"

Ronnie Hickman Jr.**

N/A

N/A

Daniel Scott 

39.5"

Gervarrius Owens

37.5"

Trey Dean III

36.5"

Chamarri Conner 

40.5"

Rashad Torrence II

33.5"

Jordan Howden

Tyreque Jones

Deonte Banks

4.35

1.49

42"

11'4"

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

4.41

1.50

39"

11'0"

Tyrique Stevenson

4.45

1.51

38.5"

10'5"

Rejzohn Wright

Terell Smith

4.41

1.50

34"

10'0"

DJ Turner 

4.26

1.47

38.5"

10'11"

Clark Phillips

4.51

1.51

33"

N/A

Garrett Williams

Eli Ricks**

N/A

N/A

Jay Ward

4.55

1.53

34.5"

11'0"

Cory Trice Jr. 

4.47

1.56

35.5"

11'0"

Riley Moss

4.45

1.48

39"

10'7"

Arquon Bush

4.54

1.55

33.5"

9'7"

Anthony Johnson 

Darius Rush 

4.36

1.51

35"

10'1"

Darrell Luter Jr. 

4.46

1.57

40"

N/A

Cameron Brown 

Jaylon Jones

4.57

1.48

38"

10'2"

Kyu Blu Kelly

4.52

1.49

36"

10'11"

Nic Jones

4.51

1.57

34"

10'2"

Myles Brooks

Mekhi Blackmon 

4.47

1.54

36"

10'5"

Alex Austin 

4.55

1.54

33"

10'2"

Mekhi Garner 

4.55

1.54

38"

10'8"

Kei'Trel Clark 

4.42

1.49

34.5"

10'2"

Carrington Valentine **

N/A

N/A

39"

10'8"

Lance Boykin 

N/A

10'4"

*Did not participate in any drills
**Did not run 40-yard dash

Defensive back winners

  • Maryland CB Deonte Banks: Banks has been a riser throughout the draft process, and his stock will only continue to improve after he had arguably the best testing numbers of any defensive back. He led the position with a 42-inch vertical jump and finished second with an 11-foot, 4-inch broad jump — the latter of which ranks third all-time among combine cornerbacks, per Underdog Fantasy. And if that wasn't impressive enough, he ran a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash, tied for third among cornerbacks. CBS Sports' 33rd-ranked prospect has a solid chance to hear his name called in the first round on draft night.
  • Maryland CB Jakorian Bennett: Bennett isn't quite as heralded of a prospect as Banks, but he'll definitely receive some early-round consideration after ranking fourth among cornerbacks in the vertical jump (40.5") and broad jump (11'1") and second in the 40. And while Banks had the highest athleticism score, per NFL Next Gen Stats, Bennett was right behind him.
  • Michigan CB DJ Turner: Banks and Bennett were fast, but not Turner fast. Turner paced the cornerbacks by running a 4.26 40 -- tied for the fourth-fastest time at the combine since 2003. He'll be rising up some draft boards after his blazing performances.
  • Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez: Gonzalez is currently CBS Sports' No. 4 cornerback prospect, but he may end up rising to No. 1 and being the first player taken at his position by draft night. His measurements and combine results were impressive as expected, and he has a relative athletic score of 9.95 out of 10. Combine those with his ballhawking abilities this past season at Oregon, and he could go in the top 10.
  • Kansas State CB Julius Brents: Brents measured as the tallest cornerback at 6-3, and he also separated himself in the jumps, ranking first among all defensive prospects in the broad (11'6") and fourth in the vertical (41.5"). Ranked 137th by CBS Sports, don't be surprised if Brents sneaks into Day 2.