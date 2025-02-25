The offseason jumps into a new gear this week with the NFL Scouting Combine unfolding in Indianapolis. Of course, the quarterback prospects will be a main attraction at Lucas Oil Stadium, but there is oftentimes the question of whether they'll throw at this event or wait until their pro day. For Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, he isn't wasting any opportunity to show prospective NFL teams why they should select him.

Ewers is expected to throw at the NFL combine this week when quarterbacks are slated to work out on March 1, according to NFL Media. The report adds that Ewers is fully recovered from a torn oblique he suffered during the Longhorns' second game of the season against Michigan and is weighing in at about 215 pounds.

Arguably even more intriguing than Ewers regaining full health and planning to throw this week, however, is the other nugget of info NFL Media rolled out revolving around the young quarterback. Ewers has been working down in Texas with former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy told NFL Media that he's been impressed with Ewers as a young man, and his attentiveness.

While McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways earlier this offseason, the 61-year-old coach is a fascinating resource for Ewers as he has worked with the likes of Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers and, more recently, Dak Prescott throughout his coaching career.

Coming into the NFL combine, Ewers isn't in the same tier as Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who are expected to be top-10 picks later this spring. He slots in as CBS Sports' No. 4-ranked quarterback prospect, looking up to Ward, Sanders, and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. So, the NFL combine does provide Ewers with an opportunity to flash his potential and possibly rise through the ranks and enter the discussions to come off the board in the first round.