After nearly two decades on the job, Roger Goodell isn't done yet. The longtime NFL commissioner is expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension alongside team owners at the league's upcoming annual meetings, ESPN reported Monday.

Goodell, 64, has been commissioner since 2006. He previously earned contract extensions in 2009, 2012 and 2017, according to Sports Illustrated, but his current deal -- a five-year agreement reportedly worth up to $200 million -- is scheduled to expire in March 2024. He's reportedly been preparing to seek an extension since last summer, despite former NFL executive Joe Lockhart once indicating that Goodell's most recent contract would be his last.

Goodell is already the second-longest-tenured commissioner in NFL history, ahead of predecessor Paul Tagliabue (1989-2006) and behind only Pete Rozelle (1960-1989). Some around the league thought the longtime league executive would retire after the completion of the 2020 collective bargaining agreement between league owners and the NFL Players Association, per The Athletic, but "he is intent on staying" for the foreseeable future, perhaps through the 2027 season on a potential three-year extension.

Goodell has recently overseen multiple lucrative sales of NFL franchises, including the Broncos in 2022 and the Panthers in 2018. He's also expected to oversee the sale of the Commanders, who rebranded under his watch. Perhaps most notably, Goodell led the NFL through the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the league did not miss a single scheduled game.