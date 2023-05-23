NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed reporters Tuesday at the conclusion of the league owners' Annual Spring Meeting. His topics ranged from rule changes to ongoing investigations to pending team sales, as well as his own future in the NFL.

Here are some of the most notable developments from his press conference:

The future of Commanders ownership: Days after Washington's Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced they'd agreed to sell the team to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris, Goodell said he expects "we'll get to a place where it'll be approved."

The timeline for Josh Harris to take over: Goodell would not commit to a target date for approving the Snyders' sale of the Commanders, saying only that the NFL is "working full speed" to make a final recommendation. Asked if he'd like the sale to take place before the 2023 season, Goodell remained noncommittal: "We'll work as quickly as we can. We'll approve it when it's ready."

The ongoing investigation of Daniel Snyder: Goodell denied that he's growing impatient with attorney Mary Jo White's independent research of Snyder's allegedly improper conduct as Commanders owner. White was hired by the NFL in February 2022 to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Snyder, but has yet to complete her findings. "Mary Jo White is an expert," Goodell said. "When she's concluded, she'll let me know."

New stadium plans for the Commanders: Goodell acknowledged that he's spoken with Washington, D.C.-area leaders, who'd like future team facilities to be based locally as opposed to their current Landover, Maryland site: "I understand the passion." But he said new ownership will ultimately decide how to proceed with future venue plans.

Goodell's future as commissioner: Amid reports he's on track to receive a multi-year extension, Goodell said his contract was "not extended today, that's for sure." But he maintained that he loves the job and has "no doubt that we'll reach" a new deal, which would extend his current contract beyond the 2024 season.

New kickoff return rules: Asked to respond to pushback from certain coaches about the NFL approving fair catches on kickoff returns (which push the ball to the 25-yard line), Goodell said the league anticipated resistance from special teams coaches but is confident that data from the NCAA's own implementation of the rule enhances player safety.

'Thursday Night Football' flexing: Goodell said that the NFL's newly approved ability to swap "TNF" matchups between Weeks 13-17 "will be used judiciously, if at all." He reminded that flexed games must be moved 28 days in advance.

Concerns about gambling violations: After another wave of gambling-related suspensions this offseason, Goodell said that the NFL has had "concerns about legalized sports betting (since Day 1)." He insisted the NFL will enforce its protocol -- which disallows any betting on NFL events -- consistently. "The integrity of the game," he said, "is No. 1, 2 and 3 for us."