The NFL has committed to future games in Germany, as the league announced it will play at least three more games in the country up until the 2025 season.

Munich will host one more game and Frankfurt will host two games in the coming years. Two games will be at FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Allianz Arena hosted Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and the other two at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt.

"Munich will forever be a part of NFL history, in what was a significant milestone in the continued growth of the League globally and for our fans in Germany," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "Our first international regular season game in Germany comes after many years of planning and was a tremendous success. Being in Allianz Arena on game day was a special moment that we will never forget.

"We are grateful to the city and to our German fans, who were extremely passionate and respectful, and welcomed the NFL with open arms. We look forward to returning to Germany in 2023 and bringing the NFL to more fans in the future."

The NFL went to Germany for five consecutive years from 1990 to 1994 and hadn't returned until this year's International Series game, although the league's involvement in Germany played a crucial role in NFL Europe. Allianz Arena had a sell-out crowd as 69,811 fans attended the first regular-season game, as the league is seeking to capitalize the momentum built from the inaugural game in future years.