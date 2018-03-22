NFL Competition Committee not expected to recommend capping PI at 15 yards

The NFL Competition Committee is looking like it will be changing a lot about the passing game next year, but pass interference apparently isn't on the docket. The committee is reportedly not expected to recommend that pass interference caps as a 15-yard penalty, and instead stays a spot foul. The rule has been hotly debated for years, but there are just too many potential advantages for defenses in capping the penalty.

There is a provision in the proposal that rules "egregious" contact would remain a spot foul, the problem there being glaringly obvious: It adds another subjective element to an already subjective penalty. The NFL is likely to amend the catch rule so as to remove an element of subjectivity. This would undo that removal. It isn't a zero-sum game, but the NFL is trying to ensure that the rules are as clear as possible.

While people often cite the college penalty cap as not changing the game at that level, at least not apparently, there is one key difference: Every quarterback in the NFL is an NFL quarterback. Most NFL quarterbacks can throw a ball deep enough to have this flag matter. In college, it's a handful of the elite.

There's no apparent change that would fix everything about the rule. If you google "pass interference rule" or "fixing pass interference," you'll see articles ranging back to 2011 with proposed changes to make the rule better. However, it's not that simple. Either way, someone is getting seemingly unfairly punished.

With that in mind, changing the rule now would only make it harder to change it again in the future. The NFL wants to make sure it gets this one right. If it doesn't, games are going to be a serious exercise in frustration for fans of teams that have a vertical passing attack.

The proposed rule needs 24 of the 32 owners to approve it in Orlando at owners' meetings next week.