NFL competition committee speaks: Here are all the main rule changes being proposed for 2019

When the NFL's annual league meeting kicks off on March 24, the league's 32 owners will be voting on multiple rule changes for 2019, and we now what those potential changes could be.

The NFL's competition committee announced on Thursday that the owners will be voting on 16 proposed rule changes, six proposed bylaw changes and two proposed resolution changes when the group gets together in Phoenix next week.

The committee was definitely paying attention to all the controversy surrounding the pass interference no-call in New Orleans, and we know that because many of the proposed changes are related to fixing the NFL's replay system.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the biggest proposals submitted by the competition committee. The NFL's 32 owners will vote on each rule at some point during their meeting next week, which runs March 24-27. For a proposal to pass, 24 owners have to vote for it to become a rule.

One-year experiment that would involve more replay

Under this proposal from the competition committee, replay would be expanded for a period of one year. During that year, the list of reviewable plays would be expanded to include fouls for pass interference. The rule proposal would also expand automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any point after attempt following a touchdown (extra point or two-point conversion).

The list of newly reviewable plays would also include roughing the passer and unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture.

No more blindside blocks

This one is pretty simple. If this rule passes, then blindside blocks will become illegal. Under the new rule, if a player pulls off a blindside block, then his team will be penalized 15 yards.

Coin flip likely out as a NFL Draft tiebreaker

Remember when the NFL held a coin flip between the Raiders and 49ers to see who would get the ninth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft? Although it made for dramatic television, the NFL is apparently trying to make sure something like that doesn't ever happen again.

The competition committee has proposed new draft tiebreakers that means we almost certainly won't ever see a coin flip again if this proposal passes. The tiebreakers would be more similar to playoff tiebreakers, and if you've been following the NFL for awhile, you've probably noticed that a coin toss has never been used to break a tie to see who gets into the postseason. Best net touchdowns and best net points are two of the tiebreakers that would be used before the league went to a coin toss.

The NFL's 32 teams have also proposed multiple rule changes and those will also be voted on next week. You can see the five biggest one's below, including the Chiefs' proposal for overtime and the Broncos proposal for a new onside kick. If you'd like to read every detail of every proposed rule change, you can do that by clicking here.

Chiefs want to revamp overtime

Apparently, the Chiefs have some pent up frustration with overtime, because they proposed three different changes on Friday. The first change is the most obvious: The Chiefs want to see overtime changed so that both teams get the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown.

If you watched the AFC Championship Game, you may realize why the Chiefs feel so strongly about this rule. The Patriots beat the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime in a game where Kansas City's offense didn't get to touch the ball in overtime. Under this rule proposal, the Chiefs would have gotten a chance to respond to New England's touchdown.

The second part of Kansas City's overtime proposal involves the coin toss. The Chiefs want to eliminate the OT coin toss and set things up so that the winner of the initial coin toss to start the game would get to decide whether to kick or receive in overtime, or which goal to defend.

The final part of the Chiefs' proposal is more simple: They want to eliminate overtime in the preseason. There is literally no reason for a preseason game to go into overtime, so you'd think that most teams would want to get behind this proposal.

The Broncos want to dump the onside kick

Someone in the Broncos front office must have been watching the AAF this year, because Denver has proposed a rule that's eerily similar to the onside kick rule that's used in that league. Under the Broncos' proposal, instead of an onside kick after a team scores, they would have the option of taking possession of the ball at their own 35-yard line to try and convert a fourth-and-15. If they get the 15 yards, they get a first down and keep possession of the ball. If they don't get the 15 yards, the other team takes over on downs wherever the possession ended.

In the AAF, instead of an onside kick, teams are allowed to try and convert a fourth-and-12 play from their own 28 in certain situations (the onside kick is only allowed if a team is trailing by 17 or more points or if they're trailing with under five minutes left in the game).

The catch with the Broncos' proposal is that a team could only do this once per game, and they'd also only be allowed to do it in the fourth quarter.

The Redskins want to make everything reviewable

It seems the Redskins have a simple solution to the ugly problem the NFL ran into in the NFC Championship Game, and that solution is make everything reviewable.

Under the Redskins' proposal, all plays that occur during a game could potentially be subjected to a coaches' challenge or review by the officiating department in the instant replay system.

The proposal doesn't say that a penalty necessarily has to be called, so if this rule would have been in place last year, officials would have been able to review the pass interference no-call that took place late in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 26-23 win over the Saints in the NFC title game.

The Redskins have also proposed a second rule change that would make personal fouls reviewable plays. The Chiefs have proposed a similar rule that would allow coaches to challenge personal foul calls whether they were called on the field or not. The Panthers, Rams, Eagles and Seahawks want to see the league allow coaches to challenge designated player safety-related fouls whether they were called on the field or not.

Eagles want to see a few more things subject to replay

Unlike the Redskins, the Eagles don't want to see everything subject to replay, but they are proposing a minor change. Philadelphia would like to see scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul to be subject to automatic instant replay review. This one is pretty simple: If a touchdown or turnover is called back by a penalty, the play would be subject to review to make sure the officials got the call right.

Broncos offer more replay proposals

Not only do the Broncos want to see the onside kick changed, but they'd also like to see a few changes made to the NFL's replay system. Under the Broncos' proposal, all fourth down or goal line plays that are spotted short of the line to gain would be subject to automatic review. The Broncos are also proposing that all extra point and two-point conversion attempts be subject to review.

Basically, it seems that there are a lot of teams in the NFL that would like to see the replay system expanded. The competition committee will now take these proposals into consideration and will likely endorse them or take a pass on them at some point over the next two weeks.