The NFL's review of the COVID-19 outbreak around the Tennessee Titans organization has concluded and it appears that Mike Vrabel's team is going to get a slap on the wrist rather than anything more serious. The team is facing a potential fine after the review found instances of failure to comply with mask requirements along with insufficient communication regarding workouts outside the facility, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He adds that players and staff congregating in the hallways of the team facility without masks were among the violations. The specific disciplinary decision is yet to come, but the Titans will not, however, be faced with a punishment that includes forfeiture, the loss of draft picks, nor discipline for any individual, per Pelissero.

Tennessee was fully cooperative with the review conducted by the NFL and NFLPA by providing documents and videos while also helping facilitate interviews. They also have made additional changes to the facility to further help comply with the COVID-19 protocols that are in place.

Around two dozen members of the organization came down with COVID-19, which forced the league to reschedule Tennessee's Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers to later on in the season (now Week 8) and postpone their Week 5 head-to-head with the Buffalo Bills until Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The writing was on the wall for a lighter punishment to be handed down to the Titans instead of the loss of draft picks or possible suspension, especially after commissioner Roger Goodell told CBS color commentator Jay Feely ahead of that Tuesday contest that Tennessee had not "willingly" violated any protocols.

"It's not like the coaches were telling players to not wear their mask and to go work out together at a park," an NFLPA source told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora regarding the Titans investigation.

Since coming back from that COVID-19 hiatus, the Titans have been on a roll, winning two straight contests against the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. Over that stretch, Ryan Tannehill's offense is averaging 42 points per game and are seemingly using the outbreak -- and the commentary around it -- as motivation the rest of the way.

Tennessee is now 5-0 on the season and will put that undefeated mark to the test in Week 7 when they host the also undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.