The AFC and NFC championship games are almost here and while one of them should see nearly perfect conditions, wet weather could potentially play a factor in the outcome of the other.

First on the schedule is the AFC Championship between the No. 3-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS.

The Chiefs are coming off a 27-24 victory against the No. 2 Buffalo Bills that came down to the wire. It marked the first road playoff game, and road playoff win, ever for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens got to sit out the first round of the postseason and last week defeated the No. 4 Houston Texans 34-10 in the divisional round.

It looks like the AFC title game matchup could be a wet one. There's an 84% chance of rain at kickoff, with periods of rain throughout the game, according to weather.com. The Chiefs, of course, have dealt with foul weather in both playoff games thus far, including sub-zero temperatures for their opener against the Dolphins. The Ravens seem to be built for bad weather, with a top defense and Lamar Jackson's ability to scramble. Here's a look at the forecast.

Chiefs at Ravens

Time: 3 p.m ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Weather forecast: Periods of rain during the day, rain showers at night

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 84% chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 48 degrees

Wind factor: 11 mph

After we know who from the AFC will punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII, the NFC teams will battle it out to complete the championship matchup. The No. 1 San Francisco 49ers will play host to the No. 3 Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The teams will battle for a trip to Super Bowl LVIII, which will kick off Feb. 11 on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

The 49ers had a close battle with the No. 7 Green Bay Packers in the divisional round and came out with a 24-21 win.

The Lions are having a historic run, winning their first playoff game in 32 years with their wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Rams and winning two playoff games in the same season for the first time since 1957 with last week's 31-23 victory over the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is a look at the forecast for the NFC title game.

Lions at 49ers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Weather forecast: Light winds, a few clouds

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 4% chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 54 degrees

Wind factor: 4 mph