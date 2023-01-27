Finally, we have established our final four for the 2022 NFL season, and now, it's time to decide which teams will play in Super Bowl LVII. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are entering what is Week 21 of the season, and all four teams are dealing with injuries.

Below, we will break down the injury updates for conference championship Sunday. Who's in? Who's out? Who's trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

The Eagles had a short injury report on Wednesday. Right tackle Lane Johnson was limited in practice with his groin injury, while cornerback Avonte Maddox was limited with a toe issue. Both players were also limited during Thursday's practice.

The 49ers have had more extensive injury reports this week as running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) have missed the team's last two practices. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that both McCaffrey and Mitchell were day-to-day, and that he expects the former to play Sunday. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Ambry Thomas were limited participants with ankle injuries the past two days, while defensive end Charles Omenihu has been limited with an oblique issue.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-1)

Everyone has eyes on Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week as he suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday. In what is good news for Chiefs fans, Mahomes was a full participant in the team's practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has also been a full participant with an ankle issue, and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. also practiced in full the past two days with a toe injury. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the only Chief who was hampered in practice the past two days, as has been a limited participant with his pelvis injury.

Meanwhile, the Bengals added Hayden Hurst to the team's injury report ahead of Sunday's AFC title game rematch with the Chiefs. Hurst, who was not on the injury report on Wednesday, was limited during Thursday's practice with a calf injury. On Friday, Hurst declared he'll be on the field when the Bengals face Kansas City on Sunday.

Not all the injury news was good for Cincinnati. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Friday that he does not anticipate starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams being able to play on Sunday. Cappa has been out since he injured his ankle against the Ravens in Week 18. Williams missed last week's game after he dislocated a kneecap during the Bengals' playoff win over Baltimore. Jackson Carman and Max Scharping are once again expected to replace both players in the starting lineup.