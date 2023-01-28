Finally, we have established our final four for the 2022 NFL season, and now, it's time to decide which teams will play in Super Bowl LVII. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are entering what is Week 21 of the season, and all four teams are dealing with injuries.

Below, we will break down the injury updates for conference championship Sunday. Who's in? Who's out? Who's trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

Eagles: NONE

NONE 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) OUT; RB Elijah Mitchell (groin), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

The Eagles had a short injury report this week. Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) were limited Wednesday and Thursday but practiced fully Friday. Neither player has an injury designation. Linebacker T.J. Edwards was added to Friday's injury report with an ankle injury that limited him in practice, but he doesn't have an injury designation, either.

The 49ers had a more extensive injury report this week, as running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) all missed the team's first two practices. McCaffrey is set to play after practicing fully Friday and not having an injury designation, but Garoppolo remains out and Mitchell is questionable. Neither player practiced Friday, either. The only other 49er with an injury designation is cornerback Ambry Thomas, who has been limited all week with an ankle issue.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5)

Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce (back), WR Justin Watson (illness), WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) QUESTIONABLE

TE Travis Kelce (back), WR Justin Watson (illness), WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) QUESTIONABLE Bengals: G Alex Cappa (ankle), T Jonah Williams (knee) OUT

Everyone had eyes on Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week as he suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday. Despite that injury, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that Mahomes will start Sunday and noted that "he's moving around good." Mahomes was a full participant in practice all week, and so were running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (toe). With Mahomes starting, the Chiefs' biggest injury concern involves Travis Kelce. The first-team All-Pro was added to the injury report Friday with a back injury. Despite practicing fully, Kelce is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) are also questionable.

Meanwhile, the Bengals added Hayden Hurst to the team's injury report ahead of Sunday's AFC title game rematch with the Chiefs. Hurst, who was not on the injury report Wednesday, was limited during Thursday's practice with a calf injury. On Friday, Hurst declared he'll be on the field when the Bengals face Kansas City on Sunday. Not all the injury news was good for Cincinnati, as starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee) were both ruled out for the second straight game. Cappa has been out since he injured his ankle against the Ravens in Week 18, while Williams missed last week's game after he dislocated a kneecap during the Bengals' playoff win over Baltimore. Jackson Carman and Max Scharping are once again expected to replace both players in the starting lineup.