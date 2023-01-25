Finally, we have established our final four for the 2022 NFL season, and now, it's time to decide which teams will play in Super Bowl LVII. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are entering what is Week 21 of the season, and all four teams are dealing with injuries.

Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports for conference championship Sunday. Who's in? Who's out? Who's trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

The Eagles had a short injury report on Wednesday. Right tackle Lane Johnson was limited in practice with his groin injury, while cornerback Avonte Maddox was limited with a toe issue.

The 49ers had a more extensive injury report, as running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Kyle Shanahan said Monday that both McCaffrey and Mitchell were day-to-day, and that he expects the former to play Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals (-1) at Kansas City Chiefs

For the Bengals, offensive guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Both players were inactive for the divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Joe Bachie (foot) and cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) were limited participants. Center Ted Karras was listed on the injury report as well with a knee injury, but he was a full participant.

Everyone has eyes on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week, as he suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday. In what is good news for Chiefs fans, Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was also a full participant with an ankle issue, and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was a full participant with a toe injury. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the only Chief who was hampered in practice Wednesday, as he was a limited participant with his pelvis injury.