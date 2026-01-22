Conference championship weekend is here. After 272 regular-season games and 10 postseason games, there are just three games left before we crown a Super Bowl champion in two weeks' time.

With just four teams remaining in the playoffs and each one win away from a trip to Santa Clara to play for the Lombardi Trophy, it's of paramount importance to have each and every player available.

Of course, we already know that won't be the case for multiple teams. The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix after he suffered an ankle fracture during the Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills, and the Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Zach Charbonnet after he tore his ACL during the win over the San Francisco 49ers.

As for the rest of the players dealing with injuries this week, see below for the initial practice reports for each team.

New England Patriots (-4.5) at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Patriots: New England listed both Harold Landry III (knee) and Marte Mapu (hip) as not practicing Wednesday. Meanwhile, Carlton Davis (concussion protocol), Christian Elliss (hip), Thayer Munford Jr. (knee), Hunter Henry (rest) and Morgan Moses (rest) were listed as limited. Joshua Farmer (hamstring), TreVeyon Henderson (shoulder), Terrell Jennings (concussion protocol) and Robert Spillane (hand) were listed on the report but practiced in full. New England could have some issues on defense if Landry, Mapu, Davis and Elliss are unable to go Sunday.

Broncos: Bo Nix (ankle) did not practice for Denver. J.K. Dobbins (foot) was limited, as were Troy Franklin (hamstring), Pat Bryant (concussion protocol) and Alex Forsyth (ankle). Frank Crum (ankle), Lucas Krull (foot), Drew Sanders (ankle), JL Skinner (quad) and Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) were on the report but were full participants. Jarrett Stidham will start in Nix's place. The Broncos could be whole in the backfield with Dobbins potentially returning, but their receiver corps could take a hit if Franklin and Bryant can't get back in the lineup.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Rams: Quentin Lake (illness) and Byron Young (knee) did not practice. Emmanuel Forbes (shoulder) was limited. Josaiah Stewart (knee) was listed but practiced in full. The Rams are pretty healthy but could have some defensive issues, particularly in the secondary, if things don't progress.

Seahawks: Charles Cross (foot), Josh Jones (knee/ankle) and Amari Knight (knee) did not practice for Seattle. Sam Darnold (oblique) was limited, as were Bryce Cabeldue (knee), Demarcus Lawrence (rest), Uchenna Nwosu (hamstring), Robbie Ouzts (neck), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest) and Leonard Williams (rest). Elijah Arroyo (knee) returned to full participation but was listed on the report, as were George Holani (hamstring), Tyrice Knight (shoulder) and Chazz Surratt (ankle). Seattle could have some offensive line issues if Cross and Jones can't go. Darnold played through his injury last week.