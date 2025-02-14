The Super Bowl just wrapped up in New Orleans, and already the NFL has locations lined up for its next three championships. After that, however, the big game could return to a site that just recently hosted its first Super Bowl, with the Sports Business Journal reporting Friday that the NFL is preparing to return to Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas area for Super Bowl LXIII in 2029.

Many have expected Nashville to be in the mix for an upcoming Super Bowl, per the Journal, given that the Tennessee Titans' new Nissan Stadium, a domed complex due for opening in 2027. And yet the NFL was so pleased with how Super Bowl LVIII festivities unfolded in Paradise, Nevada, and around the Las Vegas Strip, that the area could get its next Super Bowl just five years later.

Officially, such a decision likely wouldn't take place until the fall or winter of 2025, according to the Journal. The NFL has made no statements regarding Super Bowl host sites beyond 2028, but internally, among those in the know, the Journal indicates that Allegiant Stadium and California's SoFi Stadium -- which is set to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027 -- "sit alone" in the league's top tier of Super Bowl host sites.

After Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this year, the big game is set to go to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, next season. After SoFi in 2026, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is booked for 2028.