NFL contemplating rule change for helmets that could lead to return of multiple classic throwback uniforms
Pat Patriot and the Buccaneers Creamsicle uniforms could be returning if this rule passes
For the past seven years, the NFL has had a rule in place that only allows teams to wear one helmet, but it appears that rule could be changing in the near future, which means we might soon get to see the return of some classic throwback uniforms, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show show this week, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked if the Creamsicle throwback would be returning when the team unveils its new uniforms next month, and Arians gave a very intriguing answer.
"Once the helmet rule changes next year, we might have some Creamsicles and some throwbacks, which I think, are the best uniforms in the league," Arians said.
The reason that's an intriguing answer is because before Arians' interview, there had been no indication that the NFL was thinking about changing the rule. The Buccaneers used to wear their Creamsicle throwbacks all the time, but decided to stop in 2013 after the NFL passed its one-helmet rule. The Buccaneers used to wear a white helmet with their Creamsicle uniforms, but after the team switched to a pewter helmet, they stopped wearing the Creamsicle jersey because they didn't feel like it matched the pewter helmets.
Due to the one-helmet rule, the Buccaneers were only allowed to wear their pewter helmet.
Although the one-helmet rule could be scrapped as soon as 2021, the league hasn't officially made a decision on what its going to do.
"There will be no change for the 2020 season," the NFL said in a statement, via PFT. "There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made."
The one-helmet rule was put into place as a way to improve player safety. If the rule is scrapped starting in 2021, that means that multiple teams around the league will be able to start wearing their throwback helmets again.
For one, the Buccaneers could return to their Creamsicle look.
As for other teams that could potentially benefit, there's the Patriots, Broncos, Eagles, Falcons, Bills and Seahawks, to name a few.
The Patriots would be able to put Pat Patriot back on their helmet (The Patriots like to put Pat on a white helmet, which is an issue, because the team currently wears a silver helmet).
The Eagles would be able to bring back their Kelly green helmets (The team currently wears a midnight green helmet).
The Broncos could switch out their dark blue helmets and start wearing baby blue once in awhile.
A rule change would also give the Seahawks the option of wearing their silver helmet a few times per season.
Another team that would benefit from a rule change is the Falcons, who would then have the option to wear their old red helmet.
Speaking of red helmets, the Bills would also have the option to wear their throwback.
That's just a small sample of teams that could potentially be wearing a new helmet in 2021 if the NFL decides to scrap the current one-helmet rule.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dickerson doesn't like Rams new logos
Dickerson doesn't understand why the Rams' desire to change logos
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
Cowboys sign ex-Chiefs tight end to deal
Blake Jarwin now has a Super Bowl-winning complementary piece
-
Cowboys sign All-Pro tackle Dontari Poe
Dallas just landed another key free agency upgrade
-
Saints GM says draft should be postponed
Should the NFL postpone the 2020 draft?
-
Redskins reveal plan for Haskins, Allen
The quarterback position is Haskins' for the taking, but he still has to earn it
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game