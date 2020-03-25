NFL contemplating rule change for helmets that could lead to return of multiple classic throwback uniforms

For the past seven years, the NFL has had a rule in place that only allows teams to wear one helmet, but it appears that rule could be changing in the near future, which means we might soon get to see the return of some classic throwback uniforms, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show show this week, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked if the Creamsicle throwback would be returning when the team unveils its new uniforms next month, and Arians gave a very intriguing answer.

"Once the helmet rule changes next year, we might have some Creamsicles and some throwbacks, which I think, are the best uniforms in the league," Arians said.

The reason that's an intriguing answer is because before Arians' interview, there had been no indication that the NFL was thinking about changing the rule. The Buccaneers used to wear their Creamsicle throwbacks all the time, but decided to stop in 2013 after the NFL passed its one-helmet rule. The Buccaneers used to wear a white helmet with their Creamsicle uniforms, but after the team switched to a pewter helmet, they stopped wearing the Creamsicle jersey because they didn't feel like it matched the pewter helmets.

The Buccaneers might be able to wear both of these helmets in 2021. USATSI

Due to the one-helmet rule, the Buccaneers were only allowed to wear their pewter helmet.

Although the one-helmet rule could be scrapped as soon as 2021, the league hasn't officially made a decision on what its going to do.

"There will be no change for the 2020 season," the NFL said in a statement, via PFT. "There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made."

The one-helmet rule was put into place as a way to improve player safety. If the rule is scrapped starting in 2021, that means that multiple teams around the league will be able to start wearing their throwback helmets again.

For one, the Buccaneers could return to their Creamsicle look.

"When the helmet rule changes next year (2021)...we may have some creamsicle." - Bruce Arians on the @Buccaneers going back to the 70's uniforms.@dpshow pic.twitter.com/pPKKVCthFK — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 25, 2020

As for other teams that could potentially benefit, there's the Patriots, Broncos, Eagles, Falcons, Bills and Seahawks, to name a few.

The Patriots would be able to put Pat Patriot back on their helmet (The Patriots like to put Pat on a white helmet, which is an issue, because the team currently wears a silver helmet).

RT/LIKE if you think the @Patriots should wear this jersey/helmet the first game of the regular season! pic.twitter.com/ANhWNYagqR — BOSTON™ (@BoucherMitch) May 8, 2017

The Eagles would be able to bring back their Kelly green helmets (The team currently wears a midnight green helmet).

Eagles can not wear their "Kelly Green" throwbacks due to the NFL's one-shell rule, teams cannot wear more than one helmet set during season pic.twitter.com/6kGwuFGhDy — Philly Bleed Green (@phillybldgreen) December 6, 2016

The Broncos could switch out their dark blue helmets and start wearing baby blue once in awhile.

These are the @Broncos coldest helmets... but what is this color called? Baby Blue? NC Blue? Light Blue? Powder Blue? Im tryna find some gear in this color lol. But when I type "baby blue", only pacifiers and bibs show up pic.twitter.com/VyOh2r6oo4 — Black Prez (@BlackPrez) June 28, 2019

A rule change would also give the Seahawks the option of wearing their silver helmet a few times per season.

I had a dream last night the Seahawks' went back to the old silver helmets. Yes, these are the things I dream about. pic.twitter.com/TE9cZjO1Uy — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) May 20, 2015

Another team that would benefit from a rule change is the Falcons, who would then have the option to wear their old red helmet.

Which #Falcons helmet are you?

RT= Red

Fave = Black



(hint: I am a RT) pic.twitter.com/vyx2smex7l — John Fricke (@JohnFricke) October 20, 2016

Speaking of red helmets, the Bills would also have the option to wear their throwback.

When AstroTurf and red helmets was Bills football. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/dY9Xi2Vxf6 — Bills Legends Community (@BillsLegends) May 31, 2018

That's just a small sample of teams that could potentially be wearing a new helmet in 2021 if the NFL decides to scrap the current one-helmet rule.