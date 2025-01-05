The NFL is gearing up for its final week of the 2024 regular season. With Week 18 upon us, the slate provides players with one last attempt to cross varying thresholds within their contracts to earn a little extra cash before the year concludes. As those contract incentives sit within the range of various players, they also create a possible edge in the gambling markets for folks at home to potentially cash in alongside them.

Of course, it's hardly a guarantee as some clubs may elect to rest players for the upcoming playoff run like the Philadelphia Eagles are and forgoing Saquon Barkley the opportunity to break Eric Dickerson's record. However, Barkley was able to cash in on a $500,000 bonus for posting over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, so he'll have that to rest his head on.

Below, we'll highlight all the notable contract incentives that players across the league will be playing for in Week 18.

Contract incentives courtesy of Spotrac.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is 50 rushing yards plus one rushing touchdown away from a $750,000 salary escalator.

Edger rusher Zaven Collins is one sack away from hitting a $300,000 incentive.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy can make another $250,000 with a half sack.

Running back Justice Hill is eight catches away from a $250,000 bonus.

Linebacker Von Miller can make $1.5 million with one more sack.

Corner Taron Johnson is an interception away from a $250,000 bonus.

Tight end Dawson Knox is eight catches and 89 receiving yards away from a $200,000 jump in his salary escalator.

Defensive lineman DaQuon Jones is a half sack away from a $250,000 bonus.

Tight end Mike Gesicki can make $125,000 with 3 receiving yards in Week 18.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph is a sack away from hitting a $100,000 bonus.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is 82 receiving yards way from maxing out a $2 million bonus.

Linebacker Cody Barton can make $250,000 with an interception.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith can make $250,000 with two sacks in Week 18.

Running back Joe Mixon is 107 rushing yards away from hitting a $250,000 bonus.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis is 1.5 sacks away from hitting a $100,000 bonus.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins needs nine catches to hit a $250,000 bonus. He also needs 140 receiving yards to hit another $250,000 bonus. However, the Chiefs are electing to rest their starters in Week 18.

Running back Alexander Mattison needs eight more catches in order to double his already-achieved $125,000 receptions bonus this season.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton needs one interception to hit his $125,000 bonus.

Running back J.K. Dobbins needs 58 rushing yards to bump his already secured $300,000 bonus to $450,000.

Edge rusher Bud Dupree is one sack away from hitting a $250,000 bonus.



Linebacker Tyrel Dodson needs one sack to hit a $300,000 bonus.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah needs 1.5 sacks to land a $500,000 bonus.

Defensive end Calais Campbell needs one sack to secure a $300,000 bonus.

Linebacker Blake Cashman needs half a sack to hit a $250,000 bonus.

Tight end Tyler Conklin needs one catch to cash a $250,000 bonus.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw needs half a sack to land a $250,000 bonus.

Quarterback Geno Smith is 185 passing yards away from a $2 million bonus. He also needs just over a 69.7% completion rate to hit another $2 million bonus and is a win shy of another $2 million bonus.

Wide receiver Mike Evans can make $3 million on top of his 2025 salary by recording five catches and 85 yards receiving in Week 18.

Running back Tony Pollard needs 83 rushing yards to hit a $250,000 bonus. Pollard can make another $200,000 if he records two rushing touchdowns.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray needs half a sack to secure a $250,000 bonus.

Edge rusher Arden Key is 1.5 sacks away from a $500,000 bonus.