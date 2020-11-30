The saga continues for the Baltimore Ravens in their battle with an in-house COVID-19 outbreak. The NFL had already postponed the Ravens' initial scheduled battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers from Thanksgiving evening to Sunday, Nov. 29, only to see Baltimore deliver additional positive tests that led to a second postponement -- the two sides set to finally square off on Tuesday. The Ravens facility was set to re-open on Monday but the team arrived Sunday evening to begin voluntary conditioning for the game, with an eye on having practice Monday morning, and arrived to do just that before the NFL threw a monkey wrench in those plans.

At 9:25 a.m. ET, the league reportedly called the Ravens and cancelled their walk-through and sent word they'd be allowed to have it on Monday afternoon at the earliest -- per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The added issue with this move is that the Ravens were hoping to potentially fly to Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon, but that seems exceedingly unlikely now. As it stands, the scheduled Tuesday bout is unchanged, despite both the Ravens delivering additional positive tests on a seemingly daily basis and the Monday practice halt.

All told, it's not difficult to ascertain why some are wondering if the game will actually take place on Tuesday.

Three more Ravens were added to the team's growing COVID/Reserve list this past weekend, including linebacker Matthew Judon, tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Willie Snead. They join reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson and other prominent names like defensive end Calais Campbell and running back Mark Ingram -- the list ballooning over the past few days to 20 players in all. Any postponement to the game against the Steelers will not be due to a shortage of available bodies in Baltimore though, as head coach John Harbaugh attempts to ready Robert Griffin, III and others to step up and put up a fight against the undefeated (and now quite miffed) Steelers.

But the Steelers themselves recently placed a key player on the COVID/Reserve list, namely running back James Conner, who joins defensive stalwart Stephon Tuitt in quarantine. With both teams feeling the effects of the again surging COVID-19 pandemic -- much more so the Ravens than the Steelers, though -- the practice pause enacted in Baltimore on Monday raises a lot of eyebrows about a game that's set to be played one day later.